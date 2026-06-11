As I was mindlessly scrolling through Mango's new arrivals section, one pair of shoes stood out to me. A few years ago, I shelled out over $500 for Mary Janes from the beloved French brand Carel, and now I'm supremely jealous to learn that Mango is offering a strikingly similar pair for just $56 (when you use the code SALE30). Even still, I don't regret my original purchase, as I'm obsessed with my Carel shoes and recently wore them to the Hermès show in Los Angeles.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.