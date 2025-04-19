This Uncomplicated Sandal Will Be Your Go-To All Summer Long—6 Outfits That Make Them Look So Chic
Yes, flip flops are back and have cemented themselves as a fashion person's most loved summer shoe. See how to style them for 2025 below.
When it comes to summer footwear, flip flops are undoubtedly worth their weight in gold. Before you argue, let me explain....
As fashion has come on leaps and bounds, flip flops are no longer reserved to the black rubber or bright neon designs they once were when we were kids. They have undergone somewhat of a renaissance and are now arguably a core wardrobe staple; From sleek leather to soft suede, there's a style to suit every occasion. The shape has evolved, too—gone are the flimsy soles that barely lasted a week. Today’s designs are built to last, season after season, making flip flops not just practical but also effortlessly chic and timeless.
For SS25, we saw them on the runways of Chanel and The Row, and I don’t know about you, but if it's good enough for them, who am I to argue? Now, with summer just on the horizon, the elevated flip flop is officially a capsule wardrobe staple. I for one can’t imagine my wardrobe without them, wearing them with everything from jeans and cardis to floaty dresses and basket bags.
To convince you of flip flops' versatility even further, I've curated 6 chic outfits with flip flops that I'm sure you'll want to recreate. I know I do.
6 Flip Flop Outfit Formulas to Try This Summer:
1. Flip Flops + Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: Pairing flip flops with a floaty midi skirt is a quick and easy outfit to rewear time and time again. Especially on holiday!
Shop the Look:
A floaty white skirt can be worn in so many ways.
The rich chocolate hue makes these sandals look so much more expensive than they are.
A great pair of sunglasses will always be a fantastic investment.
2. Flip Flops + Double Denim
Style Notes: For some, double denim can be quite a daunting outfit choice. To ease yourself into it, I’d recommend opting for simple separates you can wear time and time again, together and apart. Finish it off with flip flops to make yourself instantly more comfortable.
Shop the Look:
3. Flip Flops + Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Style Notes: When it comes to a wide-leg trouser, footwear can make or break the overall finish of the look. Something too chunky will be too much for the trouser and make it feel clunky. The simplicity and clean lines of flip flops will give a sleek finish.
Shop the Look:
Reformation get it right every time with minimalist pieces.
4. Flip Flops + Linen Dress
Style Notes: A linen dress is the ultimate summer staple, and in my opinion, adding a flip flop makes for the perfect pairing. It gives a minimal and sophisticated feel and will be a guaranteed outfit formula you rewear.
Shop the Look:
Johanna Ortiz dresses are just perfection.
Matching all of your accessories give a cohesive finish to your look.
5. Flip Flops + Casual Tailoring
Style Notes: Pairing a loose trouser with a blazer instantly dresses it up, however sometimes it can feel a bit too overdone. By adding a flip flop, it gives the balance of an elevated laidback look.
Shop the Look:
I'd also pair these trousers with the matching shirt for an effortless, instantly put together look.
6. Flip Flops + Jeans
Style Notes: Flip flops with jeans are arguably one of my favourite outfit combos. It's the chic and casual yet comfortable combo you never knew you needed, and perfect for those cooler days when its not quite bare leg weather.
Shop the Look:
These are one of my most worn pairs of jeans.