Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Classic Jumper Fashion People Wear When They’re Bored of Cardigans
Since temperatures have dropped to below freezing in the UK, I'm yet to have a conversation that doesn't veer towards the topic of the harsh chill. As I spend my days shivering, I've found myself newly inspired to give my knitwear collection the attention it deserves. But with so many trends flooding the market, I wasn’t quite sure where to begin—until I stumbled upon this image of Jennifer Lopez.
Stepping out in a cosy cable knit jumper in a fresh cream shade, Lopez's chunky knit affirmed that there's really only one style I want to shop right now. With a naturally plush feel, the cable knit jumper features an elegant woven pattern that traces the length of the garment. Adding volume and texture to the item, cable knits have a uniquely cosy design that adds interest to an outfit without having to involve excess colour or fabric.
Wearing hers with relaxed wide-leg jeans and cosy platform Uggs, Lopez crafted a cosy week-day look that I would happily emulate during this particularly harsh cold spell.
Originally designed for Irish fishermen enduring long hours on the freezing sea, this knitwear item has a storied history in British wardrobes. While it’s a perennial classic, like most garments, it cycles through periods of popularity and quieter moments. Fortunately for my perpetually chilly self, the cable knit is having a major resurgence this season. Appearing across high-street and designer collections alike, this timeless staple is poised to be one of the standout knitwear trends of the moment.
Set to compete against the cool-girl cardigans that have burst onto the scene this winter, read on to discover our edit of the best cable knit jumpers to buy now.
This lightweight knit is perfect for layering under a woolly coat all winter.
The turtleneck design elongates the body whilst shielding you from winter's chill.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
