I Just Got Back from Fashion Week in Paris and Milan—7 Trends I Saw Everywhere

April Hennig, president of Moda Operandi, sat down with us to dish all the details on what fashion month was like this season.

runway ss26 trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

Another fashion week has come and gone leaving us in the dust with memories, shopping lists, and inspiration galore. No one knows fashion month quite like Moda Operandi, the place we go to as soon as the show is over so we can take a peek at the collection and plan out our buys for the following season. We sat down with April Hennig to talk about her experience attending shows in New York, Milan, and Paris this season and she had thoughts.

april hennig, moda operandi president

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi)

Which city hosted your favorite fashion week this season?

Paris was my favorite. As the culmination and grand finale of the month, it brought a true sense of excitement. Some of the most anticipated new designer debuts, including Dior, Loewe, Chanel, and Balenciaga highlighted the season, and it was compelling to see how new leadership was reflected and executed.

Can you share a favorite memory from this fashion month?

We threw a party with Fendi in New York to celebrate the relaunch of the spy bag and it was not one to forget. The night was pure early 2000s nostalgia—between Paul Sevigny on the decks to the appearance of Lindsay Lohan, and of course, the revival of the iconic Spy Bag. The commercial success of the launch and the press that followed made it all the more special for both Fendi and Moda teams to be a part of.

Which show that you attended ended up being your personal favorite?

Alaia never fails to captivate. This year’s show, set at the beautiful Fondation Cartier, featured a moving visual display. Pieter Mulier continues to innovate and be charged with new ideas, harmoniously balancing being so true to the brand’s heritage and himself as a creative.

Were there any looks that you instantly wanted to walk out of the room in?

Below, find a few of my favorites.

versace runway ss26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Kallmeyer ss26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

bottega veneta ss26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bold Colors

versace runway ss26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"From neon brights to striking primaries, designers such as Dries Van Noten, Tom Ford, Loewe, Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Bottega, and Fendi, are embracing color with confidence. After seasons of minimalism and muted tones, it’s refreshing to see designers experiment with vivid, statement-making shades."

Feather Accents

bottega veneta ss26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Feather accents added dimension and texture to an outfit, welcoming a sense of play to the evening, both feminine and chic."

Trenches

Kallmeyer ss26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Trenches take center stage this season, as seen at Calvin Klein, Chloé, Gabriela Hearst, Givenchy, Bottega, and more. Puff sleeves, drop waists, and unexpected details transform this classic into a statement piece."

Bubble Hems

bubble hem runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Bubble skirts, which started out in New York, made their way to the Paris runways–thick volume at the hem, this silhouette offers a playful yet powerful shape that exudes confidence."

Balloon Pants

balmain ss26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"These have been seen everywhere on the runway, and are fashion’s new favorite proportion play. Given its popularity in our Fall buys, we anticipate strong interest in the airy, sheer interpretations seen on the runway this Season."

Long Pendant Necklaces

ralph lauren ss26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Long pendant necklaces are a standout trend on Moda this season, emerging as the accessory of the moment, and spotted on the runways of Ralph Lauren, Versace, Michael Kors, and more."

Fringe

fringe at twp ss26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Fringe takes on a boho chic revival this season, seen across cities and on the runways of Alaïa, Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, TWP, to name a few."

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest