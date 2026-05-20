Long regarded as arbiters of style, French women have collectively worn the trendsetter crown for decades. My personal style heroines, their ability to make fashion-forward cuts look elegant and wardrobe staples quietly refined, means not a day goes by that I'm not looking to them for outfit inspo. Naturally, this makes them my first port of call when perusing my social feeds for emerging summer trends. Of course, they delivered once again, and it seems the only thing these effortlessly undone women are wearing right now is the "dated" combination of capri leggings and ballet flats.
Over the years, fashion’s cyclical nature has steadily revived a whole host of nostalgic goodies. Think sleek straight-leg jeans or timeless Mary Janes; many of our current staples can be traced back to the ‘90s and Y2K periods. Swap in capri leggings and ballet flats—two of the most popular items right now—and their simple design and endless versatility have made them favourites of French women. So, it makes sense that they're wearing them together.
Lightweight enough to contend with summer’s warmest days whilst balancing an inherent playful polish, this sleek pairing has a laid-back ease. Outside of the chicest French dressers, the combo is also a cornerstone for celebrity It girls Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk, regularly featuring in their summer rotations, styled with everything from layered T-shirts to cosy cropped cardigans.
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I’ve realised the combo looks just as good with a fitted tee and loose leather jacket as it does with a vibrant graphic-print or trending peplum top. I’ve found some of the very best capri leggings and ballet flats on the market right now, so scroll on to shop.
Shop Capri Leggings and Ballet Flats
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
A Who What Wear UK editor favourite.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
H&M's current members' sale means you can get these for less.
topshop
Jersey Capri Legging
Another great way to style capris this summer.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballet Flats With Gathered Detail
The gathered detailing is a nice touch.
Selfridges
Rosa Capri Jersey Leggings - Xs
I love the oval cutout on the calf.
The White Company
Leather High Vamp Ballet Shoes
These also come in a warm chocolate shade.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
A best-seller.
Alo Yoga
Softsculpt Shoreline Capri
Alo leggings are favoured by so many fasion people.