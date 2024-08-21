This Specific Skirt Length Is Trending in London and Copenhagen Right Now

When thinking of popular recent skirt trends, two specific ones pop into my mind: micro miniskirts and A-line white maxi skirts. Fashion people have seemingly chosen one end of the spectrum or the other, but today, I'm focusing on the happy medium: knee-length pencil skirts. If you don't feel like baring a lot of skin with a mini or wearing excess fabric with a maxi, this trend is right up your alley.

I first noticed the specific skirt length on several street style stars during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month. When I later spotted it on an exceptionally well-dressed celeb, I knew I had to write a story on it. This week, Zoë Kravitz wore a black lace knee-length pencil skirt by Saint Laurent to a press event in London that I absolutely loved. Scroll down to see four different styling ideas and shop the trend for yourself.

4 Ways Women Are Styling Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Zoë Kravitz wears a black knee-length pencil skirt in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz was photographed in London wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent (including the sunglasses and shoes).

Shop the Look

Perla Skirt
Reformation
Perla Skirt

This cute skirt also comes in a polka-dot version.

a woman wears a black knee-length pencil skirt in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Danish street style star Amalie Moosgaard is also a fan of knee-length pencil skirts.

Shop the Look

Asymmetric Draped Jersey Midi Skirt
SAINT LAURENT
Asymmetric Draped Jersey Midi Skirt

A draped jersey skirt is a classic choice.

a woman wears a gray knee-length pencil skirt in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

This stylish showgoer was snapped at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month wearing the knee-length skirt trend.

Shop the Look

Pinstripe Pencil Skirt
MANGO
Pinstripe Pencil Skirt

Perfect for the office.

a woman wears a tiger-print knee-length skirt in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The street style scene in Copenhagen was simply stellar.

Shop the Look

Norma Kamali Leopard-Printed Pencil Skirt
Norma Kamali
Printed Pencil Skirt

Long live leopard print.

Shop More Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Knee-Length Denim Skirt
H&M
Knee-Length Denim Skirt

It's hard to beat H&M's excellent prices.

Fleur du Mal Le Stretch Lace Pencil Skirt in Black
Fleur du Mal
Le Stretch Lace Pencil Skirt

Who said pencil skirts have to be reserved for corporate occasions?

Check Skirt With Lace Finish
MANGO
Check Skirt With Lace Finish

Plaid always comes roaring back into style every fall.

Napped Slit-Front Skirt
H&M
Napped Slit-Front Skirt

This $35 price tag is incredibly tempting.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

