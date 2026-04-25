As one of Who What Wear UK's resident Gen Z fashion editors, it's rare that I’m utterly enthralled by a look from someone outside of my immediate age range. Of course, Alexa Chung will always be the It-girl blueprint, and Kate Moss remains one of the chicest to ever do it. But to be stopped in my tracks, in utter captivation? That's quite unusual. That is, until Charlize Theron enters the chat.
Pictured out and about in New York discussing her latest project, Apex, Charlize showcased what I’m coining the "new-age minimalist". Her outfits retain that pared-back sophistication we’ve long associated with the aesthetic, but feel distinctly current, slightly edgy and undeniably cool. Think fashion-forward cargo Bermuda shorts paired with sleek satin pumps, or a voluminous structured shirt with a striking (faux) fur T-bar heel. It's all anchored in the familiar colour palette we know and love, but there's a quiet gravitas about each look. Nothing feels try-hard, yet every detail has been carefully selected. It's minimalism with edge, and I, for one, simply can't get enough.
Turning my attention to her three last looks, I haven't seen chicer outfits in a good while, and if this is 50, I simply can't wait. Scroll to see and shop the looks.
1. Shirt + Silk Trousers + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: Strikingly sophisticated, this was the outfit that started my infatuation. Pairing the intentionally oversized Saint Laurent Faille Overshirt with loose, fluid silk trousers, the combination is striking. Yet, it's the detail that elevates it tenfold. From her statement faux-fur T-bar heels cuffed at the ankle (creating a balloon-trouser effect—genius) to her deliberately oversized on-trend sunglasses and slicked-back bob, every element works in harmony, balancing polish with It-girl edge.
Shop the Look:
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Go up two sizes, and this is a great alternative to the sold-out Saint Laurent Faille Overshirt.
Void of the T-bar detail and strap, which elevate Charlize's pair, this feather-detailed heel from Area's recent collaboration with Sergio Rossi is a close contender.
MONCLER
Fhaite Pilot-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
The chicest sunglasses of the summer, in my opinion.
2. Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: It's not often a look manages to feel quite this elegant when the pieces themselves are this directional, but Charlize has done just that. From the funnel-neck, lace-up top to the knee-baring cargo Bermuda shorts, this outfit could easily skew overly trend-led and perhaps a little Gen Z, but, as with most of her looks, the devil is in the details. The satin, sharply cut, single-button blazer creates structure, and her sky-high pointed-toe pumps add that all-important polish. Finished with the top-handle Dior Cigale Bag, it's suave styling at its finest.
Shop the Look:
Versace
Satin Tailored Blazer
I've been able to track down Charlize's exact blazer.
AEXAE
Leather Ruched Top
I'll be swapping her laced leather top for the draped style instead.