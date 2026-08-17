The 6 Shoe Trends that London's Best Dressed Will Be Wearing in Autumn 2026

As we near the inevitable end of summer and autumn is now on the horizon, with a new season comes brand new trends. While the clothing we wear seasonally is a hot topic of discussion, an area that deserves just as much attention are the accessories, and I’ve been busy analysing the autumn/winter 2026 runways to establish exactly which we should be embracing for the new season ahead.
If there’s one thing I’ve noticed during my research, it’s that this season we should expect a more eclectic approach to dressing; and eccentric prints, bold colour blocking and statement-making styles are taking the limelight after the last few years of quiet-luxury took the fashion world by storm. Finally, we have reached the creative peak with vibrant and euphoric energy bringing to life every fashion maximalist's mantra: "more is more". And the same will apply to our shoes.
Before you panic minimalists,, it can seem quite overwhelming, but the runways still show some more lowkey, wearable styles, including the resurgence of the classic mule–a chic, slip-on style that makes that transition from sandals into closed toe shoes slightly easier.
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This heady mix of the best of both worlds suits Londoners to a tee. Their creative, cool-girl style enables them to be able to mix and match trends, opting for eccentric styles to make a statement, and switching back to the more modern, minimalist styles for something a bit more pared back.
So, after spending days analysing the runways and looking at the feet of Londoners all over the city to see which styles they've started adopting now, 6 key trends emerged for the season ahead. Curious to know which styles are going to be the most popular in autumn and where they're being worn? Keep scrolling to the 6 London-girl autumn shoe trends for 2026 to have on your radar ahead of the appearance of the new season.
1. Flat Mules - West London
Style Notes: While flat mules are nothing new, they are such an eternally chic shoe and classic style that you can guarantee that they will work easily with any capsule autumn wardrobe. Whether you wear them with tailored trousers, knitted dresses or jeans, it's such a versatile option that can be worn to the office, to run errands or out in the evening for drinks. You may spot west Londoners sporting sleek styles from Gucci, Aeyde or Dear Frances, but the runways suggest that chunky, more robust leather pairs will be just as easy to step into next season.
Key Shows: Gucci, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein
Shop the Trend:
COS
Draped Leather Mules
Chocolate brown shoes worn with light wash jeans is a favourite combo of mine.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
The soft tan shade is perfect for autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Mules
A red shoe is just so chic.
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Suede Ballet Mules
Autumn, suede and chocolate brown is just a match made in heaven.
Dear Frances
Vico Mule, Black Suede
These come in three different colours.
2. Exaggerated Toes - Central London, Belgravia
Style Notes: I have to admit, I have such a soft spot for an extremely pointed shoe, but especially when it comes to heels. Seen in the A/W '26 collections of Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton in the form of a point or angular square-toe, these razor sharp shoes are intentionally high maintenance to give a (forgive my pun) point of interest to your look.
Key Collections: Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Remy Flat Knee Boot
A square-toe is softer than a point.
Toteme
Classic Croco-Embossed Slingbacks
A slingback instantly elevates any outfit.
SAINT LAURENT
Brigette Pumps in TPU and Patent Leather
An investment style that will be in your wardrobe for years to come.
Mango
Pointed Court Shoe in Burgundy
A more affordable option to see if the trend is for you.
AEYDE
Sofie 35 Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Tick off two trends in one with this snake-effect Aeyde boot.
3. Animal Print - South London
Style Notes: This season animal print isn’t just reserved for the old familiar, leopard print; this time around think zebra, snake and cow print, too. South Londoners know how to make the most out of prints and colours, so styling animal prints come as second nature to them. but if you don't know where to begin, simply treat them as if they were a neutral and wear with neutrals alike. Or of course, you can go all out and embrace the “more is more” mantra by pairing it with bright colours or strong socks á la Marni.
Boots play a key role in an autumn wardrobe and in the British weather.
ZARA
Textured Leather Kitten-Heel Sandals
Cow print feels much more modern than leopard.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
An animal print ballet flat? Chic.
KHAITE
Marlene Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
Khaite get it right every time.
adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Trainers in Leopard Print
These trainers sing to a maximalists heart.
4. Colour Blocking - Central London, Mayfair
Style Notes: With Mayfair being the home of so many great shoe boutiques (Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Aquazurra and Roger Vivier to name a few), Londoners in the area are passionate about a fashion forward style. Whether it’s a monochrome moment of black and white, or a bolder option of red and pink, colour blocking has been seen on an array of runways from Chanel to Isabel Marant. It creates a graphic focal point to a look, or enables you to pick colours out from your outfit to bring it into your shoes too.
Key Collection: Chanel, Rabanne, Isabel Marant, JW Anderson
Who'd have thought burgundy and purple go together so well?
5. Derby Shoes - North West London
Style Notes: Oxford or Derby shoes came back onto our radars last season, and for autumn we can expect to see them considerably more. This soft hybrid between a loafer, a brogue and a ballet shoe feels elevated yet everyday wearable. Their supple leather finish gives them a sleek, minimalist feel and will easily slot into the autumnal wardrobes of North West Londoners who have an eye for practical, minimalist pieces.
Recreate Marilyn's look with this Massimo Dutti pair.
H&M
Lace-Up Ballet Flats
An affordable option to see if the trend is for you.
ZARA
Leather Lace-Up Flat Shoes
Simple yet chic.
CELINE
Ballet Lace-Up Shoe in Lambskin
This Celine pair come in four different colours.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
Don't reserve whites for summer.
6. Statement Shoes - East London
Style Notes: Shoreditch! Dalston! Hackney Wick! East Londoners are known for setting trends rather than following, and there’s no such thing as too much when it comes to a statement shoe. Fringing, embroidery, feathers and beading, anything goes this autumn—it’s all about shoes that are the focal point of your outfit to really make an impact. If you wore heeled jellies, finger shoes or beaded sandals this summer, lean into the same boldness for autumn/winter (as long as its a weather-proof closed toe).
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.