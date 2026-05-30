Want to Look Chic This Summer? These 9 Under-$250 Outfits Will Get So Many Compliments

Save money and look incredible all season.

By
published
in Features
women wearing summer-friendly outfits
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @_imanirandolph; @lucyraemcfadin)
Jump to category:

Looking like a chic cool girl is my only goal this summer. I refuse to let the heat or my budget deter me from that goal. Simple outfits don’t always have to mean boring, and they sure don’t have to mean sloppy either. It’s time to think about what to wear post-April showers weather. I haven’t been on a big splurge in far too long, but that’s the territory that comes with being an adult, I fear; but that doesn’t mean putting together cool outfits is impossible on a budget. Contrarily, it allows you to get creative with your looks.

I’ve been looking for inspiration for my own daily summer looks in the coming weeks, and found an array of stylish ensembles from fashion people all over enjoying the summer’s offerings of sunrays and days of frolicking. And keeping each look under-$250 is totally achievable, because I shopped them out so you wouldn’t have to. Keep scrolling to find summer outfit inspiration and shop each affordable look.

Capri Leggings Outfit

Capri leggings are officially a mainstream trend after a time of once being quite polarizing. It was a “dated” trend, but now it’s one that I can’t imagine being missing from a summer outfit rotation. It Girls are styling their pair with pointed-toe mules and lightweight jackets on cooler days. I’ve thought of at least 10 places I want to go in this outfit already.

Latest Videos From

a woman wearing a tan jacket, black capri pants, and black pointed-toe heels

(Image credit: @lucyraemcfadin)

Shop the Look

Summer Neutrals Outfit

Sometimes, a neutral outfit in the summer is the best route to take. I’m a fashion person who loves a bunch of color, but the simplicity of a cream, lightweight funnel neck and matching skirt is a chic combination, in my book. Just slip on a pair of black leather flats and a tank underneath to complete your outfit.

a woman wearing a tan jacket, tan skirt, and black flats

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop the Look

All-White Outfit

The less-is-more approach is one I will always support in regard to getting dressed. Maximalism is incredibly fun in the summer, but an all-white outfit comprised of a plain white tank and simple white pants is actually such a great look for the summer. You can accessorize less or more depending on what you prefer; for example, this look below includes a fringe scarf to add a texture contrast to a monochrome outfit.

a woman wearing a white tank top and white pants with a fringe scarf and green scarf on her head

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Shop the Look

Track Pants Outfit

Track pants haven’t always been a go-to piece in the fashion zeitgeist, but lately, It girls have been all over them. They’ve been styling them in very casual but cool ways, like this look, including a ringer tee with color contrasts at the seams to match the color of the track pants. Little details like that make your choice to wear athleisure seem more intentional.

a woman wearing a white and red ringer tee, red baggy track pants, and a Prada shoulder bag

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Shop the Look

Lace-Trim Shorts Outfit

Lace-trim items are not going anywhere this summer. The trend has persisted in the form of shorts for the warm season, and fashion people seem to be very pleased with this. Stylish dressers have opted to wear a pair with lightweight knits like button-down cardigans and a pair of pointed-toe heels. This look, in particular, has been living in my mind rent-free, and I can’t wait to recreate it.

a woman wearing a white knit cardigan and white lace-trim shorts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Look