This Uncomplicated Sandal Will Be Your Go-To All Summer Long—6 Outfits That Make Them Look So Chic

When it comes to summer footwear, flip flops are undoubtedly worth their weight in gold. Before you argue, let me explain....

As fashion has come on leaps and bounds, flip flops are no longer reserved to the black rubber or bright neon designs they once were when we were kids. They have undergone somewhat of a renaissance and are now arguably a core wardrobe staple; From sleek leather to soft suede, there's a style to suit every occasion. The shape has evolved, too—gone are the flimsy soles that barely lasted a week. Today’s designs are built to last, season after season, making flip flops not just practical but also effortlessly chic and timeless.

For SS25, we saw them on the runways of Chanel and The Row, and I don’t know about you, but if it's good enough for them, who am I to argue? Now, with summer just on the horizon, the elevated flip flop is officially a capsule wardrobe staple. I for one can’t imagine my wardrobe without them, wearing them with everything from jeans and cardis to floaty dresses and basket bags.

To convince you of flip flops' versatility even further, I've curated 6 chic outfits with flip flops that I'm sure you'll want to recreate. I know I do.

6 Flip Flop Outfit Formulas to Try This Summer:

1. Flip Flops + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Pairing flip flops with a floaty midi skirt is a quick and easy outfit to rewear time and time again. Especially on holiday!

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Black Gingham Tie Front Waistcoat £55 SHOP NOW I love the tie front detailing.

DÔEN Sebastiane Skirt £258 SHOP NOW A floaty white skirt can be worn in so many ways.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW The rich chocolate hue makes these sandals look so much more expensive than they are.

YSL Sl M103 in Black and Light Gold £340 SHOP NOW A great pair of sunglasses will always be a fantastic investment.

2. Flip Flops + Double Denim

Style Notes: For some, double denim can be quite a daunting outfit choice. To ease yourself into it, I’d recommend opting for simple separates you can wear time and time again, together and apart. Finish it off with flip flops to make yourself instantly more comfortable.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Denim, Indigo £130 SHOP NOW A denim shirt is a wardrobe staple.

MANGO Pleated Denim Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW The pleat gives these shorts a more elevated feel.

ARKET Ribbed Racer Tank £19 SHOP NOW A core wardrobe piece that will go with anything.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Suede is really in its comeback era right now.

3. Flip Flops + Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Style Notes: When it comes to a wide-leg trouser, footwear can make or break the overall finish of the look. Something too chunky will be too much for the trouser and make it feel clunky. The simplicity and clean lines of flip flops will give a sleek finish.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Z1975 Denim Jacket With Pockets £30 SHOP NOW The contrast stitch detailing gives such an elevated finish.

Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation get it right every time with minimalist pieces.

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Sandals £100 SHOP NOW This pair went instantly in my basket.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Salvage Tote Bag £462 SHOP NOW Dragon Diffusion's new season offerings do not disappoint.

4. Flip Flops + Linen Dress

Style Notes: A linen dress is the ultimate summer staple, and in my opinion, adding a flip flop makes for the perfect pairing. It gives a minimal and sophisticated feel and will be a guaranteed outfit formula you rewear.

Shop the Look:

JOHANNA ORTIZ Catamaran Ventures Crochet-Trimmed Embroidered Linen Midi Dress £1537 SHOP NOW Johanna Ortiz dresses are just perfection.

Mint Velvet Lula Chocolate Brown Suede Flip Flops £45 SHOP NOW These sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

CELINE Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate £400 SHOP NOW Matching all of your accessories give a cohesive finish to your look.

The Tokyo £345 SHOP NOW DeMellier can do no wrong when it comes to bags.

5. Flip Flops + Casual Tailoring

Style Notes: Pairing a loose trouser with a blazer instantly dresses it up, however sometimes it can feel a bit too overdone. By adding a flip flop, it gives the balance of an elevated laidback look.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer £350 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is my go-to brand for chic tailoring.

Toteme Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black £520 SHOP NOW I'd also pair these trousers with the matching shirt for an effortless, instantly put together look.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW A basic tee will be a wardrobe staple for years to come.

ZARA Havaianas ® X Zara Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Sometimes the simplest of pairs really are the best.

6. Flip Flops + Jeans

Style Notes: Flip flops with jeans are arguably one of my favourite outfit combos. It's the chic and casual yet comfortable combo you never knew you needed, and perfect for those cooler days when its not quite bare leg weather.

Shop the Look:

Entire Studios Lap Tube Top £135 SHOP NOW This bandeau top will instantly elevate any outfit.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £341 SHOP NOW These are one of my most worn pairs of jeans.

Toteme Croco-Embossed Flip Flops Black £350 SHOP NOW The subtle croc finish is so sleek.