6 Incredibly Chic Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I’ll Be Wearing Instead of Jeans This Spring
If you're anything like me, now that spring has officially arrived, you'll be thinking a lot about what outfits you'll rely on throughout the season ahead. Whilst some favour a winter wardrobe and count down the days until they can bring out their knitwear, I always find myself awaiting the spring and summer months, longing for the days of bare legs and pastel hues.
Here in the UK, temperatures have slowly but surely been increasing and I, for one, am thrilled about it. Now, with the weather in London meant to be blue skies and sunshine for the foreseeable, I've brought out my sunglasses and am spending my mornings debating if I can get away with anything that's not a pair of jeans. Skirts are the natural next step and it’s clear to me that there’s one skirt in particular that’s set to dominate my wardrobe: the cotton-poplin midi skirt.
Featuring a nipped-in waist and a skirt that effortlessly flares out, this skirt is already one of the fashion set’s favourite pieces, thanks in part to its ability to be styled in a multitude of ways. Heading to work? Pair it with a blazer and ballet flats. Spending a Saturday at the park? A t-shirt and trainers will do. Date night? Add kitten heels and a strapless top. Don’t be put off by its simplicity; that’s what will make the cotton-popling skirt a staple piece that you’ll be bringing out year after year.
To prove my point, I've rounded up six different ways to style a cotton-poplin skirt this spring, from sleek tailoring to styling with a swimsuit. Scroll on the see the looks and shop the pieces you might need to recreate them at home.
6 Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I'll Be Copying:
1. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Baggy Tee
Style Notes: To achieve a more relaxed, everyday feel, just add a slouchy tee and a chunky loafer. Opting for a stripe or slogan t-shirt will add interest to your look, allowing you to bring in colour or texture and break up the softness of the white.
Shop the Look:
Nobody's Child is my go-to brand for updating my spring wardrobe.
2. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Knitted Waistcoat
Style Notes: For those chillier days, opt for something heavier on top like a lightweight jumper or a knitted vest. Wear alone or layer it over a white tee. The choice is yours!
Shop the Look:
The reinforced hemline will help maintain the flared shape.
We totally understand everyone's obsession with these Dragon Diffusion basket bags.
3. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Blazer
Style Notes: Tucking a vest into the skirt enhances the fitted waistband to give your silhouette a more pronounced shape and it means you can easily add a blazer on top for a more structured finish. This is the perfect combo to add to your spring workwear wardrobe, too.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop blazers are still a cult buy.
Ballet flats are a staple in my wardrobe and I love this woven pair.
4. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Vest + Shirt
Style Notes: It's not just white cotton-poplin skirts I'm loving, unsurprisingly black styles are also just as chic and easy to style. Make like Marina and pair yours with a vest, shirt and ballet flats for a simple yet really effecitve look.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are second to none.
I already own this and have worn it at least 4 times!
Added a studded belt like Mariana to add a fashion-touch to the whole outfit.
5. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Colour Pop Top
Style Notes: If you’re more of an extrovert with your wardrobe, rather than sticking to neutrals instead introduce a bold pop of colour with your top half. Either match your accessories or go for a clashing colour for an added element.
Shop the Look:
6. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Swimsuit
Style Notes: Layer your skirt on top of a swimsuit for an instant cover-up and allow your swimwear to work beyond the poolside. Add a simple pair of sandals to enhance that relaxed feel and a pair of sunnies to top it off.