I'm a Shopping Director—Simply Put, Here's a List of Chic Pieces to Wear in 2026

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
And just like that (yes, I heard Carrie Bradshaw's voice too), 2025 is coming to a close. I always think about my wardrobe this time of year. (Okay, I always think about it lol.) A new year is the perfect time for a closet refresh. The goal isn't necessarily a total overhaul (unless you want one!). Instead, focus on integrating a few new items to style your existing pieces in fresh ways. And that's what I have for you below. I rounded up my current favorites for your consideration, which are cool, chic, and feel very "2026" given their modern silhouettes. I'm referring to everything from standout sweaters (including the tried-and-true COS pick) to relevant shoe styles that you'll wear repeatedly. Happy New Year and happy shopping. Xx, B
COS
Chunky Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater
Here it is—the sweater. The different variations of the COS cashmere sweater continue to go viral and sell out. Many of my co-editors live in this sweater like I do, styling it with everything from trousers to jeans to skirts. I really hope this gorgeous silhouette is still in stock when you're reading this.
Styling Pieces
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers
Coach Outlet
Etta Small Flap Shoulder Bag
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Fur Short Coat
If you don't own a faux-fur coat this season, now is the time. Every fashion person I know is embracing the faux-fur silhouette (also huge on the S/S 26 runways!). This Zara style looks far more expensive than it is and will elevate any look.
Styling Pieces
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans
J&M
Seam-Detail Mock Turtleneck Sweater
Madewell
The Ciel Glove Ankle Boots
The Row
E/w India Bag in Leather
Yes, I'm a massive fan of The Row. Shocker. The bags speak to me, including this newer E/W India style. It's obviously an investment, but it's one of those wear-all-the-time forever bags that will certainly get compliments.
Styling Pieces
Banana Republic
Stretch-Lace Midi Skirt
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots
UGG
Women's Classic Micro
In the Ugg realm, it's all about the Micros. A celeb favorite, this shorter silhouette is equal parts cute and comfy. Picture them styled with a gorgeous sweater, jeans, and cozy socks. Side note: The COS socks are also amazing.
Styling Pieces
STAUD
Zane Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
Coach Outlet
Dark Denim Denim Jeans
Aritzia
The Embrace Double-Faced Coat
If looking elegant is the goal, a scarf coat is the easiest way to get there. This piece is sophisticated and modern. Similar to the faux-fur coat, you can wear anything underneath it and achieve that elevated vibe.
Styling Pieces
MANGO
Rib Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Bottega Veneta
Sunglasses
adidas
Samba Jane Sneakers
Of course, I had to include a trendy sneaker choice. A-listers have been gravitating toward Mary Jane and ballet sneakers as an update to a standard choice. The result? An always-cool vibe that's fresh and interesting.
Styling Pieces