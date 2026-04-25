The Most Fashionable People Are All Wearing These 6 Trends Between Spring and Summer
These trends are cut out to fit in those in-between days of spring and summer. Whether you need layering pieces like romantic blouses and chic bralettes, or accessories that help you transition between seasons, such as silk scarves and derby shoes.
The period that appears after spring and before summer brings a few things for us to contend with fashion-wise: temperature dips that force us to keep our jackets on hand for a little longer, and the warmer weather that hints that maybe summer really is well and truly on the way after all. That's what makes spring-to-summer transitional trends such a welcome sight.
Between the official starts of each season, this stretch of time makes getting dressed in the morning nothing short of puzzling. Shorts and sandals don't feel quite right yet, but your dark-wash jeans and boots also feel out of place. Well, leave it to the most fashionable people to find the pieces that fit neatly into the capsule wardrobes you've created for both seasons.
My idea of a spring-to-summer transitional trend is a garment or accessory that works flawlessly between both times of year, but also feels inherently like these seasons.
Of course, staples like white T-shirts and the best blue jeans always work, but they're year-round musts. However, the following trends are emerging specifically in this in-between, and the colours, cuts and materials they take the form of make them feel ripe for a spring or summer outfit. For instance, butter yellow denim and breezy romantic blouses almost feel synonymous with sunny days.
So if you're looking for those exact pieces to get you from spring to summer (and beyond), scroll on for six spring and summer trends you can easily rely on.
6 Spring to Summer Transitional Trends To Through 2026
1. Romantic Blouses
Style Notes: It's true, bohemian fashion is having a renaissance this spring, and the frilly, puffy, romantic blouses that come with this style are included. Options like balloon-sleeve shirts, short puffed-sleeve blouses or peasant blouses offer plenty of layering opportunities for spring but can be easily worn on their own come summer thanks to their breezy silhouettes and breathable materials.
A statement sleeve makes even the most simple outfits look more elevated.
Sézane
Tala Blouse
An off-the-shoulder style adds so much elegance.
2. Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: With the return of this skirt silhouette, there are so many perfect pencil skirt outfit ideas to try between spring and summer. A light linen or cotton button-down in a pastel hue is a great way to adapt this specific trend for warmer days.
Khaki jeans have taken over this spring, and this skirt continues the trend for summer.
TOTEME
Crinkled Knit Viscose Midi Skirt
A very sleek and sheer skirt for summer occasions.
3. Chic Bralettes
Style Notes:Katie Holmes recently revisited her exposed bra styling hack, and the timing couldn't be better. The in-between of spring and summer holds the best moments for pairing lightweight knits with a stylish bralette. When summer fully arrives, you can swap cardigans for linen button-downs or sheer tops.
Shop the Trend:
Dora Larsen
Astra Floral Lace Bralette
This colour combination is so eye-catching and playful.