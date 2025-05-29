So This Is the Grown-Up Way to Style a White T-Shirt Right Now
Actress Julianne Moore was spotted in NYC this week promoting her new Netflix show, Sirens, a dark comedy with a preppy fashion twist. Combining tailored suiting pieces and casual basics, Moore's latest look is posh enough for the office.
A dark navy three-button vest and matching creased trousers set the tone, while a boxy white tee, woven handbag, and pointy-toe Chelsea boots rounded out the look. Complete with Moore's signature fiery red hair in a short-for-summer shoulder-length bob, it's an easy outfit combination that will quickly enter my weekly wardrobe rotation.
Whether your upcoming plans are business or pleasure-oriented, we've re-created this outfit in both suiting and denim versions. Keep scrolling and choose a set that suits your fancy. I'll be over here streaming Sirens for more summer fashion inspo.
On Julianne Moore: Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hinged Huggies ($250)
Shop Pieces to Re-Create the Look
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
