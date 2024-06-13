8 Outfits That Prove Denim Shorts Can Look Elevated
Here's the thing about shorts: They're not that easy to build an elegant outfit around—especially denim shorts, which are about as casual as shorts get. But as someone who loves to wear denim shorts, I don't let this stop me. I like a summer outfit challenge. And given that the high is in the 90s this week where I live (the sweltering South...), I've been searching high and low for new ways to wear shorts.
Just like everyone else, I want my outfits to have at least a hint of elegance these days.—but elegance and shorts aren't usually spoken in the same sentence but I'm here to change that. I searched high and love for elevated denim shorts outfit ideas that'll see us all through until September, and my search was fruitful. See for yourself by scrolling to shop eight denim shorts outfits that everyone will agree are elevated.
V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Blazer + Tank + Belt + Denim Shorts + Kitten Heels
Shop the Key Pieces
Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Heels
Shop the Key Pieces
Button-Down Shirt + Belt + White Denim Shorts + Minimal Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Black Cardigan + Cream Denim Shorts + Ballet Flats
Shop the Key Pieces
Logo Tee + Denim Shorts + White Socks + Loafers
Shop the Key Pieces
Black Tank + Denim Shorts + High-Heel Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Denim Button-Down + Belt + Denim Short
Shop the Key Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
