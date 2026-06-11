Spotted Courtside: Taylor Swift Cosigning One Very Nostalgic and One Burgeoning Beauty Trend

Look closely.

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Photo of Taylor Swift at the New York Knicks game
(Image credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Last night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 107 to 106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, an epic comeback that had the entire city buzzing—including celebrity spectators Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Alana and Este Haim, and Taylor Swift. I realize that beauty trends pale in comparison to this historic win, but I can't ignore some of the bold choices I clocked courtside, namely from Swift, who is rumored to return to Madison Square Garden for her wedding to Travis Kelce in early July. (I have my theories!)

Swift of course arrived to the arena donning her signature red lip (she reportedly loves Pat McGrath's LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4), but she also cosigned two more low-key looks I expect will dominate summer 2026: fishtail braids and baby blue manicures.

Taylor Swift's Courtside Look

Photo of Taylor Swift at the New York Knicks game

(Image credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Let's start with the braid. This isn't the first time Swift sported a fishtail pony—she wore the same exact hairstyle, sans blue ribbon, to dinner at Chez Margaux in November—but it still remains a rather underrated 2010s-era style. Perhaps Swift got the memo that 2026 is the new 2016? The style also feels well-suited for summer, as it has a mermaid-like quality perfect for festival season. Paired with her signature eyebrow-skimming bangs and a few loose, face-framing pieces, Swift's style is at once sporty and ethereal.

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Photo of Taylor Swift at the New York Knicks game

(Image credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty Image)

As for the manicure, Swift was very on-theme with a light blue set complete with fluffy cloud nail art—a literal interpretation of sky blue. She actually wore it just days before at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated Toy Story 5 movie, the look a sly nod to the original main character Andy's cloud wallpaper. It only makes sense she'd keep the blue mani to watch the Knicks, though I can't help but point out the uptick in frosty blue nails this summer. In fact, celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec previously called the shade "cooler sister to the glazed donut nail" as it adds a nice pop while remaining universally-flattering and understated.

I'm sure nail trends were the last thing on Swift's mind when she was picking a polish to pair with her "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, but I have to believe that, even subconsciously, she's placed her stamp of approval on the chic color trend.

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Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider