All the Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Tonight, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has converged in NYC to celebrate its biggest event of the year, the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, and the red carpet has no shortage of awe-inspiring looks. Celebrities, designers, editors, and stylists have descended on the American Museum of Natural History to honor the best and brightest in American design. The lineup of attendees is as dazzling as the looks themselves. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the event alongside presenters Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, and Jenna Lyons.

This year brings an exciting roster of nominees, including some of the industry's brightest rising talent like Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, and Tanner Fletcher alongside established favorites like Thom Browne, Coach, and Tory Burch. Ahead, get your download on the nominees in each category, and further down, see all the dazzling red carpet looks that celebrities and fashion insiders wore to the star-studded event.

WHO: Kylie Jenner

WHO: Nicole Richie

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Gap

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

WHO: Addison Rae

WEAR: Thom Browne

STYLED BY: Dara

WHO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild

WHO: Taylor Hill

WEAR: Cult Gaia

WHO: Winnie Harlow

WEAR: Kate Barton

WHO: Molly Gordon

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

WHO: Coco Rocha

WEAR: Kolbi Halperin

WHO: Jenna Lyons

WEAR: Thom Browne

WHO: Angel Reese

WEAR: Simkhai