I'm Into It When Celebs Go Full-On French Riviera Style in Their Off-Duty Cannes Looks

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is arguably the most glamorous and refined of the year. In part, that is due to the strictly enforced formal dress code that requires long evening dresses, elegant sandals, tuxedos, and bow ties. "Naked" dresses and sneakers are prohibited, and there are many other sartorial rules for attendees to adhere to.
Off the red carpet, guests aren't restricted to specific dress codes, yet celebrities continue to lean into a similar sense of French Riviera style in their off-duty looks. Whether it's their outfits snapped arriving at the airport or checking into their hotels, celebrities always wear their most elevated everyday looks for these moments in Cannes. Here, I'm highlighting the standout street style looks celebrities have been photographed wearing throughout the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The Trench Coat Outfit
Ashley Simone stepped out of her car in Cannes wearing head-to-toe Toteme, pairing a crinkled dress, satin trench coat, and pointed Mary Janes from the brand, alongside a leather bag from Tod's. The striking look set the tone for Cannes street style dressing and is making the case for wearing a dress and trench coat outfit formula this season.
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Toteme
Pleated Midi Dress
Toteme
Belted Double-Breasted Satin Trench Coat
Toteme
Slingback Mary Janes
Tod's
Handbag in Leather Mini
The Funnelneck Jacket Outfit
Funnelneck jackets are a bona fide fashion insider staple this past fall and winter, and Demi Moore is making the case that it's a key transitional outerwear piece to continue wearing. Moore paired the jacket with black trousers, as well as Gucci's Borsetto bag and Savoy pumps.
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
ÉTERNE
Benson Cotton-Gabardine Straight-Leg Pants
Gucci
Savoy Pump
Gucci
Borsetto Medium Boston Bag
The Capri Set Outfit
Dubbed the "queen of Cannes", Bella Hadid returned to the film festival this year. Though her standout looks, including a custom Prada gown, have garnered buzz, so have her off-duty looks including an archival Prada capri set paired with Puma speedcat sneakers.
Posse
Harper Linen Top
Posse
Harper Linen Capri Pants
VALESQUE
Bucket Leather-Trimmed Shell Tote
PUMA
Speedcat Metallic Men's Sneakers
The Slip Skirt Outfit
The F1 set has been everywhere on the Cannes Film Festival scene this year, including driver Carlos Sainz and his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. She opted for a classic slip skirt look, opting for a white shade paired with a sleek grey tee.