Fashion People in Their 30s and 60s Are Deprioritizing White Tees and Wearing This Chic Color Trend Instead

White T-shirts are a timeless wardrobe essential, but their breathability makes people reach for them more than usual during the warmer months. However, this year, white is taking a step back to make room for a new neutral favorite: gray.

Gray T-shirts are making waves in the fashion zeitgeist, with style icons like Zoë Kravitz and Julianne Moore leading the way. Recently, Kravitz was spotted in New York City rocking a relaxed gray tee with black bike shorts, designer flip-flops, and a bandana, effortlessly exuding a laid-back yet chic vibe. Before that, Julianne Moore, also in NYC, wore a gray tee with white jeans, pointed-toe heels, and cat-eye sunglasses. Both actresses showcased the versatility of this wardrobe staple, styling their tops with different bottoms, yet both outfits shared the same classic crew neck design and easy, casual flair.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Barn Mesh Bag ($870); The Row Ella Sunglasses ($490); The Row Dune Classic Sandals ($690)

While white tees will never go out of style, if you're craving a fresh twist for 2025, consider swapping in a gray T-shirt. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best options for this versatile wardrobe upgrade. We've rounded up styles from Cos to The Row, ensuring there's a style to match your budget and taste.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Best Gray T-Shirts