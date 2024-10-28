All the Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Tonight, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has converged in NYC to celebrate its biggest event of the year, the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, and the red carpet has no shortage of awe-inspiring looks. Celebrities, designers, editors, and stylists have descended on the American Museum of Natural History to honor the best and brightest in American design. The lineup of attendees is as dazzling as the looks themselves. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the event alongside presenters Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, and Jenna Lyons.
This year brings an exciting roster of nominees, including some of the industry's brightest rising talent like Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, and Tanner Fletcher alongside established favorites like Thom Browne, Coach, and Tory Burch. Ahead, get your download on the nominees in each category, and further down, see all the dazzling red carpet looks that celebrities and fashion insiders wore to the star-studded event.
WHO: Kylie Jenner
WHO: Nicole Richie
WHO: Cynthia Erivo
WEAR: Custom Gap
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Addison Rae
WEAR: Thom Browne
STYLED BY: Dara
WHO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild
WHO: Taylor Hill
WEAR: Cult Gaia
WHO: Winnie Harlow
WEAR: Kate Barton
WHO: Molly Gordon
STYLED BY: Jared Ellner
WHO: Coco Rocha
WEAR: Kolbi Halperin
WHO: Jenna Lyons
WEAR: Thom Browne
WHO: Angel Reese
WEAR: Simkhai
