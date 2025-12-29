I'm a Shopping Director—Simply Put, Here's a List of Chic Pieces to Wear in 2026

Modern knits, cool shoes, and stunning bags.

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

And just like that (yes, I heard Carrie Bradshaw's voice too), 2025 is coming to a close. I always think about my wardrobe this time of year. (Okay, I always think about it lol.) A new year is the perfect time for a closet refresh. The goal isn't necessarily a total overhaul (unless you want one!). Instead, focus on integrating a few new items to style your existing pieces in fresh ways. And that's what I have for you below. I rounded up my current favorites for your consideration, which are cool, chic, and feel very "2026" given their modern silhouettes. I'm referring to everything from standout sweaters (including the tried-and-true COS pick) to relevant shoe styles that you'll wear repeatedly. Happy New Year and happy shopping. Xx, B

Styling Pieces

Styling Pieces

Styling Pieces

Styling Pieces

Styling Pieces

Styling Pieces