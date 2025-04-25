From $225 Pants to $690 Flip-Flops: If Lauren Santo Domingo Recommends It, Fashion People Will Order It
Lauren Santo Domingo has one of the most coveted wardrobes in fashion. Whether it's Chanel couture on the red carpet at the Met Gala or a pantsuit from The Frankie Shop for New York Fashion Week, her looks always carry a cool confidence and sense of ease. She also knows how women want to dress and what they'll buy. What she recommends sells, whether it's $225 striped pants from up-and-coming designer La Veste or $690 flip-flops from The Row. In a world where anyone can call themselves a tastemaker, Santo Domingo's exquisite taste has proven she deserves the title.
For summer, Santo Domingo has had a hand in cultivating what the fashion set will be wearing with the launch of the Club Moda Riviera capsule, a collection inspired by the glittering charm of a summer on the Mediterranean. "To me, it's all about nonchalant glamour with an air of nostalgia and a touch of hedonism," she shares with Who What Wear. "Think, What would people be wearing if Slim Aarons were photographing today?" Like much of fashion is right now, she is looking to the past and what vacation attire looked like in the golden age of travel.
"We see that as a fabulous sequin skirt, typically reserved for evening, but worn with a simple cotton tank top with a bikini top peaking out, salty [and] undone beach hair, a tan (real or fake, it's your call), and a flip-flop," she says. Tapping into her Rolodex of talented designers, Santo Domingo teamed up with brands to put an updated spin on the nostalgic style. "We've worked with our favorite designers to cull through iconic motifs that bring to mind a summer spent hopping around the Mediterranean (and the dream of unlimited PTO). Expect gingham, capris, headscarves, cuff bracelets, eyelet, and bold graphic prints in a way that brings to mind that retro glamour yet feels fresh for today," she explains. Ahead, Santo Domingo weighs in with the top shopping buys for summer 2025.
An Unexpected Bag
"I love a 'silly little bag' for nighttime, especially in the summer when leather just feels far too serious. This is the first time that jewelry brand Lizzie Fortunato has tried their hand at purses, and they understood the assignment."
The It Jewelry of 2025
"Juju Vera is undoubtedly the It jewelry brand of 2025—we can't keep her pieces in stock. For this capsule, we have a vacation-ready take on her signature necklace featuring a tassel and earrings that bring in a bit of color or pearls—add to cart before they inevitably sell out."
The Brand to Know
"I've been obsessed with the brand La Veste for a while, founded by María de la Orden and Blanca Miró, and it's finally on Moda! The Pippi pants are a must for summer with a white tee, a tan, natural hair, and bare feet."
Custom Merch
"Each year for Club Moda, we work with Les Tien to create our take on 'merch.' They're perfectly oversize with a worn-in feel. The new henley polo style is perfect."
Something Butter Yellow
"She wore an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny (on-trend) butter-yellow bikini. Is there anything else to say?"
A Coveted Buy From The Row
"Only The Row can get the fashion crowd in a tizzy for a humble rubber flip-flop."
Shop More From the Club Moda Riviera Capsule
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.