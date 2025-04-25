Lauren Santo Domingo has one of the most coveted wardrobes in fashion. Whether it's Chanel couture on the red carpet at the Met Gala or a pantsuit from The Frankie Shop for New York Fashion Week, her looks always carry a cool confidence and sense of ease. She also knows how women want to dress and what they'll buy. What she recommends sells, whether it's $225 striped pants from up-and-coming designer La Veste or $690 flip-flops from The Row. In a world where anyone can call themselves a tastemaker, Santo Domingo's exquisite taste has proven she deserves the title.

For summer, Santo Domingo has had a hand in cultivating what the fashion set will be wearing with the launch of the Club Moda Riviera capsule, a collection inspired by the glittering charm of a summer on the Mediterranean. "To me, it's all about nonchalant glamour with an air of nostalgia and a touch of hedonism," she shares with Who What Wear. "Think, What would people be wearing if Slim Aarons were photographing today?" Like much of fashion is right now, she is looking to the past and what vacation attire looked like in the golden age of travel.

"We see that as a fabulous sequin skirt, typically reserved for evening, but worn with a simple cotton tank top with a bikini top peaking out, salty [and] undone beach hair, a tan (real or fake, it's your call), and a flip-flop," she says. Tapping into her Rolodex of talented designers, Santo Domingo teamed up with brands to put an updated spin on the nostalgic style. "We've worked with our favorite designers to cull through iconic motifs that bring to mind a summer spent hopping around the Mediterranean (and the dream of unlimited PTO). Expect gingham, capris, headscarves, cuff bracelets, eyelet, and bold graphic prints in a way that brings to mind that retro glamour yet feels fresh for today," she explains. Ahead, Santo Domingo weighs in with the top shopping buys for summer 2025.

An Unexpected Bag

"I love a 'silly little bag' for nighttime, especially in the summer when leather just feels far too serious. This is the first time that jewelry brand Lizzie Fortunato has tried their hand at purses, and they understood the assignment."

Lizzie Fortunato Riviera Gala Pouch $495 SHOP NOW

The It Jewelry of 2025

"Juju Vera is undoubtedly the It jewelry brand of 2025—we can't keep her pieces in stock. For this capsule, we have a vacation-ready take on her signature necklace featuring a tassel and earrings that bring in a bit of color or pearls—add to cart before they inevitably sell out."

Juju Vera Riviera Petra Tasseled Sterling Silver Necklace $595 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Riviera Eliza Sterling Silver Turquoise Earrings $750 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Riviera Eliza 14k Gold Vermeil Pearl Earrings $750 SHOP NOW

The Brand to Know

"I've been obsessed with the brand La Veste for a while, founded by María de la Orden and Blanca Miró, and it's finally on Moda! The Pippi pants are a must for summer with a white tee, a tan, natural hair, and bare feet."

LA VESTE Riviera Pippi Striped Cotton Pants $225 SHOP NOW

Custom Merch

"Each year for Club Moda, we work with Les Tien to create our take on 'merch.' They're perfectly oversize with a worn-in feel. The new henley polo style is perfect."

Les Tien Club Moda Riviera Cotton Polo Sweatshirt $195 SHOP NOW

Something Butter Yellow

"She wore an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny (on-trend) butter-yellow bikini. Is there anything else to say?"

ELCE Riviera Kaia Bikini Top $90 SHOP NOW

ELCE Riviera Kaia Bikini Bottom $90 SHOP NOW

A Coveted Buy From The Row

"Only The Row can get the fashion crowd in a tizzy for a humble rubber flip-flop."

The Row Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals $690 SHOP NOW

Shop More From the Club Moda Riviera Capsule

High Sport Riviera Floral Bra Top $580 SHOP NOW

High Sport Riviera Floral Mini Shorts $640 SHOP NOW

Bernadette Riviera Vera Seersucker Dress Set $685 SHOP NOW

JUILLET Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit $257 SHOP NOW

Flore Flore Riviera Dewi Cotton Tank Top $105 SHOP NOW

Akoia Swim Riviera Striped Cotton-Crochet Midi Dress $330 SHOP NOW

Rodarte Riviera Silk-Blend Crepe Midi Skirt $1440 SHOP NOW