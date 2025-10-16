Another fashion week has come and gone leaving us in the dust with memories, shopping lists, and inspiration galore. No one knows fashion month quite like Moda Operandi, the place we go to as soon as the show is over so we can take a peek at the collection and plan out our buys for the following season. We sat down with April Hennig to talk about her experience attending shows in New York,Milan, and Paris this season and she had thoughts.
Which city hosted your favorite fashion week this season?
Paris was my favorite. As the culmination and grand finale of the month, it brought a true sense of excitement. Some of the most anticipated new designer debuts, including Dior, Loewe, Chanel, and Balenciaga highlighted the season, and it was compelling to see how new leadership was reflected and executed.
Can you share a favorite memory from this fashion month?
We threw a party with Fendi in New York to celebrate the relaunch of the spy bag and it was not one to forget. The night was pure early 2000s nostalgia—between Paul Sevigny on the decks to the appearance of Lindsay Lohan, and of course, the revival of the iconic Spy Bag. The commercial success of the launch and the press that followed made it all the more special for both Fendi and Moda teams to be a part of.
Which show that you attended ended up being your personal favorite?
Alaia never fails to captivate. This year’s show, set at the beautiful Fondation Cartier, featured a moving visual display. Pieter Mulier continues to innovate and be charged with new ideas, harmoniously balancing being so true to the brand’s heritage and himself as a creative.
Were there any looks that you instantly wanted to walk out of the room in?
Below, find a few of my favorites.
What trends are you most excited to shop for first?
Bold Colors
"From neon brights to striking primaries, designers such as Dries Van Noten, Tom Ford, Loewe, Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Bottega, and Fendi, are embracing color with confidence. After seasons of minimalism and muted tones, it’s refreshing to see designers experiment with vivid, statement-making shades."
Marlies Grace
Ivy Satin Peplum Top
KHAITE
Auryn Satin-Twill Shirt
Vince
Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
Feather Accents
"Feather accents added dimension and texture to an outfit, welcoming a sense of play to the evening, both feminine and chic."
Oscar de la Renta
Exclusive Hand-Painted Feather-Embellished Tulle Mini Skirt
TWP
Plunge Neck Feather Minidress
Prada
Prada Galleria Mini Bag With Feather Trim
Trenches
"Trenches take center stage this season, as seen at Calvin Klein, Chloé, Gabriela Hearst, Givenchy, Bottega, and more. Puff sleeves, drop waists, and unexpected details transform this classic into a statement piece."
Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Hooded Jersey Trench Coat
BURBERRY
Belted Double-Breasted Cotton-Twill Trench Coat
jcrew
Trench Coat in Wool Blend
Favorite Daughter
The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat
Bubble Hems
"Bubble skirts, which started out in New York, made their way to the Paris runways–thick volume at the hem, this silhouette offers a playful yet powerful shape that exudes confidence."
Aje
Ivy Cotton Bubble-Hem Mini Dress
Cinq à Sept
Cellah Taffeta Bubble-Hem Midi-Skirt
Shopbop
Baum Und Pferdgarten Sikita Skirt
Balloon Pants
"These have been seen everywhere on the runway, and are fashion’s new favorite proportion play. Given its popularity in our Fall buys, we anticipate strong interest in the airy, sheer interpretations seen on the runway this Season."
Ashlyn
Blaine Paneled Fleece Balloon Pants
Chloé
Floral Silk Balloon Pants
Shopbop
Sea Suzette Sportswear Balloon Pants
Long Pendant Necklaces
"Long pendant necklaces are a standout trend on Moda this season, emerging as the accessory of the moment, and spotted on the runways of Ralph Lauren, Versace, Michael Kors, and more."
Julietta
Pillar Shell Necklace
Shopbop
Luv Aj the Mallorca Shell Pendant Necklace
Lizzie Fortunato
Matilde Cord Necklace
Fringe
"Fringe takes on a boho chic revival this season, seen across cities and on the runways of Alaïa, Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, TWP, to name a few."
