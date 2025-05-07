Personal Space: Yasmin Sewell

Ever wanted to take a look around the homes of Britain's most stylish residents? In Personal Space, we take a deep dive into design, looking at the mood boards of industry insiders to find out how they curate their space. From luxury finds in designer boutiques to secondhand shopping secrets, we ask the experts for the interior design tips that made their house a home.

Next up, creative entrepreneur, fashion consultant and tastemaker Yasmin Sewell. Yasmin's latest venture is in the world of perfume for both the body and the home. Her brand Vyrao aims to create a new genre of fragrances that targets emotions and energy through scent, colour, crystals and science-backed natural ingredients. Hot off the heels of the launch of new fragrance, Mamajuju, Yasmin talks us through her signature interior design style, why fragrance is so intrinsic to her sense of home, and how she grounds her energy.

How would you describe your interior design style?

I’d say my style is both bold and deeply intuitive. Much like how Vyrao connects with energy, my home reflects a similar ethos – using colour, texture, and pieces with meaning to create spaces that feel alive and uplifting. I love mixing eras and finding the balance between playful creativity and emotional resonance.

If we were to walk into your house on any given day, what would we be likely to see?

There's always a lot of kids around, usually boys.

My boys usually have friends over, so the house is always buzzing with energy. You’d probably find me in the kitchen, mostly cooking from scratch - there’s always an abundance of green.

What aesthetic style, era, or vibe speaks to you the most?

Fauves Gauguin mixed with Frida Kahlo and The Golden Girls.

What made you fall in love with the house you live in now?

It's a house in East London, where private gardens and squares are rare, something I've always dreamed of. It's beautiful because all my neighbours take care of the garden. This time of year, a cherry blossom tree blooms, turning the street pink.

What are some of your favourite rooms in your house?

My kitchen is where everyone gathers; it's the place for our deepest conversations. I also love the colours and the light in my bedroom.

A scent can bring calm, excitement, or clarity; it’s a form of magic that connects deeply with your senses.

What are some of the best buys you have invested in for your house?

My favourite items are from Kempton Market, where I’ve found my most treasured pieces. They're not the most expensive, just incredible finds.

Whose interiors might we find screenshotted in your saved folder as inspo?

I’m not someone who keeps references or images, I’ve never done that. I usually choose things based on how I feel in the moment. So, when I’m looking for new pieces for my home, I pick things that I instantly fall in love with. I'm not really into designer pieces; the items I adore are the ones that make me feel good and have great energy. One exception is my Utrecht chair, and I just fell in love with it.

How do you refresh your interiors for each season? (If at all)

I keep things simple but intentional, adding seasonal flowers, or lighting a different Vyrao candle or incense. Scent is especially transformative; it instantly shifts the mood and brings a fresh energy to the space. In spring, I burn a lot of our Verdant incense; it feels deeply attuned to the time of year and creates a sense of renewal.

As more of us are working from home than ever before, how important is curating a workspace in the home, and what is the inspiration behind yours?

I don’t have a dedicated workspace in my house, and I don’t plan on it. I like to keep my work and home life separate. I want my home to be a sanctuary. I’m about to install a Clearlight infrared sauna in my garden because I want my house to be a place where I can feel truly rested and rejuvenated.

As the founder of Vyrao, how intrinsic would you say fragrance is to the home?

Fragrance is essential – it’s a way of setting the mood and shifting energy. Vyrao’s fragrances are designed to elevate your mood, and I love using them to create harmony in my home. A scent can bring calm, excitement, or clarity; it’s a form of magic that connects deeply with your senses.

What would you recommend implementing in the home to set the perfect mood or energy?

Colour and scent are key. A bold colour can transform how you feel in a room, and the right fragrance can elevate its energy. Music is also essential – don’t forget the music you love, as it can shift the vibe of a space. It’s about engaging all the senses. I often cook a meal with beautiful music playing, and I truly believe it makes the food taste better. It’s all about connecting the senses.

What are some of your favourite pieces in your home collection?

The Ember candle and Witchy Incense are both all about setting intentions. I created the Ember candle to clear the energy of a room, while the Witchy Incense was created to inspire creativity.

Do you have any tips on how best to shop antique, vintage, and second-hand?

Trust your intuition; if something resonates with you, it’s worth exploring. Focus on quality and the story behind a piece. And if it sparks some joy when you see it, then go for it.

Where are your favourite places to shop for the below:

Vintage/antiques: Alfie's antique market

Affordable pieces: Kempton Market for bargains

Luxury investment pieces: SCP for designer

Textiles, accessories, and decorative finishing touches: I love collecting textiles and decorative touches on my travels, there’s something special about finding unique pieces along the way.

What advice would you give anyone wanting to redecorate their space?

Your space should ideally reflect who you are in the physical realm, and I think it’s a nice way to look within yourself. Start with what speaks to you emotionally. Don’t be afraid of bold decisions, like choosing a colour that transforms the mood of a room. And most importantly, embrace a little magic; your home should reflect not just your style but your energy.

