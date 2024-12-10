Sorry to My Dresses, But These Trendy Jeans Are All I Want to Wear This December

December is here and the urge to don sparkles is only getting stronger by the day. Inspired by the countless glitzy dresses, skirts and blouses I've spotted, I'm newly motivated to add some glimmer to my own winter wardrobe. While I'm charmed by the traditional sparkles that always come back around at this moment in the year, I'm especially interested in approaching it in a more low-key way.

Blending my love of denim with my newfound penchant for glitz, the diamante jeans trend has been calling my name this season. Retaining the same effortless vibe that denim always allows for, crystal-adorned jeans seem to be the fashion person's new favourite way of adding some glamour into their wardrobes without veering too far out from their comfort zones.

Wearing well with a white tee or crewneck knit for an elevated daily look, diamante jeans also look elegant when dressed up for the evening. Style an inky blue pair with a pretty silk blouse, or pair with a jet-black top for a party-ready take that still feels super wearable and anything but try hard.

We're not the only ones fawning over the trend—social media shopping app LTK revealed that creator posts that featured diamante jeans are up 1140% over the past week. I know I'm influenced!

Doing the rounds in fashion circles, needless to say the high street has stock to match this need. Aligne's diamante embellished pair sold out numerous times last year—not to worry, they've brought out a new style for winter 2024—while Zara, H&M and Anthropologie are just some of the other brands that have created diamante jeans of their own, while some designer pairs also exist should you be looking to make the ultimate denim investment,

While I think this trend will continue to bloom until New Year, I can also see it outlasting the coldest season, as fashion people continue to enjoy the joy-sparking appeal of diamante jeans with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe.

Intrigued? I thought you might be. Read on to discover my edit of the best diamante jeans to shop now.

