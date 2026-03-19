How to Style Light-Wash Denim for Spring, According to It Girls

Blink and you’ll miss a denim trend. With the rapid pace of the fashion cycle, it can feel like new It jeans emerge daily. Just last fall, dark-wash pairs had fashion people hooked. This spring, though, the pendulum is swinging toward light-wash denim—poised to give its older, more polished counterpart a run for its money.
Indeed, dark-wash jeans exude a sophisticated, refined feel, while light-wash pairs skew more casual. That said, they’re far from limited to off-duty moments. Styled with a silk cami or lace blouse, the denim can feel instantly elevated. Still, light-wash jeans truly shine in laid-back settings—think your go-to neighborhood bar or a park picnic. Put simply, there’s no wrong way (or place) to wear them. There’s also the matter of silhouette. Right now, slouchy and straight-leg jeans are leading the charge. But if slim or skinny styles are more your speed, by all means, slip into the bottoms.
Ahead, seven ways to style your light-wash jeans this spring. Apologies in advance to your dark-wash denim.
Plaid Blazer + Flared Jeans + Slippers
Styling tip: If you’re feeling daring, test-drive a pair of ultra-flared light-wash jeans this spring. Harking back to the ’70s, the silhouette is equal parts statement-making and versatile. Style yours with a plaid blazer and fuzzy slippers (these Sleeper ones are especially good) for a dinner with friends.
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Veronica Beard
Jesse Ultra-Flare Jean
Mango
Houndstooth Microcheck Double Breasted Blazer
Leset
Nando Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
Sleeper
Lulu Shearling Slippers
Long-Sleeve Tee + Slouchy Jeans + Bandana
Styling tip: Play up the relaxed vibe of slouchy light-wash jeans with a simple long-sleeve top and a colorful bandana tied around your head—an It girl–approved touch. Finish the look with leather toe-loop sandals and a suede belt for a hint of refinement.
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Abercrombie
High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
Alex Mill
Two Tone Bandana
Madewell
The Maycie Toe-Loop Slide
Layered Tank + Straight-Leg Jeans + Slim Sneakers
Styling tip: Balance the laid-back feel of light-wash jeans with an intriguing top—or two. Here, influencer Claire Most got creative with layering, styling a bright red tank over a white long-sleeve tee. Add slim, retro-inspired sneakers to keep the look cool and current.