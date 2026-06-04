The beauty of moving to NYC is the endless number of activities to partake in, from picking up new hobbies to slowly becoming a connoisseur of the arts. I've aimed to become the latter over the past few years, constantly keeping up with new artists, gallery openings, and performance arts, particularly the New York City Ballet. As a Gen Zer, I utilize the $30 for 30 deal to enjoy the ballet on a budget, so if you're another young person interested in ballet or attending more shows, this is a perfect resource. Art should always be accessible.
Other than the beauty of watching dancers become a character or witnessing the emotions of contemporary choreography, my favorite part of attending the ballet is getting dressed for it. The high ceilings, red seats, and jewel-like lights of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, where the NYCB shows are held, can only be described as elegant. I always aim to dress just as elegant as the space I share with the dancers and other attendees. There is technically no official dress code for the ballet, but adhering to the dressy norms is highly advised. Think simple, youthful, and polished. If you're interested in attending the ballet for its summer programming, whether you're in NYC or another city, I compiled eight sophisticated outfits for you to re-create with ease. Keep scrolling to shop each look.
Pink Jeans
If you are going to wear jeans to the ballet, the pink-denim trend is the right route to follow. It's still comfortable without compromising style or the elegant essence you want to achieve. Style your pair with a black button-down to keep the pastel-pink pants as the focus of your look, and if you really want to add a pop, accessorize with a zebra-print clutch. This look leans a tad casual, but if you're aiming to look chic without trying too hard, then this is for you.
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Sold Out NYC
The Everything Shirt
ZARA
TRF Reversible Mid-Rise Jeans
Akris
Small Anouk Animal Stripe Genuine Calf Hair East/West Clutch
Margaux
The Ada in Black Nappa
Simple Black Dress
The most common piece I see worn at the ballet is, of course, a minimalist black dress. It's the easiest item to wear, especially if you don't want to overthink your outfit. The elegant one-and-done look only requires a few accessories—like a small drawstring clutch and a simple pendant necklace—to make your plain dress look more intentional. Slip on a pair of thong heeled sandals to complete your ballet-ready outfit.
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Pact
Fit & Flare Open Back Maxi Dress Made With Organic Cotton
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace
Tony Bianco
Krista Black Nappa Heels
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag
Leather Skirt
While a tank top sounds entirely counterintuitive for an elegant night at the ballet, a V-neck tank top is perfectly fitting for it. To make this casual piece look more purposeful, style it with a leather skirt. Bonus points for a croc-embossed one. Adding texture like that will elevate your look immensely. Just add a pair of strappy sandals and a leather handbag.