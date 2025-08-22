Just You Wait—Anyone Who's Stylish Will Be Wearing These 6 Jeans Trends on Repeat Next Month

This might be a controversial opinion, but I find denim really comes into its own in cooler months, which is why I’ve been keeping my eye on the autumn jeans trends defining 2025.
During balmy months, the sweet reprieve from pithy downfalls and brisk winds is so fleeting that I feel like it’s my duty to embrace the pretty summer dresses and sophisticated shorts that I’ve been stockpiling for the moment the sun makes an appearance. But as soon as that moment passes, these styles get stored away again for another few months, sitting idle in the back of my wardrobe as I’m forced to formulate warm, practical and chic outfits that can see me through grey skies and chilly temperatures.
My usual formula for bracing these weather woes involves some sort of woollen trench coat, a durable cashmere jumper and a pair of kitten heel boots that I can stomp around town in. Naturally, I find that denim jeans are the most effortless and elegant trousers to complete this ensemble, given their ability to always make you look chic and put together, even if you are just wearing a pair of archival Levi’s 501s that you fished out from a second-hand store.
It seems I’m not alone in believing that jeans are best saved for the autumn months, with countless designers and stylish tastemakers co-signing this stance. In Milan, Prada, a brand better known for its embroidered skirts and classic yet cerebral dresses, paraded a pair of indigo wash straight leg jeans down its autumn/winter 2025 runway. Elsewhere, in Paris, Chloé’s new season collection featured high-waisted and wide-leg styles that sat high on the hips in a nod to the stylings of the ‘70s.
Faithfull the Brand, an Australian-based label revered for its charming, vintage-inspired resortwear, has even launched denim as a category this autumn, citing a pre-loved pair they found while shopping through the French capital as the source of inspiration for their first offering.
All this to say, there’s certainly no shortage of 2025 autumn jeans trends to embrace. The biggest style of notes? Unconventional colourways, fresh styling tricks and silhouettes that can change the overall effect of an outfit. So, without further ado, keep scrolling below for the six key autumn 2025 jeans trends.
The 6 Key Autumn Jeans Trends of 2025
1. Down to Earth
Style Notes: After years of pink stealing the spotlight in Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, the Barbie press tour and Ariana Grande’s Wicked looks, green has emerged as a way to cleanse the palette. A directly opposing shade, deep olives and piquant dill tones have emerged as one of the top autumn fashion colour trends.
Khaki jeans are a frontrunner in this category, with the soft, earthy hue a great way to bring a touch of ease and simplicity to pared-back styles without having to drench your bottoms in a wash of blue.
The slight billowing effect on the leg makes this such a wearable piece.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Garment-Dyed Wash Denim Jeans
I'm someone who is carefully cautious around buying jeans online, but Agolde is one brand that's never let me down.
COS
Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
You'll catch me wearing this entire look as soon as the temperature drops.
2. Winter Whites
Style Notes: It’s often the case that we match the mood with our outfits. When autumn hits, we typically trade our bright tones for something that won’t make us stand out during the long, dark days with minimal sunlight. One of the autumn 2025 trends worth noting, however, is a collective shift into more uncommon jean colours. Winter whites are one such trend. Inspired frost-bitten evenings and snowcapped horizons, embracing the cold by dressing like your inner snow queen has never been more desirable.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Low Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Pair with a luxe leather jacket to offset the crisp and stark finish of these Mango jeans.
Abercrombie
Curve Love Mid Rise Slouchy Jean
The utilitarian panel detail on this pair is so sleek.
Style Notes: While the beginning of 2025 was marked by a fixation with flared jeans styles—a movement, in part, pioneered by Kendrick Lamar wearing Celine’s Surf style during his Super Bowl performance—the tail end of the year is seeing another shape come to the forefront. Indeed, balloon- and barrel-leg shapes are quickly gaining traction for months ahead. Breezy through the leg before tapering around the ankle, the arched shape offers a fresh take on proportion that’s just so apt for autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Next
Mid Blue Denim Seam Front Barrel Leg Jeans
The darts along the leg help keep this style's ballooning shape. They also come in sizes 6 to 24.
An indigo wash so deep it can easily be swapped in for dark and black styles.
4. Dress It Up
Style Notes: The key autumn 2025 jeans trends aren’t just about cuts and colours, of course. If you’re looking for an innovative and stylish way to wear jeans this winter that isn’t just teaming it with a Uniqlo base layer and your favourite knit, why not take cues from the early 2000s and layer it under a dress? This is one trend you really are limited in wearing, as these floaty and sleeveless styles won’t repel winter’s sub-freezing temperatures. Still, it’s a great way to extend the life of both denim and dress outfits while you can.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip
The lace trim is such an elegant touch.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
This straight-leg pair will fall down the so gracefully.
A silky slip with an asymmetrical hem is a silhouette that will always pair well with jeans.
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
A light wash will always add a pop of contrast from underneath any dress,
5. Double Dosage
Style Notes: Canadian tuxedos, be gone. While the double denim look may seem dated to many, style insiders like Alexa Chung, Mel Ottenberg, Michelle Obama and even Bella Hadid have constantly proved why pairing denim jeans with matching shirts will always be an effortlessly stylish outfit template. Think Western-inspired with a French flair. That’s Paris, Texas.
Shop the Trend:
Tommy Hlifiger
Heritage Regular Fit Denim Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger has been the king of American denim since 1985.
KHAITE
Viv High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Speaking of Manhattan denim icons, how could we not call out Khaite?
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
As the name suggests, this slightly boxy piece is a true wardrobe classic.
Style Notes: The data doesn’t lie—searches for wide-leg jeans have skyrocketed ahead of autumn, meaning that this trend will soon be thoroughly represented by the street style set. The reason? Wide-leg trousers will always have a place in our clothing arsenal, irrespective of the weather. With that being said, denim offers a more structured and shapely appearance compared to slouchy trousers. Plus, when balanced out with bulky jackets, the protruding hemline helps balance out a stockier top-half when you’re bundled under scarves, beanies and coats.
Shop the Trend:
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The singular pleat through the middle will help these keep their shape.
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller Sneak High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
High-rise and wide-leg is a timeless combination.
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
If you see me wearing this exact outfit come autumn, at least you'll know where I got it from...
AGOLDE
Arc Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
For petites, try a pair like this with a cropped hem at the ankle.
