I Asked Petite Fashion Editors: These Are the 7 Transitional Capsule-Wardrobe Pieces They Swear By in Spring
Seasonal shopping can be difficult enough without having to worry about whether pieces will fit you properly, too. I asked my fellow editors what they wear in the "in-between" to help build a spring/summer wardrobe that really works.
Right off the bat I will confess—I don't actually fit into the petite category. At 5ft6, I can generally be considered "average" height to most people, but even I can struggle with the length and fit of some clothes whenever I go shopping. It can be frustrating enough finding pieces I love and having to have them taken up or in, but when you're also up against figuring out what to wear in the transition between spring and summer weather, getting ready in the morning can be a challenging process.
Thinking of petite shoppers and how often this conundrum must affect you, I set about asking petite fashion editors for the pieces that work best for them in the same situation. There were obvious suggestions (avoid baggy jeans, puddle pants and maxi dresses), and some I hadn't even thought of (drawstring trousers get a big yes), and eventually we whittled it down a concise list of transitional wardrobe wonders that I had to share with you.
So, if you're tired of sweating your way through baggy jumpers or braving the chill in short skirts, keep scrolling. This is the definitive spring/summer (transitional) capsule wardrobe for petite women. You're welcome.
How to Build a Petite Capsule Wardrobe for Spring
1. The Oxford Shirt
Style Notes: In our humble opinion, button down shirts always look cooler oversized. Slouchy, undone and longer in the cuffs and hems, "boyfriend" style shirts have been in every cool girls summer wardrobe for the last five years—good news for petite shoppers who can often find sleeve lengths challenging. If you have sized up to the perfect fit in the body but the arms are still too long, simply roll them up to the elbow for the effortless "I just threw this on" effect that I've spotted petite women nailing so well.
Shop Oxford Shirts:
Uniqlo
100% Premium Linen Shirt
I'm convinced that this is the perfect shade of spring blue.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Oxford, White
You won't find better than shirt experts With Nothing Underneath.
ROHE
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
This would look so cool with the sleeves rolled up with trackie bottoms and sandals.
Gap
Black Cotton Poplin Classic Shirt
Black shirts are too chic to get overlooked in favour of white.
2. Drawstring Trousers
Style Notes: So clever once you think of it, but a chic pair of drawstring trousers are the easiest solution to find a waist that fits. Don't faff around with tailoring waistbands, once you find a length that works for you, a drawstring pull is an instant fix that you can adjust in seconds—no belt required. In summer linen iterations are going to be your saving grace, but you can start wearing them now with some cosy layering up top.
Shop Drawstring Trousers:
M&S
Lyocell Rich Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
M&S have not only petite, but extra short too.
Nobodys Child
Green Linen-Blend Shona Trousers
That's right, these come in petite, regular and five different colours.
New Look
Stone Linen Look Wide Leg Drawstring Trousers
Such an easy weekend look to replicate.
Whistles
Washed Black Denim Casual Drawstring Barrel Trouser