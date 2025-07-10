All the Miu Miu–Obsessed Cool Girls Are Bringing Back This Early 2000s Aesthetic Trend for Summer 2025

Miu Miu's last few collections, namely its S/S 2024 one, put preppy style back on the map for the fashion crowd as soon as they saw it come down the runway. Ever since then, academia seems to continue to be an inspiration for the brand. The S/S 2025 runway show included the running theme of pleated skirts, tailored pants, and zip-up polo shirts, and as we know, designers (especially Miuccia Prada) are the trendsetters. And now, the preppy collegiate aesthetic trend that was so popular in the early 2000s has hit the mainstream once again.

Celebrities are ready to embrace this aesthetic trend, as just this week, both Iris Law and Rachel Brosnahan were spotted wearing preppy Miu Miu–coded looks. Law was spotted in Paris wearing a navy polka-dot polo dress paired with satin pink Miu Miu ballet flats . Meanwhile, Brosnahan was in NYC wearing a head-to-toe preppy Miu Miu look: a polo shirt tucked into a plaid pleated skirt. The socks and pointed toe slingbacks (a signature Miu Miu styling trick) are my favorite touch.

It’s no coincidence that both women were recently spotted wearing the trend on the same day in two completely different parts of the world. I, for one, am happy to see preppy style make a comeback. If you are too, keep scrolling to shop pieces that'll add some preppiness to your wardrobe.

On Iris Law: Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats

On Rachel Brosnahan: Miu Miu Polo Shirt, Pleated Check Miniskirt, Arcadie Leather Bag, Logo-Knit Silk Socks, and Pointed Toe Slingback Sandals

