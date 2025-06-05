Olivia Rodrigo Just Wordlessly Informed Everyone That This T-Shirt Trend Is *the* Basic to Buy

I think we can all agree that Olivia Rodrigo is good at a lot of things. One of her many talents is finding cool '90s fashion trends to revive. I could give you an entire list, but let's focus on the one she just wore to a friend's birthday dinner this week at Fish Cheeks in NYC. Spoiler: It's her T-shirt.

Compared to other types of clothing items, new T-shirt trends don't come around all that often, so I'm always on high alert when one does. The one my fellow editors and I have had our eyes on this year is 3/4-sleeve tees, which give anything they're paired with that '90s minimalist vibe we all know and love. Rodrigo opted for a red tee by Tank Air, which I regret to inform you is currently sold out (but not to worry—I found alternatives.) To complement the tee, she wore flared leopard-print pants and peep-toe mules, like the outfit pro that she is.

To sum things up, I find 3/4-sleeve T-shirts to be more elevated than short-sleeve tees and more versatile than long-sleeve ones, so I highly recommend buying into this basics trend, just as Rodrigo did. Keep scrolling to do so.

(Image credit: roka/Backgrid)

(Image credit: roka/Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Tank Air Eternal Tee in Fuji Apple ($75); vintage Moschino pants; Stand Oil Mushy Bag in Camel ($141); Manolo Blahnik Jadarona Mules ($865)

Shop My 3/4-Sleeve Tee Picks