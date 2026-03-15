I'll start with a statement that I know to be true: shopping for jeans can be a long and difficult process. As a seasoned fashion editor there is almost no sartorial challenge I can't rise to, but trying on denim is the one area that I have left frustration get the best of me. Whether waistbands gape, seams bunch, hems are too short (or far too long) or rigid denim rubs, it's tricky to find styles that cater to every body, and there are always so many jean trends out there to work through. In short, the possibility of finding "the ones" can seem extremely low.
If you too have scoured the high street, designer stores and now turned to the internet to solve your denim woes, you'll no doubt be overwhelmed by the sheer number of brands, styles, prices and reviews, but the truth is, you only really know which are worth investing in through sheer grit and determination. But, before you prepare yourself to wade through the waves of denim options, I have already done the time-consuming, trial-and-error process for you, and instead, I bring to you a solution.
Not only have I had plenty of experience in trying on pieces for the Who What Wear UK readership, but I'm also a trendspotting enthusiast. If you're interested in which jeans styles are currently trending, and you want impartial reviews from someone who has likely squeezed into just about every denim brand on the market, you've come to the right place.
As you'd expect with such a wardrobe staple, there are a lot of new jeans cropping up, but after spending fashion month busily making notes on my phone during shows, I noticed that some old denim favourites were resurfacing again alongside the newer silhouettes. Flares? Back for good with the boho revival. Skinnies? Often debated, but you can't ignore the Celine effect. Just when we thought that everyone was in a committed relationship with straight-legs, 2026 has thrown out more options than ever for your perusal.
So, should you be wondering which new jeans are the best for your wardrobe, I've come up with a handy quiz to pair you with your perfect match. Keep scrolling to find out which trending style is right for you, and to see the pairs that get my stamp of approval. No fitting room meltdowns required.
Take the Quiz
Shop Your Jeans Personality
1. Classic Straight and Stovepipe
Style Notes: Sorry, low-slung stans, but high-waisted jeans are pushing through for another triumphant year. After so many years of flirting with jeans of various shapes and colours (remember stonewashed mom jeans?), the persistent pull of '90s nostalgia brought us back to classic blue, high-rise, stovepipe cuts that begin at the navel and draw the eye in a straight line down to the ankle.
Shop Straight Leg:
AGOLDE
Agolde 90's Straight Jeans
Week in, week out, the AGOLDE 90's Pinch jeans are a Who What Wear bestseller among fellow readers for their fit and quality,
Levi's
Ribcage Full-length Jeans
I own two pairs of the ribcage jeans, if you're looking for a high waist that won't gap around your hips, this is it.
ARKET
Snow Straight Jeans
ARKET rank incredibly highly among high-street jeans, in fact they also rival premium.
2. Cigarette and Skinny
Style Notes: Unlike their straight legged sister, skinny and cigarette jeans hug the leg tightly from waist to ankle, making these a controversial choice for some. Unsure of how to wear them to make them look luxe? Treat them like leggings and make the most of their streamlined nature by tucking them into boots.
Shop Skinny Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Waist Jeans
I find that H&M denim has a slight stretch that lends itself well to such an ultra slim fit
Gap
Blue High Waisted True Skinny Jeans
GAP have always been experts in affordable and great quality denim.
Mother Denim
High Waisted Looker
You're going to be hard pressed to find a more bodycon fit.
3. Barrel and Horseshoe
Style Notes: The curved seam gives the horseshoe and barrel their distinctive shape, starting narrow at the waist, ballooning out to the widest part at the knees and tapering back at the ankles. Since their arrival on the scene in 2024, they've since become a staple, and recently made an appearance on the Celine S/S '26 runway and in Kendall Jenner's. paparazzi shots, a clear sign that they're sticking around for the long term.
Shop Barrel Leg Jeans:
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People always deliver on variety, and these come in no less than 20 different colours and three different lengths.
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans
A gentle curve for a softer silhouette.
COS
Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans
These could easily pass as designer.
4. High Waisted Flares
Style Notes: Flares have come a long way since the 1970's, but their longevity should tell you just how reliable this flattering shape is. High-rise at the waist, and wide around the ankles, flares naturally lend themselves to channeling bohemian energy, and after Chemena Kamali's breathtaking debut at Chloé, free-spirited fashion is having a moment. Expect to see plenty of sheer blouses and flared jeans for the rest of 2026.