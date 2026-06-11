If You're Going to Wear Jeans in Paris This Summer, You Need This, This, and This

Regardless of whether or not you find yourself in Paris this summer, dressing like you are certainly isn't a bad goal to have. And if you're like Jennifer Lopez and have no problem with wearing jeans in the summer, you're in luck because that's exactly what she just did (yes, in Paris).
Something to keep in mind is that, unlike much of the U.S., the climate in Paris during the summer can be a bit all over the place. Based on her look, it's likely that Lopez was dressing for a day that didn't involve the typical heat and humidity that comes with summer. Let's discuss what it included in addition to jeans.
When you think of Parisian style, the first thing that comes to mind is likely a trench coat, which is what J.Lo wore with her wide-leg blue jeans. The second all-important piece needed to re-create her summer-in-Paris outfit is a crisp button-down shirt. (Hers was a classic shade of blue.) And last, to tie the look together, you need a leather belt. Hers was tan, but any summer-friendly hue, such as cream, would do. She finished the look with her signature platform heels, but this summer jeans outfit pairs perfectly with any shoe your heart desires.
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With that, keep scrolling to shop the three all-important pieces to wear with jeans for the perfect Parisian summer look.