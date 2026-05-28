Everywhere I Look, Fashion People Are Wearing These 7 Summer Trends With Jeans

When it comes to timeless wardrobe staples that are universally flattering, few pieces rival a good pair of jeans. Some people own more denim than they can count on two hands (guilty), while others rely on a select few tried-and-true silhouettes. Either way, it’s safe to say nearly everyone has at least one style hanging in their closet. And one of denim's biggest draws? It acts as the ultimate foundation for any outfit—or trend. With summer on the horizon, I’ve already been spotting fashion girls styling their jeans with a handful of emerging warm-weather looks.
Jeans are the perfect foil to statement-making tops and outerwear, and this season, expect to see the wardrobe staple paired with boho-chic blouses and sporty jackets alike. Denim also works with virtually every shoe silhouette imaginable. Take cues from the fashion set and style yours with early-aughts-inspired thong sandals or wedges.
And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, discover all the summer trends It girls are wearing with their jeans.
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Wedges
ICYMI, the fashion set has officially declared wedges chic again. A far cry from the styles of the 2010s, the newest wave of wedges feels decidedly more elevated. To keep the footwear from reading overly trendy, ground the look with your favorite denim.
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BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Alper 70 Wedge Sandal
ZARA
Leather Wedges
MANGO
Combined Leather Wedge Shoe
Steve Madden
Zaloma Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal
Boho-Chic Blouses
Love it or hate it, the boho trend still has a strong grip on the fashion industry. But you don’t need to be dripping in fringe to pull it off—a flowy embroidered white blouse and jeans offer an easy way to tap into the aesthetic.
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DôEN
The Jane Blouse
torrid
Helsa
Voile Peasant Blouse
Reformation
Wildflower Top
Sporty Jackets
A jacket in the summer may sound a bit toasty. However, an AC-blasted room often warrants an extra layer. This season, expect the sporty jacket trend to remain firmly in rotation. For an unexpected outfit formula, pair the outerwear with straight-leg jeans and heels.
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Lioness
Shoreline Windbreaker Jacket
Sandro
Cropped Satin Jacket
Lovers and Friends
Lyra Jacket
FP Movement
On Track Fleece-Lined Pullover
Slip Dresses
Though slip dresses are a wardrobe classic, experimental dressers are ushering a fresh way to wear the number: over jeans. A popular styling trick in the early 2000s, the combination is sure to make a bold statement.