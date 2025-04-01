6 Incredibly Chic Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I’ll Be Wearing Instead of Jeans This Spring

If you're anything like me, now that spring has officially arrived, you'll be thinking a lot about what outfits you'll rely on throughout the season ahead. Whilst some favour a winter wardrobe and count down the days until they can bring out their knitwear, I always find myself awaiting the spring and summer months, longing for the days of bare legs and pastel hues.

Here in the UK, temperatures have slowly but surely been increasing and I, for one, am thrilled about it. Now, with the weather in London meant to be blue skies and sunshine for the foreseeable, I've brought out my sunglasses and am spending my mornings debating if I can get away with anything that's not a pair of jeans. Skirts are the natural next step and it’s clear to me that there’s one skirt in particular that’s set to dominate my wardrobe: the cotton-poplin midi skirt.

Featuring a nipped-in waist and a skirt that effortlessly flares out, this skirt is already one of the fashion set’s favourite pieces, thanks in part to its ability to be styled in a multitude of ways. Heading to work? Pair it with a blazer and ballet flats. Spending a Saturday at the park? A t-shirt and trainers will do. Date night? Add kitten heels and a strapless top. Don’t be put off by its simplicity; that’s what will make the cotton-popling skirt a staple piece that you’ll be bringing out year after year.

To prove my point, I've rounded up six different ways to style a cotton-poplin skirt this spring, from sleek tailoring to styling with a swimsuit. Scroll on the see the looks and shop the pieces you might need to recreate them at home.

6 Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I'll Be Copying:

1. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Baggy Tee

Style Notes: To achieve a more relaxed, everyday feel, just add a slouchy tee and a chunky loafer. Opting for a stripe or slogan t-shirt will add interest to your look, allowing you to bring in colour or texture and break up the softness of the white.

Shop the Look:

24/7 Regular T-Shirt
COS
24/7 Regular T-Shirt

COS ticks every box for basics.

White A-Line Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
White A-Line Midi Skirt

Nobody's Child is my go-to brand for updating my spring wardrobe.

Lana Midi Bucket Bag - Black
Strathberry
Lana Midi Bucket Bag

A sleek bucket bag is an everyday essential.

Joss Loafer, Black
Dear Frances
Joss Loafer, Black

Loafers still work for warmer weather!

2. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Knitted Waistcoat

Style Notes: For those chillier days, opt for something heavier on top like a lightweight jumper or a knitted vest. Wear alone or layer it over a white tee. The choice is yours!

Shop the Look:

Thick Knit Waistcoat
ZARA
Thick Knit Waistcoat

We cant get enough of burgundy.

Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

The reinforced hemline will help maintain the flared shape.

Jalen Slim Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Slim Suede Sandals

A.EMERY get it right every time with their sandals.

Santa Croce Interwoven Leather Tote Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Interwoven Leather Tote Bag

We totally understand everyone's obsession with these Dragon Diffusion basket bags.

3. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Blazer

Style Notes: Tucking a vest into the skirt enhances the fitted waistband to give your silhouette a more pronounced shape and it means you can easily add a blazer on top for a more structured finish. This is the perfect combo to add to your spring workwear wardrobe, too.

Shop the Look:

High Neck Contrast Trim Vest
Albaray
High Neck Contrast Trim Vest

A chic update on the wardrobe staple.

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
ALIGNE
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

This is also available in butter yellow.

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

The Frankie Shop blazers are still a cult buy.

Woven Bow Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Woven Bow Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are a staple in my wardrobe and I love this woven pair.

4. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Vest + Shirt

Style Notes: It's not just white cotton-poplin skirts I'm loving, unsurprisingly black styles are also just as chic and easy to style. Make like Marina and pair yours with a vest, shirt and ballet flats for a simple yet really effecitve look.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

The best tank I've ever owned.

Wnu Weave Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt | With Nothing Underneath
With Nothing Underneath
Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt

With Nothing Underneath's shirts are second to none.

Pure Cotton Poplin A-Line Skirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Poplin A-Line Skirt

I already own this and have worn it at least 4 times!

Benny Studded Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Studded Leather Belt

Added a studded belt like Mariana to add a fashion-touch to the whole outfit.

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The perfect mary jane.

5. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Colour Pop Top

Style Notes: If you’re more of an extrovert with your wardrobe, rather than sticking to neutrals instead introduce a bold pop of colour with your top half. Either match your accessories or go for a clashing colour for an added element.

Shop the Look:

Knitted Cotton Jacket – Red – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Knitted Cotton Jacket

Unzip it at the top and bottom to mix and match its style.

Zw Collection Cape Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Cape Midi Skirt

Is there anything better than a skirt with pockets?!

The Misty
Jimmy Fairly
The Misty

The lighter tortoiseshell frames are perfect for spring.

Slim Sculpted Cuff
COS
Slim Sculpted Cuff

A statement bangle elevates any outfit.

Topshop Dakota Court Kitten Heel Shoe in Green Satin
Topshop
Dakota Court Kitten Heel Shoe

Contrast colours like Anna with a green shoe.

6. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Swimsuit

Style Notes: Layer your skirt on top of a swimsuit for an instant cover-up and allow your swimwear to work beyond the poolside. Add a simple pair of sandals to enhance that relaxed feel and a pair of sunnies to top it off.

Shop the Look:

Pamela Swimsuit
Hunza G
Pamela Swimsuit

Hunza G is my favourite brand for swimwear.

Cotton Midi Skirt
H&M
Cotton Midi Skirt

H&M get it right every time.

Luana Necklace - Gold
ALONA
Luana Necklace - Gold

I love the contrasting pearl shapes.

Le Specs L5000163 Unisex Outta Love Oval Sunglasses, Black/grey
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval Sunglasses

These look so expensive.

