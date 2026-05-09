I'll admit, I'm in a little bit of a fashion rut. It's not a surprise, as it happens almost every year when transitional spring-summer outfits are out in full force, and I'm trying to decide what's best to wear when the weather itself can't decide what it's doing. This often leads me to wear the same pair of trainers over and over and over again, which is a shame, seeing as there are so many good summer shoe trends I could slowly start gathering and adopting now.
But trends can be fleeting, so there is one fashionable group I always turn to for help: the it girls a stone's throw from us over in France. They have impeccable trend radars that lead them to specific styles that somehow always end up remaining timeless. Hence why I'm leaving it to these French girl summer shoe trends to guide me when it comes to shopping for and styling footwear this season.
Kindly pulling me out of my comfy trainers slump are around six summer shoe trends I've noticed on some of the most stylish French influencers. All of these picks stand out for a few reasons. They're versatile enough to wear for a plethora of summer occasions, from holidays to weddings to sunny days sitting in the park with friends, and they're easy to pair with a healthy rotation of outfits, regardless if you're one to opt for dresses and skirts or trousers and shorts. Most notably, they all seem to elevate an outfit or make it feel more interesting. Even the more ultra-trendy styles (like jelly sandals) offer something that's playful and intrinsically summery.
Latest Videos From
So, if you're also looking for some summer shoe inspiration, this list is it. Whether they're spending summer in Paris, having a long weekend in Marseille or jet-setting elsewhere for a holiday, French women are choosing the following chic shoes—ones that you'll certainly want to wear, too.
6 French Girl Summer Shoe Trends to Wear in 2026
1. Kitten Heel Sandals
Style Notes: Nothing heel holds elegance quite like a kitten heel, and the summer sandal version is just as chic as its closed-toe counterparts. Whether you're off to an al fresco dinner or looking for a stylish wedding guest look, kitten heel sandals are what the most well-dressed French women are reaching for this summer.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Buckle
The buckles give this pair a slight' 90s twist.
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
The dark green is a very fun option that still feels grounded but different from brown or black.