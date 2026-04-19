Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’ve never been one to follow trends. To me, it's all well and good to have the latest fad, but in my opinion, looking expensive and put together will always be difficult if you don't have those key capsule wardrobe staples in place. And as a born and raised London girl, I’m not ashamed to admit that I look to the French fashion set for elegant-dressing inspiration more often than not. They just have a way of making even the most basic of staples look chic, and so, of course, when I decided to refresh my spring 2026 capsule wardrobe, they were my first port of call.
And after hours of scrolling on the Instagram pages of my favourite French fashion influencers, I’ve managed to narrow my attention down to eight key staples that every chic Gallic dresser has in their spring capsule this year. And in true French-girl fashion, each staple remains classic, endlessly versatile, and expensive-looking. The kind of basics that never feel tired or overdone, no matter how many times you reach for them, and are also so timeless that they’re guaranteed to last in your wardrobe for many years to come.
From a classic trench coat for those chillier spring days to the linen shirts we’re probably all desperate to pull out for the warmer weather to come, keep scrolling to discover the eight spring capsule wardrobe basics every stylish French girl owns and will be wearing on repeat until summer.
8 Staples You'll Find In Every French It Girl's Spring 2026 Capsule
1. Trench Coat
Style Notes: Just as loved by French girls across the pond as it is here in the UK, a classic trench coat is a forever spring capsule staple. It’s elegant, guaranteed to make any outfit look polished, and most importantly, will keep you warm on those chillier spring days we know all too well.
Shop the Staple:
H&M
Funnel-Collar Trench Coat
How chic is this funnel-neck iteration.
Burberry
Long Castleford Trench Coat
Iconic.
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
This grey hue makes for a nice point of difference.
Sézane
Clyde Coat
The Clyde coat is one of Sézane's bestsellers for very good reason.
2. Embroidered Blouse
Style Notes: When they want a top that’s slightly dressier than a button-down shirt, the French girls turn to embroidered blouses as an elegant alternative. This pretty top style is a fail-proof way to dress up jeans, Bermuda shorts or linen trousers throughout the warmer months, not to mention it looks exquisite at any price point.
Shop the Staple:
H&M
Lace-Yoke Blouse
No one will guess this is from the high street.
RIXO ⋆
Ellery Cotton Blouse
Style this with stovepipe jeans and kitten heels for a night out.
Dôen
Nera Top
Dôen has some of the best blouses on the market.
french connection
Grayson Peter Pan Collar Embroidered Top
Between the contrast embroidery and the Peter Pan collar, this blouse is seriously elevated.
3. Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: The French girls love themselves a ‘90s trend, and with slimmer, straight-cut jeans replacing the baggy styles that dominated last year, the stovepipe denim that was popular 3 decades ago is back at the forefront for stylish dressers. They lend themselves very well to a smarter style of dressing, but they’re also incredibly versatile, pairing just as well with a simple tank as they do a pretty blouse.