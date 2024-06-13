8 Outfits That Prove Denim Shorts Can Look Elevated

Here's the thing about shorts: They're not that easy to build an elegant outfit around—especially denim shorts, which are about as casual as shorts get. But as someone who loves to wear denim shorts, I don't let this stop me. I like a summer outfit challenge. And given that the high is in the 90s this week where I live (the sweltering South...), I've been searching high and low for new ways to wear shorts.

Just like everyone else, I want my outfits to have at least a hint of elegance these days.—but elegance and shorts aren't usually spoken in the same sentence but I'm here to change that. I searched high and love for elevated denim shorts outfit ideas that'll see us all through until September, and my search was fruitful. See for yourself by scrolling to shop eight denim shorts outfits that everyone will agree are elevated.

V-Neck Sweater + White T-Shirt + Belt + Denim Shorts + Sandals

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW

Agolde Becker Shorts $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Millie Lattice Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW

Blazer + Tank + Belt + Denim Shorts + Kitten Heels

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Aritiza Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Mother Down Low Undercover Cutoff Denim Shorts $228 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi 50 Suede-Trimmed Croc-Effect Leather Mules $875 SHOP NOW

Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Heels

Reformation Bernadette Crew Cardigan $148 SHOP NOW

Agolde Stella High Rise Shorts $158 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps $140 SHOP NOW

Button-Down Shirt + Belt + White Denim Shorts + Minimal Sandals

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

& Other Stories Oversized Linen Shirt $119 SHOP NOW

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Black Cardigan + Cream Denim Shorts + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Mica Denim Shorts $239 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Leather $148 SHOP NOW

Logo Tee + Denim Shorts + White Socks + Loafers

Loewe Anagram Embroidered Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $550 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

G.H.Bass Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Black Tank + Denim Shorts + High-Heel Sandals

COS Boat-Neck Tank Top $39 SHOP NOW

Agolde Stella Shorts $158 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Pina Suede Slingback Sandals $335 SHOP NOW

Denim Button-Down + Belt + Denim Short

J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Neela Wash $98 SHOP NOW

Loulou Studio Isu High-Rise Organic Denim Shorts $250 SHOP NOW