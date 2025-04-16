In Case You Haven't Noticed: Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket
Rightfully so.
Have you ever noticed how a particular fashion item grabs your attention once and seemingly appears everywhere within days? This likely happens for us about once per season. For example, it was Alaïa's ballet flats that were all over the streets last spring. This season, it's Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat that everyone—and their mother—seems to be wearing.
Sienna Miller is one fashion person who is a proud owner of this trench coat. She has been seen in the beige version multiple times, styling it with everything from jeans to tailored trousers. Recently, she opted for the deep green colorway, pairing it with a gray turtleneck sweater, gray-wash jeans, and black boots while filming Jack Ryan in London. At this pace, she'll likely be seen in the brown gingham, olive green, black, and chocolate brown colors before fall arrives.
On Sienna Miller: Sézane Clyde Trench Coat ($350)
Beyond Miller, this jacket has graced the wardrobes of stylish individuals in Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, and New York City. It has swiftly become the essential piece for the style set, so much so that it sells out within days whenever it's restocked. While it's still available, scroll down to snag one for yourself.
Shop the Sézane Clyde Trench Coat
Shop More Coveted Trench Coats
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
