Just You Wait—Anyone Who's Stylish Will Be Wearing These 6 Jeans Trends on Repeat Next Month

Autumn and jeans are a match made in heaven. Ahead, you'll find the 6 major autumn 2025 jeans trends that fashion people won't be able to stop wearing.

An image of the key autumn jeans trends 2025.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

This might be a controversial opinion, but I find denim really comes into its own in cooler months, which is why I’ve been keeping my eye on the autumn jeans trends defining 2025.

During balmy months, the sweet reprieve from pithy downfalls and brisk winds is so fleeting that I feel like it’s my duty to embrace the pretty summer dresses and sophisticated shorts that I’ve been stockpiling for the moment the sun makes an appearance. But as soon as that moment passes, these styles get stored away again for another few months, sitting idle in the back of my wardrobe as I’m forced to formulate warm, practical and chic outfits that can see me through grey skies and chilly temperatures.

My usual formula for bracing these weather woes involves some sort of woollen trench coat, a durable cashmere jumper and a pair of kitten heel boots that I can stomp around town in. Naturally, I find that denim jeans are the most effortless and elegant trousers to complete this ensemble, given their ability to always make you look chic and put together, even if you are just wearing a pair of archival Levi’s 501s that you fished out from a second-hand store.

An image of a key autumn 2025 jeans trends on the Chloé runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It seems I’m not alone in believing that jeans are best saved for the autumn months, with countless designers and stylish tastemakers co-signing this stance. In Milan, Prada, a brand better known for its embroidered skirts and classic yet cerebral dresses, paraded a pair of indigo wash straight leg jeans down its autumn/winter 2025 runway. Elsewhere, in Paris, Chloé’s new season collection featured high-waisted and wide-leg styles that sat high on the hips in a nod to the stylings of the ‘70s.

Faithfull the Brand, an Australian-based label revered for its charming, vintage-inspired resortwear, has even launched denim as a category this autumn, citing a pre-loved pair they found while shopping through the French capital as the source of inspiration for their first offering.

All this to say, there’s certainly no shortage of 2025 autumn jeans trends to embrace. The biggest style of notes? Unconventional colourways, fresh styling tricks and silhouettes that can change the overall effect of an outfit. So, without further ado, keep scrolling below for the six key autumn 2025 jeans trends.

The 6 Key Autumn Jeans Trends of 2025

1. Down to Earth

An image of @chloekathbutler wearing khaki jeans, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: After years of pink stealing the spotlight in Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, the Barbie press tour and Ariana Grande’s Wicked looks, green has emerged as a way to cleanse the palette. A directly opposing shade, deep olives and piquant dill tones have emerged as one of the top autumn fashion colour trends.

Khaki jeans are a frontrunner in this category, with the soft, earthy hue a great way to bring a touch of ease and simplicity to pared-back styles without having to drench your bottoms in a wash of blue.

Shop the Trend:

2. Winter Whites

An image of @nlmarilyn wearing white jeans, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: It’s often the case that we match the mood with our outfits. When autumn hits, we typically trade our bright tones for something that won’t make us stand out during the long, dark days with minimal sunlight. One of the autumn 2025 trends worth noting, however, is a collective shift into more uncommon jean colours. Winter whites are one such trend. Inspired frost-bitten evenings and snowcapped horizons, embracing the cold by dressing like your inner snow queen has never been more desirable.

Shop the Trend:

3. Arch Silhouettes

An image of @abimarvel wearing balloon jeans, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: While the beginning of 2025 was marked by a fixation with flared jeans styles—a movement, in part, pioneered by Kendrick Lamar wearing Celine’s Surf style during his Super Bowl performance—the tail end of the year is seeing another shape come to the forefront. Indeed, balloon- and barrel-leg shapes are quickly gaining traction for months ahead. Breezy through the leg before tapering around the ankle, the arched shape offers a fresh take on proportion that’s just so apt for autumn.

Shop the Trend:

4. Dress It Up

An image of @holliemercedes wearing a dress over jeans, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: The key autumn 2025 jeans trends aren’t just about cuts and colours, of course. If you’re looking for an innovative and stylish way to wear jeans this winter that isn’t just teaming it with a Uniqlo base layer and your favourite knit, why not take cues from the early 2000s and layer it under a dress? This is one trend you really are limited in wearing, as these floaty and sleeveless styles won’t repel winter’s sub-freezing temperatures. Still, it’s a great way to extend the life of both denim and dress outfits while you can.

Shop the Trend:

5. Double Dosage

An image of @styleidealist wearing double denim, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Canadian tuxedos, be gone. While the double denim look may seem dated to many, style insiders like Alexa Chung, Mel Ottenberg, Michelle Obama and even Bella Hadid have constantly proved why pairing denim jeans with matching shirts will always be an effortlessly stylish outfit template. Think Western-inspired with a French flair. That’s Paris, Texas.

Shop the Trend:

6. Riding Wide

An image of @monikh wearing wide-leg jeans, one of the key autumn jeans trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The data doesn’t lie—searches for wide-leg jeans have skyrocketed ahead of autumn, meaning that this trend will soon be thoroughly represented by the street style set. The reason? Wide-leg trousers will always have a place in our clothing arsenal, irrespective of the weather. With that being said, denim offers a more structured and shapely appearance compared to slouchy trousers. Plus, when balanced out with bulky jackets, the protruding hemline helps balance out a stockier top-half when you’re bundled under scarves, beanies and coats.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.

Latest
  • Michelle Williams wearing a blue chore coat, yellow shirt, black skinny pants, and slipper mules in L.A.
    This Flat-Shoe Trend Makes Cropped Skinny Pants Look the *Most* Fall 2025

    PSA.

  • Erin Jahns Nordstrom
    I Asked Our Beauty Director How to Get Flawless Glass Skin—She Spilled These 6 Recs

    BRB, bookmarking this list.

You might also like
View More ▸