So This Is the Grown-Up Way to Style a White T-Shirt Right Now

By
published
in News

Actress Julianne Moore was spotted in NYC this week promoting her new Netflix show, Sirens, a dark comedy with a preppy fashion twist. Combining tailored suiting pieces and casual basics, Moore's latest look is posh enough for the office.

A dark navy three-button vest and matching creased trousers set the tone, while a boxy white tee, woven handbag, and pointy-toe Chelsea boots rounded out the look. Complete with Moore's signature fiery red hair in a short-for-summer shoulder-length bob, it's an easy outfit combination that will quickly enter my weekly wardrobe rotation.

Whether your upcoming plans are business or pleasure-oriented, we've re-created this outfit in both suiting and denim versions. Keep scrolling and choose a set that suits your fancy. I'll be over here streaming Sirens for more summer fashion inspo.

Julianne Moore wears denim in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hinged Huggies ($250)

Shop Pieces to Re-Create the Look

Mango denim effect vest
Mango
Denim-Effect Lyocell Vest

Lyocell makes this vest super soft.

Mango Trousers
Mango
Wide-Leg Lyocell Trousers With Pleats

Wear the matching trousers with 100 different outfits.

Pistola Denim Alba Tee
Pistola Denim
Alba Tee

The best white tees are 100% cotton.

Pointed Toe Bootie
Mango
Pointed Toe Booties

Black pointy toe boots are very versatile.

Mango Braided Leather Shoulder Bag
Mango
Braided Leather Shoulder Bag

Mix dark brown and black accessories just like Moore.

Lilly Hinged Huggies
Jennifer Fisher
Lilly Hinged Huggies

Julianne Moore is wearing these exact earrings.

Aire Bellatrix Sunglasses
Aire
Bellatrix Sunglasses

A subtle cat eye is always fun.

Peony Colorblock Raw Hem Denim Vest
Mavi Jeans
Peony Colorblock Raw Hem Denim Vest

Look for a denim vest with matching jeans for a more concert-ready take on the outfit.

Malibu Wide Leg Jeans
Mavi Jeans
Malibu Wide Leg Jeans

We love the two-tone denim look.

Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt

Another comfortable all-cotton option.

Handwoven Leather Tote
Madewell
Handwoven Leather Tote

Madewell's leather goods are always a great buy.

Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium
Aurate New York
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium

These chunky hoops are still lightweight.

Chimi 04 Sunglasses
Chimi
04 Sunglasses

Square shades are very Hollywood.

Yanara Pointed Toe Booties
Marc Fisher LTD
Yanara Pointed Toe Booties

A chunky block heel works well with trousers.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

