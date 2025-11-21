As we approach December, all we can think about at Who What Wear UK is what to wear for all the events already flooding our inboxes.
From black-tie invites to fashion parties, family gatherings, cocktail nights, NYE and even the odd ticket to the ballet or theatre, it's high time we started thinking about how to look and feel our very best. If you're also stumped as to what to wear, we're here to tell you that classic party dresses are always a fail-safe option (it's sometimes better to overdress than feel underdressed), whilst "jeans and a nice top" combos are spot-on for more informal gatherings. And then there's the sparkling accessories, including bags, jewellery and shoes, which will add those all-important finishing touches to your ensemble, taking any look from zero to 100. I spoke to some of our stylish editors to get the scoop on what they're planning to wear this party season, all the way to their festive beauty picks.
Read on for their curated edits and styling tricks, and see you on the dance floor!
1. Sophie Robyn Watson, Acting Fashion Editor
"This party season, I’m tapping into classic trends but with a little twist. I’ve had one or two black-tie invitations, so I will be relying on my new favourite ASOS Arrange dress, which is a chic black-and-white mix, featuring a cape and low-back detail. The thick, satin-feel fabric has already fooled some friends into thinking it’s designer. I plan to carefully drape a shearling coat over the top (so as not to crumple the cape or detract from its effect) to keep me warm as I dash out of my Uber into the venue, and this Mango reversible one is just the ticket.
"Day-to-day, I am a gold jewellery person, but for evening events, I like to switch to silver. These Kinraden drop earrings and this Thomas Sabo bangle are weighty but look refined and grown-up, with a sequin bag from Rabanne bringing a disco-ball vibe. For glam, I always reach for Hourglass mascara for what I like to call a 'party lash'; it's a thick, deepest black and doesn’t smudge! The new Vyrao fragrance adds an expensive yet playful scent to my ensemble, whilst fail-safe slingback heels from Zara will help me dance the night away. I wonder if the DJ takes requests…" — Sophie Robyn Watson, acting fashion editor
2. Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant
"I like to stick to a darker colour palette, even in the depths of the festive season, so I always look to texture to keep my outfits interesting. Velvet, sequins and rhinestone embellishments are synonymous with Christmas dressing, not to mention this Mango set and the accessories I've chosen are neutral enough to be worn separately after party season. In terms of my makeup, I always think that a good party look lies in the glow, so glossy highlighters and metallic eye shadows take centre stage, paired with a deeper, bold lip that complements both." — Brittany Davy, editorial assistant
3. Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor
"If I’m being completely honest, I’m the furthest thing from a festive girl. I tend to sidestep sequins and anything remotely garish, which makes party season feel like a bit of a minefield. Recently, though, I’ve realised there is a way to build a great festive outfit without betraying my personal style. The secret? Leaning into pieces that feel celebratory, but still chic. My calendar is already stacking up with Christmas events, so I’ve been on the hunt for a look that strikes that perfect balance.
"Enter diamanté jeans. They’re subtly sparkly, undeniably fun and—crucially—still sit firmly within my comfort zone. I’m especially taken with this brown pair from Mango. Add a festive-but-not-too-festive top and a faux-fur jacket, and you essentially have the Christmas version of the classic 'jeans and a nice top' formula. To finish the look, I’m reaching for my Charles & Keith crystal-embellished Mary Janes and a disco-ball-esque Rixo bag for just the right amount of drama. Before I head out the door, I'll grab some glitzy earrings and a festive spritz of my favourite Jo Malone scent. Consider my low-key-party-dressing dilemma officially solved." — Marina Avraam, senior shopping editor
"When party season arrives, there’s one mantra I live by: make your winter wardrobe work harder. Let's be honest, as much as I would love to invest in a new party dress or a gorgeous pair of statement heels, this time of year is already pricey enough. And honestly, finding new ways to make my existing pieces deliver double-time is way more fun anyway.
"Lately, I’ve been pairing my wool striped minidress with practical fleece-lined tights, transforming it from a spring/summer staple to a party-season hero, especially when polished with square-toe knee-high boots. From there, I can go as bold or as minimal as I like. I'll be wearing it with a spacious east-west shoulder bag and glitzy jewellery to inject some festive cheer!" — Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor