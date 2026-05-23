In Paris, the Chicest Women Are Wearing One of These Flat-Shoe-and-Cropped-Trouser Combos
Practical, polished and particularly easy to style, the cropped trousers flat shoes formula is a summer dressing favourite for good reason. Here's five looks to add to your outfit moodboard, for work and the weekend.
Ballet flats, cropped jeans and a crisp white tee—few outfits feel more French. Unless, perhaps, we add a Breton top, a red lip and a baguette from the local boulangerie. Très chic, non? So, there are few better people to turn to for outfit inspiration than our Who What Wear French friends when it comes to the failsafe formula of cropped trousers and flats. The easy foundation to many a great outfit.
Take the long-loved cropped jean and pointed-toe mules—polished enough for both work and the weekend. Culottes that feel far chicer than even a classic black trouser, especially when paired with strappy sandals. And bloomers, back yet again for another season in the sun. If "berries and cream" immediately came to mind, congratulations, you're clearly as chronically online as I am. Welcome to the club.
It's a pairing that can rarely go wrong. And if, like me, it means you only shave your ankles (and feet, sorry, TMI) then consider it a lazy girl win. Below, five looks for easy summer dressing inspiration.
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1. Culottes + Sleek Sandal
Style Notes: I'm a big fan of culottes year-round, but come summer they really come into their own. Light, airy, polished and practical, there's nothing not to love. Pair them with a sleek sandal à la Franny Fyne, for an outfit pairing that will see you through every barbecue, alfresco dinner, and day at the office (aircon permitting).
Shop the Look:
TOPSHOP
Super wide leg A line trouser in buttermilk
These buttermilk wide-leg trousers are the closest I can find to Franny's pair.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
No summer shoe feels as chic as a leather flip flop.
H&M
Linen-Blend Pleat-Front Culottes
May your basic black cigarette trouser never see the sun when these culottes are available.
STAUD
Louden leather flats
These strappy sandals will become the foundation of any a summer outfit.
2. Raw Hem Jeans + Pointed-Toe Mules
Style Notes: It's the smallest design details that can totally transform an outfit, and here it's all about the cropped raw hem and pointed-toe mules. Casual, cool and perfectly polished, consider this combo your easy everyday go-to. Though you can tailor it to be as understated or as standout as you like—just take a look at the studded flats below. My top tip: gently tug on the raw hem for an even more distressed finish.
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PAIGE
Colette Cropped Flared-Leg Denim Jeans
Cropped, flared-leg and a raw hem—these jeans could have been plucked straight out of the 00s.
TOTEME
Frayed Satin Lounge Slippers Black
These Toteme flats will work just as well for the office as they will any bar (though ideally one without a sticky floor).
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Black jeans feel a touch more formal, even with the frayed hem.
H&M
Embellished Mules
Calling all of the maximalists among us—I've already added these mules to my basket.
3. Bloomers + Wraparound Flats
Style Notes: Be honest, did you expect bloomers to blow up last year? As a fashion editor whose job it is to spot trends early, I absolutely didn't. And yet here we are, with lace cropped trousers pegged for yet another season in the sun. While flip flops feel especially chic (and effortless) the wraparound ballet flat is a strong contender that takes the look into cooler territory.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Bloomers were the unexpected trend of 2025 and it seems they're having another turn in the sun.
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Cross-Strap Suede Ballet Flats
Black flats are a true wardrobe staple but can feel a little harsh when paired with bold coloured trousers. Creams, beiges and whites offer a sleek solution.
Arakii
Velvet Lace Balloon Pants
I own a lace dress from Arakii and it's one of the most complimented items in my wardrobe.
Alaïa's caged ballet flats took centre stage last year, could 2026 be the year of the crossover calf hair?
4. Capri Pant + Sock Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Now, there's cropped trousers and then there's capri's, a bit of a stretch (or lack thereof), I know. But given the love for the retro-inspired pant, I had to bend the rule just a little, and predictably, there's no shortage of styles to choose from—basic black, floral print (à la Chloé) and retro-inspired polka dots, included. To style, Anne wears what I like to call the sock ballet flat—long enough that not even a smidge of toe will shoe, perfect for anyone adverse to a pedicure. Just give them a Google, I promise I'm not alone in my new term.