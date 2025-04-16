In Case You Haven't Noticed: Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket

Have you ever noticed how a particular fashion item grabs your attention once and seemingly appears everywhere within days? This likely happens for us about once per season. For example, it was Alaïa's ballet flats that were all over the streets last spring. This season, it's Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat that everyone—and their mother—seems to be wearing.

Sienna Miller is one fashion person who is a proud owner of this trench coat. She has been seen in the beige version multiple times, styling it with everything from jeans to tailored trousers. Recently, she opted for the deep green colorway, pairing it with a gray turtleneck sweater, gray-wash jeans, and black boots while filming Jack Ryan in London. At this pace, she'll likely be seen in the brown gingham, olive green, black, and chocolate brown colors before fall arrives.

Sienna miller wears a sezane clyde trench coat, gray turtleneck sweater, gray jeans, and black boots.

On Sienna Miller: Sézane Clyde Trench Coat ($350)

Beyond Miller, this jacket has graced the wardrobes of stylish individuals in Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, and New York City. It has swiftly become the essential piece for the style set, so much so that it sells out within days whenever it's restocked. While it's still available, scroll down to snag one for yourself.

Shop the Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

Shop More Coveted Trench Coats

