I'm a Shopping-Obsessed Editor—These Are the Fall Fashion and Beauty Buys Taking Up 20+ Tabs on My Laptop

Things I'm loving from Victoria Beckham Beauty, Mango, and more, starting at $24.

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A collage of beauty products and fashion items on Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia&#039;s fall wish list.
(Image credit: Reformation; Jimmy Fairly; Mango; Guerlain; Zara; Victoria Beckham Beauty)
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I recently had to have a long talk with the sinister voice in my head telling me that the things I spot on the street, in my favorite stores, and on my feed were "meant to find me." Thus, meaning they were to be swiftly purchased and spirited away with me. This, it turns out, has major financial implications when you live in New York City, pay an arm and a leg for rent, and breeze past the most coveted storefronts in the world on a regular Tuesday. While I've had to put a temporary muzzle on my spendy habits, I can indulge in a little window-shopping—which consists of a lengthy collection of open tabs and a running document Notes app list titled "Want to Buy" that I, near daily, throw links into.

From trendy sunglasses (and their less-expensive dupes in a secondary bullet below) to colorful eyeliners and seasonal footwear, I'm not precious about what gets a spot in my wish list—though, more often than not, it's entirely beauty and fashion splurges. I blame it on my career as an editor, which requires me to spend all day staring at the chic things creative people are wearing, shopping, and reviewing, but it also doesn't help that my mother raised me with the idea that "If you're still thinking about it in a few days, it's worth buying." Well, I now remember everything I've ever loved because it's been open in my tabs for weeks. Below, the findings from my latest waltzes through Soho, late-night internet surfs, and buzzy press previews. Shopaholics, tread carefully.

10 Beauty Buys

17 Fashion Finds

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.