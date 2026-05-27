The Return of Casual Heels—Here's How Fashion People Are Styling Them With Laidback Outfits

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An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026
(Image credit: @polliani; @iliridakrasniqi)
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Heels are officially back—but not in the way you might remember. Instead of hyper-polished styling or strictly evening-only energy, 2026’s take is all about the casual heel: easy, wearable, and intentionally paired with pieces that feel relaxed rather than dressed up. It’s less about perfection and more about contrast—the kind that makes an outfit feel modern without trying too hard. Think of it as the antidote to overly styled looks, where a simple heel does just enough to elevate your everyday uniform.

What makes this shift so compelling is how seamlessly heels are being worked into laid-back outfits that would have once defaulted to sneakers or flats. We’re seeing chill, nonchalant pairings—like relaxed trousers, oversized separates, and off-duty basics—grounded by a minimal heel that adds just a hint of structure. The result feels intentional but never fussy. It’s the kind of styling trick that instantly makes wardrobe essentials feel more considered, without sacrificing comfort or ease.

In 2026, the formula is simple: take your most low-key pieces and pair them with a heel that feels equally unfussy. Whether it’s denim styled with a barely-there sandal or breezy separates finished with a low kitten heel, the goal is balance. Nothing feels overworked, and that’s exactly the point. This new wave of casual heel outfits proves that dressing up doesn’t have to mean going all in—it can be as effortless as swapping your usual shoes for something just a little more elevated.

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Casual Outfits with Heels

An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026

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Get the look: Simple black tank + Jeans + Slingback heels

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Get the look: White tank + Loose white jeans + Snake-print heels

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Get the look: Tank + Knee-length skirt + Heeled sandals

An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026

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Get the look: Pullover + Long sweat shorts + Red heeled sandals

An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026

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Get the look: White T-shirt + Knee-length skirt + Belt + Heeled flip flops

An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026

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Get the look: Fitted T-shirt + Casual balloon pants + Heeled flip flops

An image of a woman wearing casual outfit with heels 2026