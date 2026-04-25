I’ll Admit It: Over-50s Style Makes Minimalism Look Chicer

I’m utterly enthralled by Charlize Theron's style. Scroll to discover some of her best outfits.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News
Charlize Theron
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

As one of Who What Wear UK's resident Gen Z fashion editors, it's rare that I’m utterly enthralled by a look from someone outside of my immediate age range. Of course, Alexa Chung will always be the It-girl blueprint, and Kate Moss remains one of the chicest to ever do it. But to be stopped in my tracks, in utter captivation? That's quite unusual. That is, until Charlize Theron enters the chat.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Charlize Theron seen on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured out and about in New York discussing her latest project, Apex, Charlize showcased what I’m coining the "new-age minimalist". Her outfits retain that pared-back sophistication we’ve long associated with the aesthetic, but feel distinctly current, slightly edgy and undeniably cool. Think fashion-forward cargo Bermuda shorts paired with sleek satin pumps, or a voluminous structured shirt with a striking (faux) fur T-bar heel. It's all anchored in the familiar colour palette we know and love, but there's a quiet gravitas about each look. Nothing feels try-hard, yet every detail has been carefully selected. It's minimalism with edge, and I, for one, simply can't get enough.

Turning my attention to her three last looks, I haven't seen chicer outfits in a good while, and if this is 50, I simply can't wait. Scroll to see and shop the looks.

1. Shirt + Silk Trousers + T-Bar Heels

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Charlize Theron seen on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Strikingly sophisticated, this was the outfit that started my infatuation. Pairing the intentionally oversized Saint Laurent Faille Overshirt with loose, fluid silk trousers, the combination is striking. Yet, it's the detail that elevates it tenfold. From her statement faux-fur T-bar heels cuffed at the ankle (creating a balloon-trouser effect—genius) to her deliberately oversized on-trend sunglasses and slicked-back bob, every element works in harmony, balancing polish with It-girl edge.

Shop the Look:

2. Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Pointed-Toe Heels

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Charlize Theron is seen on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: It's not often a look manages to feel quite this elegant when the pieces themselves are this directional, but Charlize has done just that. From the funnel-neck, lace-up top to the knee-baring cargo Bermuda shorts, this outfit could easily skew overly trend-led and perhaps a little Gen Z, but, as with most of her looks, the devil is in the details. The satin, sharply cut, single-button blazer creates structure, and her sky-high pointed-toe pumps add that all-important polish. Finished with the top-handle Dior Cigale Bag, it's suave styling at its finest.

Shop the Look: