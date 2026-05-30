Looking like a chic cool girl is my only goal this summer. I refuse to let the heat or my budget deter me from that goal. Simple outfits don’t always have to mean boring, and they sure don’t have to mean sloppy either. It’s time to think about what to wear post-April showers weather. I haven’t been on a big splurge in far too long, but that’s the territory that comes with being an adult, I fear; but that doesn’t mean putting together cool outfits is impossible on a budget. Contrarily, it allows you to get creative with your looks.
I’ve been looking for inspiration for my own daily summer looks in the coming weeks, and found an array of stylish ensembles from fashion people all over enjoying the summer’s offerings of sunrays and days of frolicking. And keeping each look under-$250 is totally achievable, because I shopped them out so you wouldn’t have to. Keep scrolling to find summer outfit inspiration and shop each affordable look.
Capri Leggings Outfit
Capri leggings are officially a mainstream trend after a time of once being quite polarizing. It was a “dated” trend, but now it’s one that I can’t imagine being missing from a summer outfit rotation. It Girls are styling their pair with pointed-toe mules and lightweight jackets on cooler days. I’ve thought of at least 10 places I want to go in this outfit already.
Latest Videos From
Shop the Look
Old Navy
Full-Zip Harrington Jacket
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pants
ZARA
Slingback Heels
Summer Neutrals Outfit
Sometimes, a neutral outfit in the summer is the best route to take. I’m a fashion person who loves a bunch of color, but the simplicity of a cream, lightweight funnel neck and matching skirt is a chic combination, in my book. Just slip on a pair of black leather flats and a tank underneath to complete your outfit.
Shop the Look
ZARA
High Collar Jacket
Lola Denim
Halston High Rise Maxi Skirt
Journee Collection
Journee Kavn Flats
All-White Outfit
The less-is-more approach is one I will always support in regard to getting dressed. Maximalism is incredibly fun in the summer, but an all-white outfit comprised of a plain white tank and simple white pants is actually such a great look for the summer. You can accessorize less or more depending on what you prefer; for example, this look below includes a fringe scarf to add a texture contrast to a monochrome outfit.
Shop the Look
Favorite Daughter
The Rib Tank
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Cotton Poplin
Shopping_NonBrand
Track Pants Outfit
Track pants haven’t always been a go-to piece in the fashion zeitgeist, but lately, It girls have been all over them. They’ve been styling them in very casual but cool ways, like this look, including a ringer tee with color contrasts at the seams to match the color of the track pants. Little details like that make your choice to wear athleisure seem more intentional.
Shop the Look
Leset
Margo Ringer Tee
Aritzia
Defender Track Pant
Lace-Trim Shorts Outfit
Lace-trim items are not going anywhere this summer. The trend has persisted in the form of shorts for the warm season, and fashion people seem to be very pleased with this. Stylish dressers have opted to wear a pair with lightweight knits like button-down cardigans and a pair of pointed-toe heels. This look, in particular, has been living in my mind rent-free, and I can’t wait to recreate it.