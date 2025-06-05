Olivia Rodrigo Just Wordlessly Informed Everyone That This T-Shirt Trend Is *the* Basic to Buy

I think we can all agree that Olivia Rodrigo is good at a lot of things. One of her many talents is finding cool '90s fashion trends to revive. I could give you an entire list, but let's focus on the one she just wore to a friend's birthday dinner this week at Fish Cheeks in NYC. Spoiler: It's her T-shirt.

Compared to other types of clothing items, new T-shirt trends don't come around all that often, so I'm always on high alert when one does. The one my fellow editors and I have had our eyes on this year is 3/4-sleeve tees, which give anything they're paired with that '90s minimalist vibe we all know and love. Rodrigo opted for a red tee by Tank Air, which I regret to inform you is currently sold out (but not to worry—I found alternatives.) To complement the tee, she wore flared leopard-print pants and peep-toe mules, like the outfit pro that she is.

To sum things up, I find 3/4-sleeve T-shirts to be more elevated than short-sleeve tees and more versatile than long-sleeve ones, so I highly recommend buying into this basics trend, just as Rodrigo did. Keep scrolling to do so.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a red T-shirt, leopard-print pants, and heels at night in NYC

(Image credit: roka/Backgrid)

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a red T-shirt, leopard-print pants, and heels at night in NYC

(Image credit: roka/Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Tank Air Eternal Tee in Fuji Apple ($75); vintage Moschino pants; Stand Oil Mushy Bag in Camel ($141); Manolo Blahnik Jadarona Mules ($865)

Shop My 3/4-Sleeve Tee Picks

Kacey Knit Top
Reformation
Kacey Knit Top

Mary Raglan Sleeve Crop Top
EDIKTED
Mary Raglan Sleeve Crop Top

Elbow Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Top
Vince
Elbow Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Top

Coucou the Baby Henley
Coucou
The Baby Henley

Feather Jersey Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Feather Jersey Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt

Hazel Knit Top
Reformation
Hazel Knit Top

Soft Touch 3/4 Sleeve Merrow Edge Boatneck T-Shirt
Majestic Filatures
Soft Touch 3/4 Sleeve Merrow Edge Boatneck T-Shirt

Exposed Seam Three Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt
Caslon
Exposed Seam Three Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt

Maeve Elbow Sleeve Rib T-Shirt
Michael Stars
Maeve Elbow Sleeve Rib T-Shirt

Katya Raglan 3/4 Sleeve Tee
Michael Lauren
Katya Raglan 3/4 Sleeve Tee

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

