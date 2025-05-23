By this point in the season, my wardrobe is well-stocked with basics—think tanks, plain tees and enough black tops to style with jeans for just about any occasion. But, as summer evenings stretch longer and my calendar begins to fill with indulgent plans, I've found myself craving something a little more elevated. Specifically, I've been on the lookout for a summery, romantic blouse—a piece that feels elegant, feminine and wearable for those more luxurious events ahead.

In my search for something with a softer, more whimsical energy, I’ve been drawn to lightweight tops that channel a dreamy, romantic feel. Think delicate lace trims, voluminous sleeves, intricate embroidery and floaty fabrics—it's these thoughtful details that define the romantic blouse trend for me.

A true “nice top” wardrobe hero, the romantic blouse has that rare ability to make even the simplest outfit feel special. Whether paired with your favourite denim or styled with a sweeping skirt to lean into its romantic roots, this versatile piece delivers on style and ease. It even works beautifully with sporty shorts or trousers for a playful contrast that any fashion editor would applaud.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all formula, I tend to define romantic blouses as those adorned with frills, lace, ruffles or embellishment. And luckily, there’s no shortage of beautiful options out there right now. From Dôen’s ethereal designs (already beloved by fashion insiders) to H&M’s pretty gems that punch well above their price point, the romantic blouse is having a major moment this summer.

Scroll on to discover the most beautiful romantic blouses available to shop now

SHOP ROMANTIC BLOUSES: