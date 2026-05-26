My Friend Asked Me Which Shoes Look Best With Capri Pants—Without a Doubt, These Two Trends Work Best

Just this week, I was chatting with a friend about a pair of capri pants she’d recently bought and the styling dilemma that hit when she tried to wear them. So, naturally, I started listing the pairs I know work every single time. Then, almost as if the universe was listening in on our conversation, I spotted Elsa Hosk wearing capri pants with the exact two shoe trends at the top of my list.
In a recent New York photo dump, Hosk styled capri pants twice, each time with a supremely chic shoe pairing. First, she wore sleek black capri leggings with a pair of heeled flip-flops. Where capri pants can sometimes visually cut off the leg line, the subtle lift and minimal shape of the sandal helped counteract that effect. Meanwhile, the ’90s-inspired silhouette added an easy polish that made the whole look feel incredibly current. Leaning into a high-summer mood, she finished the outfit with chunky sunglasses and a cotton bandana—creating one of the chicest city summer looks I’ve seen in a while.
Then, taking the silhouette in a slightly dressier direction, Hosk stepped out in polka-dot capris paired with elegant black mules. Styled with an oversized black jacket and a white Chanel bag, the look felt elevated but not fussy. Much like the heeled flip-flops, the mule’s elongated shape balanced the cropped trousers, complementing the capris without competing with them.
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Far chicer than styling capris with ballet flats or trainers, these are the two shoe trends I’ll be relying on all summer long. If you’re on the same page, keep scrolling to shop the best heeled flip-flops and mules below.
Shop Heeled Mules and Flip-Flops:
Marks & Spencer
Mesh Wedge Pointed Mules
The mesh composition endures a breeziness that so suits the high-summer months.
H&M
Cone-Heeled Leather Mules
The cone-heel shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Dominique Mule
Whilst I love these in glossy black, they also come in chocolate brown.
H&M
Heeled Mules
Honestly, these looks more expensive than they actually are.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Mule
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal
Style these with capris or pair them with a swishy summer skirt.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme's heeled flip-flops are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Wedge Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Whistles
Black Toe Post Kitten Heel Mule
These also come in lime green.
Bershka
Heeled Thong Sandals
Flip-flop shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.