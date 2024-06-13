8 Outfits That Prove Denim Shorts Can Look Elevated

Allyson Payer
By
published

Here's the thing about shorts: They're not that easy to build an elegant outfit around—especially denim shorts, which are about as casual as shorts get. But as someone who loves to wear denim shorts, I don't let this stop me. I like a summer outfit challenge. And given that the high is in the 90s this week where I live (the sweltering South...), I've been searching high and low for new ways to wear shorts.

Just like everyone else, I want my outfits to have at least a hint of elegance these days.—but elegance and shorts aren't usually spoken in the same sentence but I'm here to change that. I searched high and love for elevated denim shorts outfit ideas that'll see us all through until September, and my search was fruitful. See for yourself by scrolling to shop eight denim shorts outfits that everyone will agree are elevated.

V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals

Woman wearing a sweater with denim shorts

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

Becker Short
Agolde
Becker Shorts

Millie Lattice Flat Sandal
Reformation
Millie Lattice Flat Sandals

Blazer + Tank + Belt + Denim Shorts + Kitten Heels

Woman wearing a blazer with denim shorts

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Standout Blazer
Aritiza
Babaton Standout Blazer

Down Low Undercover Cutoff Denim Shorts
Mother
Down Low Undercover Cutoff Denim Shorts

Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules

Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Heels

Girl wearing cardigan and denim shorts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Bernadette Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Bernadette Crew Cardigan

Stella High Rise Shorts
Agolde
Stella High Rise Shorts

Bianka Slingback Pumps
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Button-Down Shirt + Belt + White Denim Shorts + Minimal Sandals

Woman wearing an all-white denim shorts outfit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Oversized Linen Shirt
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt

Reformation, Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Black Cardigan + Cream Denim Shorts + Ballet Flats

Woman wearing a black cardigan with denim shorts

(Image credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater

Mica Denim Shorts
SLVRLAKE
Mica Denim Shorts

J.Crew Quinn square-toe ballet flats in leather
J.Crew
Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Leather

Logo Tee + Denim Shorts + White Socks + Loafers

Emili Sindlev wearing a denim shorts outfit

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Anagram Embroidered Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Loewe
Anagram Embroidered Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Baggy Dad Shorts
Levi's
Baggy Dad Shorts

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Leather Loafers

Black Tank + Denim Shorts + High-Heel Sandals

Stylish woman wearing denim shorts and a black top

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

COS, Boat-Neck Tank Top
COS
Boat-Neck Tank Top

Agolde Stella Shorts
Agolde
Stella Shorts

Pina Suede Slingback Sandals
ST. AGNI
Pina Suede Slingback Sandals

Denim Button-Down + Belt + Denim Short

Olympia Gayot wearing denim shorts

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Neela Wash
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Neela Wash

+ Net Sustain Isu High-Rise Organic Denim Shorts
Loulou Studio
Isu High-Rise Organic Denim Shorts

The Essential Leather Belt
Madewell
The Essential Leather Belt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

