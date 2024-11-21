Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Classic Jumper Fashion People Wear When They’re Bored of Cardigans

Since temperatures have dropped to below freezing in the UK, I'm yet to have a conversation that doesn't veer towards the topic of the harsh chill. As I spend my days shivering, I've found myself newly inspired to give my knitwear collection the attention it deserves. But with so many trends flooding the market, I wasn’t quite sure where to begin—until I stumbled upon this image of Jennifer Lopez.

Stepping out in a cosy cable knit jumper in a fresh cream shade, Lopez's chunky knit affirmed that there's really only one style I want to shop right now. With a naturally plush feel, the cable knit jumper features an elegant woven pattern that traces the length of the garment. Adding volume and texture to the item, cable knits have a uniquely cosy design that adds interest to an outfit without having to involve excess colour or fabric.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with relaxed wide-leg jeans and cosy platform Uggs, Lopez crafted a cosy week-day look that I would happily emulate during this particularly harsh cold spell.

Originally designed for Irish fishermen enduring long hours on the freezing sea, this knitwear item has a storied history in British wardrobes. While it’s a perennial classic, like most garments, it cycles through periods of popularity and quieter moments. Fortunately for my perpetually chilly self, the cable knit is having a major resurgence this season. Appearing across high-street and designer collections alike, this timeless staple is poised to be one of the standout knitwear trends of the moment.

Set to compete against the cool-girl cardigans that have burst onto the scene this winter, read on to discover our edit of the best cable knit jumpers to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CABLE KNIT JUMPERS HERE

H&M Cable-Knit Jumper £28 SHOP NOW This cosy knit also comes in grey and navy blue.

Zara Cable-Knit 100% Cashmere Sweater £119 SHOP NOW This lightweight knit is perfect for layering under a woolly coat all winter.

Reformation Haven Chunky Cable Knit Crew £398 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair this with a pencil skirt.

Soft Goat Chunky Cable Knit £500 SHOP NOW I always come back to Soft Goat for their supremely soft cashmere.

H&M Cable-Knit Jumper £38 SHOP NOW Cinch this in with a belt or style it on its own.

Staud Tracy Oversized Cable-Knit Cotton-Blend Sweater £330 SHOP NOW This also comes in a fresh cream shade.

Guest In Residence Cable-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater £550 SHOP NOW The turtleneck design elongates the body whilst shielding you from winter's chill.

Navygrey The Cable Crew £285 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Marks & Spencer Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.