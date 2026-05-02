Not Spring, Not Summer—These 6 Outfits Were Made for Wearing Between Seasons
These spring-summer transitional outfits will make it easy to get dressed during that period where the weather is still slightly unpredictable, and your wardrobe isn't yet ready for a full summer refresh.
Welcome to the in-between. It's that funny period between spring and summer that, whilst officially, technically, still spring, places us on the roller-coaster that is UK weather. Some days are scorching, other days you regret packing away your winter coat, and in between it all, you still need to figure out what to wear. If you're already caught up on the spring-to-summer transitional trends the most fashionable are wearing, it's time to learn how to put them into play.
These spring-to-summer transitional outfits are a delicate balance of clothes and accessories that could easily fit in either season, and they're so simple to edit based on what lies in store for the day.
I know better than to go all in on a summer capsule wardrobe too soon. Although we've had a lovely stint of weather recently, I know how quickly it can change. Having a wardrobe that reflects these ups and downs is crucial this time of year. Some of the key pieces that make this feel easier are trench coats—both short and longer lengths—and trousers that can easily oscillate between spring and summer, such as Bermuda shorts and capris.
Once you have a select few pieces in place, you can layer for outfits that are both functional and interesting too. That could be a cardigan tied around your shoulders for warmth and looks, or a more summery ensemble with sandals, all worn beneath a heavier jacket. With the following outfits, you'll always get this mixture just right.
Keep scrolling for 5 different outfits that all feel exceptionally fit for spring-to-summer wear in 2026.
5 Very Chic Spring-to-Summer Transitional Outfits
1. Trench + Capris + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: A trench coat is a long standing spring staple and a very helpful outerwear style to have on hand into summer. When the weather calls for lighter layers (but still layers nonetheless) it's the perfect piece to throw over top of cooler outfits like capris and T-shirts. Add heeled sandals, and you'll instantly feel elegant and put together.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Trench Coat
This dark khaki is a fun alternative to the usual trench-coat beige.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Capris are in-between weather approved and work so well for both spring and summer.