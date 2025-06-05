Olivia Rodrigo Just Wordlessly Informed Everyone That This T-Shirt Trend Is *the* Basic to Buy
I think we can all agree that Olivia Rodrigo is good at a lot of things. One of her many talents is finding cool '90s fashion trends to revive. I could give you an entire list, but let's focus on the one she just wore to a friend's birthday dinner this week at Fish Cheeks in NYC. Spoiler: It's her T-shirt.
Compared to other types of clothing items, new T-shirt trends don't come around all that often, so I'm always on high alert when one does. The one my fellow editors and I have had our eyes on this year is 3/4-sleeve tees, which give anything they're paired with that '90s minimalist vibe we all know and love. Rodrigo opted for a red tee by Tank Air, which I regret to inform you is currently sold out (but not to worry—I found alternatives.) To complement the tee, she wore flared leopard-print pants and peep-toe mules, like the outfit pro that she is.
To sum things up, I find 3/4-sleeve T-shirts to be more elevated than short-sleeve tees and more versatile than long-sleeve ones, so I highly recommend buying into this basics trend, just as Rodrigo did. Keep scrolling to do so.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Tank Air Eternal Tee in Fuji Apple ($75); vintage Moschino pants; Stand Oil Mushy Bag in Camel ($141); Manolo Blahnik Jadarona Mules ($865)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
