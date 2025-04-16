In Case You Haven't Noticed: Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket

Have you ever noticed how a particular fashion item grabs your attention once and seemingly appears everywhere within days? This likely happens for us about once per season. For example, it was Alaïa's ballet flats that were all over the streets last spring. This season, it's Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat that everyone—and their mother—seems to be wearing.

Sienna Miller is one fashion person who is a proud owner of this trench coat. She has been seen in the beige version multiple times, styling it with everything from jeans to tailored trousers. Recently, she opted for the deep green colorway, pairing it with a gray turtleneck sweater, gray-wash jeans, and black boots while filming Jack Ryan in London. At this pace, she'll likely be seen in the brown gingham, olive green, black, and chocolate brown colors before fall arrives.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sienna Miller: Sézane Clyde Trench Coat ($350)

Beyond Miller, this jacket has graced the wardrobes of stylish individuals in Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, and New York City. It has swiftly become the essential piece for the style set, so much so that it sells out within days whenever it's restocked. While it's still available, scroll down to snag one for yourself.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW Style with jeans and a sweater like Miller.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW The light beige tends to be the most popular colorway.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW It's giving The Row—without the hefty price tag.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW Cheetah-print lovers, this one is for you.

ZARA Oversized Trench Zw Collection $129 SHOP NOW Hot take: Army green is chicer than black.

Madewell Single-Breasted Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW This will be a staple in anyone's wardrobe.

Reformation Matteo Trench $368 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and plaid.

Cos Cotton Car Coat $190 SHOP NOW Chic.