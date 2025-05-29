So This Is the Grown-Up Way to Style a White T-Shirt Right Now

Actress Julianne Moore was spotted in NYC this week promoting her new Netflix show, Sirens, a dark comedy with a preppy fashion twist. Combining tailored suiting pieces and casual basics, Moore's latest look is posh enough for the office.

A dark navy three-button vest and matching creased trousers set the tone, while a boxy white tee, woven handbag, and pointy-toe Chelsea boots rounded out the look. Complete with Moore's signature fiery red hair in a short-for-summer shoulder-length bob, it's an easy outfit combination that will quickly enter my weekly wardrobe rotation.

Whether your upcoming plans are business or pleasure-oriented, we've re-created this outfit in both suiting and denim versions. Keep scrolling and choose a set that suits your fancy. I'll be over here streaming Sirens for more summer fashion inspo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hinged Huggies ($250)

Shop Pieces to Re-Create the Look