Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our series My World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers and get a peek into their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, fashion finds, etiquette rules they stand by, and so much more.
If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, you're already familiar with Lola Tung, but after even a few minutes of talking with her, it becomes clear that the qualities that have made her a breakout star—her warmth, curiosity, and easygoing confidence—extend far beyond when she first graced our screens as the bright and bubbly Belly Conklin hanging out at Cousins Beach all those years ago
When we connect, Tung is in the midst of a busy season, balancing work, travel, and the whirlwind that comes with being one of Hollywood's most closely watched actors. We hop on Zoom a few weeks after she wrapped a massive Foot Locker and Adidas campaign, where, in the sweltering New York sun, she shot different looks in the back of a delivery truck like a pro. Despite it all, Tung comes across as refreshingly grounded. Whether she's discussing the Adidas sneakers she reaches for most often, the artists and writers who inspire her, or the timeless Cher looks she still thinks about years later, she speaks with the enthusiasm of someone genuinely excited by the things she loves.
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That perspective seems to stem from her wide-ranging interests. Alongside acting, Tung is an avid reader, a lover of vintage fashion, and someone who pays close attention to the creative women who have shaped culture across generations. It's why her current summer reading list includes a classic Patti Smith title and why conversations about personal style quickly lead to discussions about self-expression, storytelling, and individuality.
Ahead, Tung takes us inside her world—from her adorable dog Bodie and the classic '90s TV show that's always on repeat to her fashion inspirations and everyday essentials she can't get enough of right now.
Give us a peek into your world. What does a typical day look like?
Every day right now is different from the last. I just did my second Adidas campaign last week, so I got up at 6:30 a.m., which is not typical for me, but it was nice to get up and see the sun rise. I got to set, got ready in hair and makeup, and shot the campaign. Thankfully, we had nice weather in the morning, because it started raining later on. We wrapped around 5:30 p.m., and I met up with one of my dear friends for dinner. It was a lovely day because I got to have fun on set and then see my friends. I've been trying to see my friends a lot since I've been home.
You rose to fame so quickly with The Summer I Turned Pretty. How did that moment shift the way you view your career or the opportunities you want to take on?
It shifted everything, obviously, and that is the reason that I have a career. I am so grateful for it. Any actor wants to do things that feel different from each other, so if I'm lucky enough, I want to have the chance to do projects that are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum. I've started to have the opportunity to do that, which has been so much fun.
You were just in Forbidden Fruits, in which audiences get to see such a different side to you and a character you haven't played before. What draws you to a role?
There's not one thing I can pinpoint. It's just a good script and … interesting characters that are fully fleshed out, which was the case for Forbidden Fruits. Someone like Belly, too, was so interesting to me because she has such an active inner life that comes across through the show. Also, meeting with directors or filmmakers who just you instantly connect with is a good sign of a good role too.
You're no stranger to the Broadway world. You placed Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway a few years back. Is there another dream Broadway character or show you'd love to be in?
It's funny because I I didn't even realize I was saying it, but a couple years before Hadestown, I had said Eurydice was my dream role. It's manifestation! I loved the show so much. It was the best Broadway debut ever. I love that character, and I love that show, and I love the music and the people in that building. It was the warmest welcome, and everyone was incredible. I don't know how I'd top that. I would love to do a new show. [There are] so many incredible new female playwrights that are writing such incredible things. I instantly think of John Proctor Is the Villain, so something new would be so much fun, something I don't even know what it is yet.
We're entering a new season—new beginnings, new resets. Is there anything you're excited to explore style-wise right now?
I love when the warmer weather happens and everybody pulls out their jorts. It's the start of summer style. I've got my little Adidas Samba Janes that are making an appearance. I love getting to rediscover what my style looks like in warmer weather. Every time it rolls around again, I'm like, "I don't have to do the coat anymore, so let's really make this outfit count."
Your style has really come into its own and has become such a big part of your identity over the last couple of years. How would you describe your relationship with fashion?
It's constantly evolving. My stylist, Britt McCamey, recently said style isn't about what you wear. It's about who you are and the way you treat people and carry yourself. It's all a form of expression. I've always wanted to feel confident and beautiful and wear things that make me feel good, happy, and just like me. Style changes every day because it's dependent on how you're feeling inside or what you want to express that day, so it's been fun to explore. Of course, I'm a sneaker girl, so shooting this Adidas campaign was absolutely up my alley.
What's your favorite way to style sneakers, especially your Adidas ones you've been raving about? Are you a jeans-and-sneaker kind of person? Dresses and sneakers?
The sky is the limit, really. It's different every day. Adidas has this cute little ruched jersey that I've been wearing with my Samba Janes, which has been really fun. Sometimes, I love a little skirt moment. [For the] last campaign I shot with them, we did a little leg warmer with it too, which feels really ballet and coquette-esque.
As you continue to grow in your career and fashion expression, you're partnering with different brands. You were just at Paris Fashion Week with Miu Miu. What's one surprising thing you've learned about your personal style as you've attended shows and worked with brands?
It's so dependent on the brand, but with Foot Locker, they're so open with me and my stylist working with them and my experimental sense of style. Shooting this campaign felt more like me, which is so nice. Across the board with any brand, since it's my style and it's so personal, I've learned that not everyone is gonna love everything that I wear, but what matters is that I love what I wear and I feel good.
If you could raid anyone's closet, past or present, who would it be?
Oh my gosh, Cher. Like, are you kidding me? Her with Bob Mackie... all of those phenomenal dresses. They're not for everyday wear, but it could be possible if you're feeling it. In New York, anything is possible.
As we enter a new season, are you doing any kind of spring-cleaning or overhauling of your closet? Anything you're keeping or throwing away?
I have some things from my mom that she's passed down to me that I will keep forever, that I love, like a nice pair of jeans. And my Adidas Sambas, of course I'm keeping [them]. They're always in my closet and great for so many outfits. I actually don't know what I'm getting rid of. I think that I try to style old clothes and give them new life. We're so fast to go through trends and buy new and get rid of other things, so I'm trying to rewear a ton of my old pieces.
Adidas
Samba
American Eagle
Dreamy Drape Jeans
Adidas
Samba Jane
Keeping in line with cleaning, organizing isn't just for your wardrobe. Are you someone who resets your frame of mind or space as we enter the spring and summer?
Honestly, I should probably clean my apartment. I love having fresh flowers in my apartment, and that always signals a new start and change for me.
Finish the sentence: My home feels like home when it ____.
When it smells like a homemade meal if I'm cooking, which is probably more rare than it should be, or when I have art and décor on the walls. I'm always saying I'll decorate, but I never get around to it. I'm always putting it off for so long, but I have some of artwork that was hanging in my grandparents' apartment now hanging in my apartment, and it's like having a piece of them there.
You're traveling around so much with your line of work. What's something that you bring with you, whether it's on set or in a new city, that feels like home to you?
My mom gifted me … a little frame with four Polaroids of my dog, Bodie. I actually have it right here in the back as I'm talking to you.
What's your screen time these days?
I don't even know because I'm so scared to turn it on. I live in ignorance!
Any apps you're deleting as you do your digital spring-cleaning?
All social media. I actually don't have any on my phone right now. Bold, I know! But I'm really into YouTube Shorts right now. I also love Pinterest, which is so fun because it's an app that doesn't let me overthink about what I'm posting or sharing. It fuels my creative juices, like outfit ideas or what I can cook and movies I should watch.
Since you're not on social media as much, is there anything you're doing to occupy your mind? Anything you're reading right now?
I'm reading something very slowly right now because I'm a terribly slow reader, and it doesn't even have to do with the books. I just have this habit of starting a book and taking months to finish the first 30 pages and then zooming through it. My friend gave me Just Kids [by Patti Smith] a couple months ago. I started it while I working on a pretty intense job, so I was very locked in [on set] and didn't have much time to read. I've been getting back into it now because it's such a classic, and I feel so behind that I haven't finished reading it. It's written so beautifully, so I'm excited to finish it, however long that'll take.
Is there a corner of the internet you're fixated on?
I get into theater videos on YouTube Shorts because I love theater. I love Brittany Broski. I'd love to be on Royal Court—are you kidding? That would be so much fun. They're so funny, and she's so great at interviewing people and making it such a fun environment.
Do you have a comfort TV show or movie that you've watched a million times but never gets old?
Sex and the City, for sure. The OG show is pretty much on all the time. It's on repeat in the background when I'm doing anything at all.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.