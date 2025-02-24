This 'Boring' Item is My Hardest-Working Wardrobe Staple—8 Classic Ways I'm Wearing it This Year

I think we can all agree that a white t-shirt is a failsafe wardrobe essential, but if I am honest, it is an item I shamelessly take for granted.

The truth is, the trusted white t-shirt is more than just a basic layering item to hide underneath other garments. In fact, a cotton white t-shirt is often the key piece to help us complete an outfit, hence why it deserves more credit than it gets.

Yes, the simplistic short-sleeved top can be worn underneath garments for extra coverage, warmth or style points. But, a crisp white t-shirt can also provide the necessary contrast to make a block-coloured jumper, or a printed skirt, pop. Of course, a white t-shirt can also take centre stage when worn on its own without other layers masking it. Whether you are wearing a pair of timeless denim jeans, formal trousers, or a satin slip skirt, I can guarantee a white tee will go perfectly.

White t-shirts come in a variety of shapes, styles and fabrics, which means we can get even more creative when styling the staple. From a popular boxy fit, an oversize or longline version, to a slim-fit basic, or cropped design, there is a lot to choose from, and that's before we get onto the neckline.

Typically many opt for a classic crew neck, but you can also style a v-neck, scoop neck, or boat neck with any outfit. White t-shirts can be made from 100% cotton, a blend of fabrics, or sculpting lycra, some may be opaque, while others are more sheer.

No matter the style you choose, there is no denying the versatility of the timeless white tee when you realise just how hard it works. So, in honour of the humble staple, I've pulled together eight chic and effortless outfit ideas to help style the essential garment and prove a white t-shirt is more than just a basic.

8 Chic Outfits With a White T-Shirt:

1. White T-Shirt + Blue Jeans + Kitten Heels + Wool Coat

Style notes: A white T-shirt and jeans outfit is a classic combination, and my go-to look day in and day out. It's a simple formula to easily adapt for every season. Like Sylvie, layer a timeless wool coat over your white t-shirt in the colder months for extra warmth. If you are heading to the office, after-work drinks, or on an upcoming date night, pair the entire look with a pair of heels (I recommend a sophisticated pointed-toe shoe) and statement jewellery to elevate the look.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW The tight round neck, combined with the long length short sleeves, as well as extra length in the body, makes this t-shirt perfect for tucking into trousers, jeans and skirts, as well as wearing over any bottoms.

Cos Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Any style of jean will work for this look, whether it's a barrel jean, skinny, horseshoe, or ankle grazer. What I do recommend is opting for a vintage blue denim wash to achieve the effortless clean girl aesthetic.

The Frankie Shop Veonce Oversized Wool Coat €456 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is known for its oversize fits, even if the Veonce Oversized Wool Coat is only available in one size.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Pointed toe slingback heels are all the craze. Opt for a kitten heel version like these Prada Slingback Pumps if you are not so steady on your feet, or go all out with a stiletto for your next date night.

2. White T-Shirt + Wool Dress + Bomber Jacket + Loafers

Style notes: Layering a t-shirt under a dress not only adds extra warmth in the winter months, but it helps to add dimension to an outfit when the blank canvas shines through. It is also a genius style hack to get more wear out of your summer dresses too. Layer a white t-shirt over, or under, a maxi satin slip dress to take the look from day to night, from summer to autumn, and make it office appropriate too.

Shop the Look:

Uniqlo Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW This clean cut short sleeved t-shirt is available in 11 colours - and I need one of each.

H&M Mohair-Blend Knitted Dress £85 SHOP NOW While this Knitted Dress can be worn on it's own, a white tee underneath will lighten the look so the grey doesn't overwhelm the wearer.

Acne Studios Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket £850 SHOP NOW This jacket has lived in my head rent free for months now.

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW Leather loafers have been on our radar for some time, and the comfortable footwear trend is not going anywhere any time soon. This M&S pair in particular are ultra soft and comfortable, even after hours on your feet scouring the stores for a new white t-shirt.

3. White T-Shirt + Blazer + Heeled Ankle Boots

Style notes: Whether you are looking for winter, autumn, spring or summer style inspiration a white t-shirt, blazer, jeans and heeled boots is a timeless combination I swear by. The combination is a sure fire way to look sophisticated with minimal effort needed. Swap the boots for trainers, pumps, loafers or sandals, and experiment with blazers in different prints, colours and cut blazers too.

Shop the Look:

H&M Silk-Blend T-Shirt £28 SHOP NOW The cotton and silk blend creates a super soft t-shirt that is gentle on the skin. The premium finish makes this top better suited for more formal occasions when you want to look more polished.

ZARA Oversize Wool Blazer Zw Collection £129 SHOP NOW I live in blazers all year long. "How?" I hear you ask. Simply alternate between a wool blazer in the winter, a pastel hue in spring, and a lightweight linen version for a chilly summer evening. This chocolate brown one is particularly perfect for the transitional weather.

Whistles Red Wool Funnel Neck Knit £109 SHOP NOW If you want to keep the chill at bay when wearing the white t-shirt, jeans and a blazer combo, simply tie a bold coloured jumper around your neck ready to pull on and layer over the white top.

Toteme Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black £590 SHOP NOW Ankle boots are a versatile shoe to take you from day to night, the office to romantic dinner dates, even a shopping spree with friends. The kitten heel adds a few inches to your height without towering over people, and offers more comfort and stability than a stiletto.

4. White T-Shirt + Wide Jeans + Trainers + Suede Jacket

Style notes: Suede jackets are all I have seen the fashion firm wear in recent months, but the secret to making it stand out is layering with a fresh white t-shirt underneath. Style with wide leg jeans and trainers to nail the trendy off-duty look.

Shop the Look:

M&S Autograph Cotton Rich Crew Neck T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I swear by M&S for its basics, but I am not the only one. Fellow M&S shoppers have hailed this top the "best t-shirt", though many recommend sizing up.

Levi Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans £100 SHOP NOW The high waisted design hugs the stomach, while the wide leg skims the thighs to give the illusion of longer and leaner limbs.

Sezane Will Jacket Camel Suede £225 SHOP NOW While you can button up the lightweight suede jacket, I recommend leaving the front open to glimpse the white t-shirt underneath.

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Trainers in Print £170 SHOP NOW Alohas have been all over my Instagram Explore page for months. If you are looking to invest in the flat trainer I would opt for the animal print version, which will instantly add character to any outfit. Plus, the neutral tones of tan, the black spots and cream accents, will complement any colour scheme, which makes for easy styling.

5. White T-Shirt + V-Neck Jumper + Satin Trousers + Ballet Flats

Style notes: A white t-shirt with a pair of smart trousers, flat shoes, and a jumper for good measure, is the ideal office attire. It is comfortable, effortless, but just the right amount of smart too.

Shop the Trend:

Reiss Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt in White £28 SHOP NOW This cotton crew neck offers a soft and more feminine finish compared to other structured t-shirt designs. While Reiss' creation is a loose fit, the top tapers in slightly at the waist, but not too much it clings to the body, which, combined with the floaty short sleeves, creates a gentle hourglass silhouette.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW Long gone are the days I would opt for a t-shirt to match the same neckline as the jumper layered on top. Now, showing that layering basic underneath is a trend in itself - and I'm not mad about it.

Massimo Dutti Wide-Leg Satin Trousers £100 SHOP NOW Whether you opt for a pair of silky satin trousers, or more structured tailored suit trousers is up to you. Pair with a t-shirt to instantly turn that formal ensemble into a more casual outfit.

MIISTA Yeida Chocolate Brown Ballerinas £250 SHOP NOW A ballerina pump comes in all shapes and sizes, but I'm particularly fond of a flat with a strap across the bridge of the foot to prevent the shoe slipping off.

6. White T-Shirt + A-Line Midi Skirt + Trainers

Style notes: From denim skirts, to A-line designs, and mini bubble skirts, the anti-trouser trend has proved to be a hit in recent months. My personal favourite is a mid-length A-line design, which provides more coverage for a tall girly like me, and is effortlessly chic. Pair with a fitted white t-shirt to contrast the billowing skirt below, or pull out your beloved boxy tee - the styling choices are endless.

Shop the Trend:

Weekday Slim Fitted T-Shirt £12 SHOP NOW The opacity of the Weekday's Slim Fitted T-Shirt is ideal when ditching any layering items to protect your modesty. After all, there's nothing worse than a see-through white top, which wasn't designed to be sheer.

Peachy Den Deba Onyx Midi Skirt £96 SHOP NOW The deep V-front waistband is ultra flattering for any wearer, and needs to be showcased with a slim fitting t-shirt on top. It is also a clever way to exaggerate the volume of the A-line skirt billowing below.

GUCCI Ophidia Embellished Textured Leather-Trimmed Printed Coated-Canvas Shoulder Bag £1070 SHOP NOW Shoulder bags are having a moment, and Gucci designs in particular. I recommend opting for the brand's signature neutral brown tones to complement various other outfits, as well as a bag with adjustable straps for a secure fit.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW These trainers will work with so many other outfit combos.

7. White T-Shirt + Satin Slip Skirt + Sandals

Style notes: The feminine satin slip skirt made its way into my wardrobe circa 2018, and it has proved to be a popular go-to ever since. Wear in the summer with a lightweight and loose fit white t-shirt à la Salome, or opt for a longline version to layer over the top of the figure hugging skirt. Alternatively, throw a cable knit jumper over the t-shirt, and trade your bare legs and sandals for a pair of opaque tights and chunky boots come winter when the temperature drops.

Shop the Look:

hush Hari Scoop Neck Cotton Slub T-Shirt £29 SHOP NOW Whether you opt for a crew neck, scoop neck or v-neck, a t-shirt with a bit of movement is best suited for this relaxed summer style.

ALIX OF BOHEMIA Lyra Printed Crinkled-Silk Midi Skirt £512 SHOP NOW Whether you prefer a block colour satin slip skirt, monochrome polka dot or animal printed variation, emulating this outfit requires minimal effort, yet achieves maximum effect.

THE ROW Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW Complete this white t-shirt outfit with thong heels for a more glamorous evening look, trainers or sandals for a casual everyday look. Alternatively, meet in the middle with a flatform like The Row's stunning Ginza design, which are comfortable, practical and an elevated alternative to a simple flip flop.

Strathberry Mosaic Nano £263 SHOP NOW Strathberry handbags are durable, practical and stylish - they even get the royal seal of approval as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known to have accessorised with designs from the brand. Wear this raffia bag on the long cream leather strap and style across the body, or slip over the shoulder if you want to go hands-free. Alternatively, ditch the strap and simply hold the top handle.

8. White T-Shirt + Shorts + Flats

Style notes: While I love a denim jean all year round, sometimes they are too restrictive on a balmy summer day. The alternative - denim shorts. While some may be channeling their inner Farrah Fawcett in a pair of skimpy hot pants, which have become popular of late, others (myself included) are opting for a modest pair of Bermuda shorts instead. Play around with a boxy cropped top, which you can size up to wear over one shoulder, or one of the many other variations of white t-shirts to suit your style.

Shop the Look:

AGOLDE Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW Some may favour classic denim hot pants, or longer length Bermuda shorts, and either work. However, I love the cut of Agolde's Parker Denim Shorts, which cinch in the waist before flaring out at the hips ever so slightly to avoid clinging to the body.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW It's a bestseller for a reason!

KHAITE Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW The oldest trick in the style book to elevate the simplest of outfits is to go bold with your accessories. What could be bolder than Khaite's Benny Studded Leather Belt?