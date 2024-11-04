Sorry LBDs—This Is the Glossy Dress Colour Celebrities Are Backing for Party Season

This morning I logged on to my laptop and started my day with a quick browse through some recent celebrity looks. Having been inundated with Halloween outfits over the past few days I was keen to refresh my inspiration boards with some partywear ideas that didn't involve any fake blood or prosthetic makeup.

Luckily, my search coincided with the washup of images from the LACMA Art and Film Gala that took place over the weekend. With a guest list brimming with celebrity-style icons, this exclusive event was the perfect chance to get to grips with some of the partywear trends set to take off this winter.

Retaining a sophisticated energy while indulging in some playful silhouettes, this event was a treasure trove for party-season inspiration. Impressed by the looks seen throughout, I couldn't help but notice a glossy winter 2024 trend embraced by some of my favourite celebrities throughout the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in rich and lavish shade, Sofia Richie Grainge, Emily Ratajkoski and Yara Shahidi all styled party dresses in an elegant chocolate brown colour. Wearing hers in a full-covered, draped design, Richie Grainge let the expensive-looking energy of the winter colour trend dominate her evening ensemble. Styling her Saint Laurent gown with gold earrings, a layered gold chocker necklace and a spattering of rings and bangles, Richie's outfit was a testament to the elegant energy of the growing dress trend.

Also styling the winter trend, Ratajkowski stepped out in an off-the-shoulder vintage Donna Karan dress from the A/W 1996 collection. Featuring a drop-waist design, a satin top and a velvet skirt, Ratajkowi's dress spoke to several major winter trends all the while appearing timeless and elegant, thanks to the sophisticated nature of the growing colour trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing across a number of autumn/winter 2024 runway collections earlier this year, chocolate brown party dresses have been affirmed by designers as a major winter trend for the new season. Seen throughout collections including Bottega Veneta, Dior, Courrèges, Gucci and many others, the elegant dress trend is set to ripple out into the mainstream very soon.

Styling a floor-sweeping dress in a rich brown hue, actor Shadidi wore a twisted strap Gucci dress with a halterneck design for evening the occasion. Wearing her dress with elegant drop earrings and a small selection of rings and bangles, Shadidi employed the same less-is-more approach to brown party dress styling as Richie Grainge and Ratajkowski.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted in Sienna Miller's new Marks & Spencers collaboration, as all as at Reformation, Zara and & Other Stories, the trend has officially been on my radar for this party season.

If you're also inspired to shop a trend that ensures the most elegant energy, read on to discover our edit of the best chocolate brown party dresses to buy now.

Marks & Spencer X Sienna Miller Seam-Detail Strappy Pure Silk Maxi Dress £99 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Zara Gathered Satin Dress £70 SHOP NOW This could easily pass as designer.

Reformation Suvi Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW This elegant knit dress is a wardrobe staple you'll never go tired of.

Marks & Spencer Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress £35 SHOP NOW The draped dress trend is taking off this winter.

& Other Stories Draped Midi Dress £95 £67 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Omnes Nova Tie Back Dress in Chocolate £89 SHOP NOW This also comes in 10 other shades.

Next Long Sleeve Satin Mix Column Midi Dress £48 SHOP NOW Style with heels or pair with classic mary janes.

Me+Em Metallic Pointelle Knit Maxi Dress £275 SHOP NOW The metallic thread detailing gives this a party-ready energy.

Zara Printed Tulle Dress £26 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.