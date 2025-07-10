All the Miu Miu–Obsessed Cool Girls Are Bringing Back This Early 2000s Aesthetic Trend for Summer 2025

Miu Miu's last few collections, namely its S/S 2024 one, put preppy style back on the map for the fashion crowd as soon as they saw it come down the runway. Ever since then, academia seems to continue to be an inspiration for the brand. The S/S 2025 runway show included the running theme of pleated skirts, tailored pants, and zip-up polo shirts, and as we know, designers (especially Miuccia Prada) are the trendsetters. And now, the preppy collegiate aesthetic trend that was so popular in the early 2000s has hit the mainstream once again.

Celebrities are ready to embrace this aesthetic trend, as just this week, both Iris Law and Rachel Brosnahan were spotted wearing preppy Miu Miu–coded looks. Law was spotted in Paris wearing a navy polka-dot polo dress paired with satin pink Miu Miu ballet flats. Meanwhile, Brosnahan was in NYC wearing a head-to-toe preppy Miu Miu look: a polo shirt tucked into a plaid pleated skirt. The socks and pointed toe slingbacks (a signature Miu Miu styling trick) are my favorite touch.

It’s no coincidence that both women were recently spotted wearing the trend on the same day in two completely different parts of the world. I, for one, am happy to see preppy style make a comeback. If you are too, keep scrolling to shop pieces that'll add some preppiness to your wardrobe.

Iris Law wearing a navy polka dot dress, pink satin Miu Miu flats, and headphones

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Iris Law: Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats ($1020)

Get the Look

Polo Mini Dress
WE11DONE
Polo Mini Dress

Miu Miu pink satin ballet flats

Miu Miu
Logo Satin Ballet Flats

Rachel B wearing a navy polo shirt, pleated check skirt, grey socks, and burgundy pointed toe heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

On Rachel Brosnahan: Miu Miu Polo Shirt ($1150), Pleated Check Miniskirt ($1990), Arcadie Leather Bag ($3100), Logo-Knit Silk Socks ($550), and Pointed Toe Slingback Sandals ($1290)

Get the Look

Logo Embroidered Cotton Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Logo Embroidered Cotton Polo Shirt

Pleated Check Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Pleated Check Miniskirt

Arcadie Leather Top Handle Bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Top Handle Bag

Logo-Knit Silk Sock
Miu Miu
Logo-Knit Silk Socks

Women's Pointed Toe Slingback Sandals
Miu Miu
Pointed Toe Slingback Sandals

The S/S 2025 Miu Miu Preppy Look

A woman walking down the runway wearing a miu miu outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman walking down the runway wearing a miu miu outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop More Polo Dresses

Polo Airweight Dress
Splits59
Polo Airweight Dress

Ylenia Polo Dress
Lovers and Friends
Ylenia Polo Dress

Le Bop Solene Polo Dress
Le Bop
Solene Polo Dress

Cotton Minidress
Miu Miu
Cotton Minidress

Baby blue polo dress
Babaton
Resolute Dress

Shop More Polo Shirts

Classic Fit Piqué Polo
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Piqué Polo

Citizens of Humanity Lowen Polo Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Lowen Polo Shirt

Limited-Edition Usa Swimming® X J.crew Cropped Piqué Polo Shirt
Limited-Edition USA Swimming X J. Crew
Cropped Piqué Polo Shirt

Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater

Contrast Trim Crop Polo
MANGO
Contrast Trim Crop Polo

Shop More Pleated Skirts

Tara Mini Skirt
L'Academie
Tara Mini Skirt

Pleated Mini Skirt
Norma Kamali
Pleated Mini Skirt

Pleated Miniskirt
Open Edit
Pleated Miniskirt

Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt
Reformation
Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt

Pleated green skirt
Aritzia
Sunday Best Olive Micro Skirt

