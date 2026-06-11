Spotted Courtside: Taylor Swift Cosigning One Very Nostalgic and One Burgeoning Beauty Trend

Last night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 107 to 106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, an epic comeback that had the entire city buzzing—including celebrity spectators Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Alana and Este Haim, and Taylor Swift. I realize that beauty trends pale in comparison to this historic win, but I can't ignore some of the bold choices I clocked courtside, namely from Swift, who is rumored to return to Madison Square Garden for her wedding to Travis Kelce in early July. (I have my theories!)
Let's start with the braid. This isn't the first time Swift sported a fishtail pony—she wore the same exact hairstyle, sans blue ribbon, to dinner at Chez Margaux in November—but it still remains a rather underrated 2010s-era style. Perhaps Swift got the memo that 2026 is the new 2016? The style also feels well-suited for summer, as it has a mermaid-like quality perfect for festival season. Paired with her signature eyebrow-skimming bangs and a few loose, face-framing pieces, Swift's style is at once sporty and ethereal.
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As for the manicure, Swift was very on-theme with a light blue set complete with fluffy cloud nail art—a literal interpretation of sky blue. She actually wore it just days before at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated Toy Story 5 movie, the look a sly nod to the original main character Andy's cloud wallpaper. It only makes sense she'd keep the blue mani to watch the Knicks, though I can't help but point out the uptick in frosty blue nails this summer. In fact, celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalecpreviously called the shade "cooler sister to the glazed donut nail" as it adds a nice pop while remaining universally-flattering and understated.
I'm sure nail trends were the last thing on Swift's mind when she was picking a polish to pair with her "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, but I have to believe that, even subconsciously, she's placed her stamp of approval on the chic color trend.