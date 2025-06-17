Fashion People in Their 30s and 60s Are Deprioritizing White Tees and Wearing This Chic Color Trend Instead
Zoë Kravitz and Julianne Moore, to be exact.
White T-shirts are a timeless wardrobe essential, but their breathability makes people reach for them more than usual during the warmer months. However, this year, white is taking a step back to make room for a new neutral favorite: gray.
Gray T-shirts are making waves in the fashion zeitgeist, with style icons like Zoë Kravitz and Julianne Moore leading the way. Recently, Kravitz was spotted in New York City rocking a relaxed gray tee with black bike shorts, designer flip-flops, and a bandana, effortlessly exuding a laid-back yet chic vibe. Before that, Julianne Moore, also in NYC, wore a gray tee with white jeans, pointed-toe heels, and cat-eye sunglasses. Both actresses showcased the versatility of this wardrobe staple, styling their tops with different bottoms, yet both outfits shared the same classic crew neck design and easy, casual flair.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Barn Mesh Bag ($870); The Row Ella Sunglasses ($490); The Row Dune Classic Sandals ($690)
While white tees will never go out of style, if you're craving a fresh twist for 2025, consider swapping in a gray T-shirt. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best options for this versatile wardrobe upgrade. We've rounded up styles from Cos to The Row, ensuring there's a style to match your budget and taste.
Shop the Best Gray T-Shirts
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
