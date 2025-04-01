6 Incredibly Chic Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I’ll Be Wearing Instead of Jeans This Spring

If you're anything like me, now that spring has officially arrived, you'll be thinking a lot about what outfits you'll rely on throughout the season ahead. Whilst some favour a winter wardrobe and count down the days until they can bring out their knitwear, I always find myself awaiting the spring and summer months, longing for the days of bare legs and pastel hues.

Here in the UK, temperatures have slowly but surely been increasing and I, for one, am thrilled about it. Now, with the weather in London meant to be blue skies and sunshine for the foreseeable, I've brought out my sunglasses and am spending my mornings debating if I can get away with anything that's not a pair of jeans. Skirts are the natural next step and it’s clear to me that there’s one skirt in particular that’s set to dominate my wardrobe: the cotton-poplin midi skirt.

Featuring a nipped-in waist and a skirt that effortlessly flares out, this skirt is already one of the fashion set’s favourite pieces, thanks in part to its ability to be styled in a multitude of ways. Heading to work? Pair it with a blazer and ballet flats. Spending a Saturday at the park? A t-shirt and trainers will do. Date night? Add kitten heels and a strapless top. Don’t be put off by its simplicity; that’s what will make the cotton-popling skirt a staple piece that you’ll be bringing out year after year.

To prove my point, I've rounded up six different ways to style a cotton-poplin skirt this spring, from sleek tailoring to styling with a swimsuit. Scroll on the see the looks and shop the pieces you might need to recreate them at home.

6 Cotton-Poplin Skirt Outfits I'll Be Copying:

1. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Baggy Tee

Style Notes: To achieve a more relaxed, everyday feel, just add a slouchy tee and a chunky loafer. Opting for a stripe or slogan t-shirt will add interest to your look, allowing you to bring in colour or texture and break up the softness of the white.

Shop the Look:

COS 24/7 Regular T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW COS ticks every box for basics.

Nobodys Child White A-Line Midi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child is my go-to brand for updating my spring wardrobe.

Strathberry Lana Midi Bucket Bag £495 SHOP NOW A sleek bucket bag is an everyday essential.

Dear Frances Joss Loafer, Black £475 SHOP NOW Loafers still work for warmer weather!

2. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Knitted Waistcoat

Style Notes: For those chillier days, opt for something heavier on top like a lightweight jumper or a knitted vest. Wear alone or layer it over a white tee. The choice is yours!

Shop the Look:

ZARA Thick Knit Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW We cant get enough of burgundy.

PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £440 SHOP NOW The reinforced hemline will help maintain the flared shape.

A.EMERY Jalen Slim Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW A.EMERY get it right every time with their sandals.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Interwoven Leather Tote Bag £624 SHOP NOW We totally understand everyone's obsession with these Dragon Diffusion basket bags.

3. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Blazer

Style Notes: Tucking a vest into the skirt enhances the fitted waistband to give your silhouette a more pronounced shape and it means you can easily add a blazer on top for a more structured finish. This is the perfect combo to add to your spring workwear wardrobe, too.

Shop the Look:

Albaray High Neck Contrast Trim Vest £25 SHOP NOW A chic update on the wardrobe staple.

ALIGNE Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW This is also available in butter yellow.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £383 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop blazers are still a cult buy.

Charles & Keith Woven Bow Ballet Flats £65 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are a staple in my wardrobe and I love this woven pair.

4. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Vest + Shirt

Style Notes: It's not just white cotton-poplin skirts I'm loving, unsurprisingly black styles are also just as chic and easy to style. Make like Marina and pair yours with a vest, shirt and ballet flats for a simple yet really effecitve look.

Shop the Look:

COS Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW The best tank I've ever owned.

With Nothing Underneath Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt £110 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath's shirts are second to none.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Poplin A-Line Skirt £33 SHOP NOW I already own this and have worn it at least 4 times!

KHAITE Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW Added a studded belt like Mariana to add a fashion-touch to the whole outfit.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW The perfect mary jane.

5. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Colour Pop Top

Style Notes: If you’re more of an extrovert with your wardrobe, rather than sticking to neutrals instead introduce a bold pop of colour with your top half. Either match your accessories or go for a clashing colour for an added element.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Knitted Cotton Jacket £119 SHOP NOW Unzip it at the top and bottom to mix and match its style.

ZARA Zw Collection Cape Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Is there anything better than a skirt with pockets?!

Jimmy Fairly The Misty £135 SHOP NOW The lighter tortoiseshell frames are perfect for spring.

COS Slim Sculpted Cuff £35 SHOP NOW A statement bangle elevates any outfit.

Topshop Dakota Court Kitten Heel Shoe £38 SHOP NOW Contrast colours like Anna with a green shoe.

6. Cotton-Poplin Skirt + Swimsuit

Style Notes: Layer your skirt on top of a swimsuit for an instant cover-up and allow your swimwear to work beyond the poolside. Add a simple pair of sandals to enhance that relaxed feel and a pair of sunnies to top it off.

Shop the Look:

Hunza G Pamela Swimsuit £175 SHOP NOW Hunza G is my favourite brand for swimwear.

H&M Cotton Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW H&M get it right every time.

ALONA Luana Necklace - Gold £120 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting pearl shapes.