I recently had to have a long talk with the sinister voice in my head telling me that the things I spot on the street, in my favorite stores, and on my feed were "meant to find me." Thus, meaning they were to be swiftly purchased and spirited away with me. This, it turns out, has major financial implications when you live in New York City, pay an arm and a leg for rent, and breeze past the most coveted storefronts in the world on a regular Tuesday. While I've had to put a temporary muzzle on my spendy habits, I can indulge in a little window-shopping—which consists of a lengthy collection of open tabs and a running document Notes app list titled "Want to Buy" that I, near daily, throw links into.
From trendy sunglasses (and their less-expensive dupes in a secondary bullet below) to colorful eyeliners and seasonal footwear, I'm not precious about what gets a spot in my wish list—though, more often than not, it's entirely beauty and fashion splurges. I blame it on my career as an editor, which requires me to spend all day staring at the chic things creative people are wearing, shopping, and reviewing, but it also doesn't help that my mother raised me with the idea that "If you're still thinking about it in a few days, it's worth buying." Well, I now remember everything I've ever loved because it's been open in my tabs for weeks. Below, the findings from my latest waltzes through Soho, late-night internet surfs, and buzzy press previews. Shopaholics, tread carefully.
10 Beauty Buys
Victoria Beckham Beauty
San Ysidro Drive Perfume Bottle Necklace
Ever since Who What Wear senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron introduced me to perfume necklaces, I've been coveting one of my own. This Victoria Beckham Beauty pick is undeniably pricey, but I've never seen one of her sophisticated fragrances look quite so chic.
GUERLAIN
Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case
These lipstick cases from Guerlain have been on my mind since spotting them on the shelves of Printemps' sprawling beauty section this spring. I'm eyeing this red croc version for fall, because honestly, what's chicer than pulling out a customized lipstick with a built-in mirror?
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Hotel Portofino Extrait
Smoky perfumes are à la mode this fall, and I'm adding this extrait de parfum to my collection the second my budget allows.
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Drawn This Way Gel Eyeliner in Facts
I'm declaring it burgundy girl fall, because my fellow editors, tastemakers, and beauty creators cannot stop using this cranberry hue on their eyes. Whether smudged or carefully traced on, this maximalist shade is sure to make any eye color pop.
Peta Jane Beauty
Self-Tanning Face and Body Mist
Yes, it's early October, but my hard-earned summer bronze faded into the abyss long before August showed itself out. This true-to-color, mess-free tanning mist is high on my list of products to test as my skin grows paler and paler.
MAC
Lipstick Shine in Fabby
There's something about the upcoming frosty weather that makes me crave makeup that matches. I'm snagging MAC's Lipstick Shine in the pearly shade Fabby, a frosted mauve that feels like a modern-day version of Pamela Anderson's iconic Y2K lip combo.
Haus Labs
Precision Sculpt Shaping Balm Contour Stick
Ever since I saw Lady Gaga use the Haus Labs contour stick in a rare Instagram Reel, it's been sitting in an open tab, pleading with me to finally hit purchase. I'm finally caving.
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
You'd think this serum was the fountain of youth, the way I've heard dermatologists and editors speak of it. It's an ultralight serum consisting of vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, forming a potent brightening, smoothing, and firming elixir that shoppers swear works miracles.
L'OBJET
Ojai Eau de Parfum
Chevron is the fragrance whisperer, so when she spotlighted this spicy gourmand as one of fall's leading perfumes, I instantly added it to my list of must-haves.
R+Co
Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
I'm planning to re-cut bangs this fall, and after being convinced by dozens of videos of creators working this dry shampoo paste into their face-framing fringe for shape, hold, and body, I'm finally adding it to my collection.
17 Fashion Finds
I've been staring at The Aela sunglasses (in Charli XCX-black, of course) since May. It's time I finally take a pair home.
Reformation
Elena Tote Bag
Unfortunately for my bank account, I've never needed a shoulder bag more.
ZARA
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
DOLCEVITA
Andey Heels Black Leather
Now, I'm cheating a bit here, because I did recently move this link from the "Want to Buy" note into my closet. If you were looking for a sign to purchase a pair of high-vamp flats, let this be it.
Free People
Cloud Nine Ruffle Band Jacket
Introducing: the layered Victorian jacket of my witchy little fall dreams.
Miista
Shelley Back Lace Boots
Speaking of Victorian garb, this laced-up boot has been living rent-free in my mind ever since stumbling across the sharp-toed beauty at the brand's Lower East Side store. This is a forever fall investment, if you ask me.
MANGO
100% Wool Suit Jacket With Buttons
A sharply tailored and button-bedecked suit jacket with a waist-defining back? I'm already sold. Made from 100% cotton? I'm sprinting to the checkout line.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants
I've been searching for the perfect pair of taffeta pants to add to my fall collection, but none come close to the sartorial perfection that is Chan Luu's barrel-leg iteration. (Particularly in this sage green hue.)
Brocade jackets are absolutely everywhere this fall, so I'm pretty sure this textured, brushed-velvet coat from Reformation would complete my seasonal wardrobe. (Imagine it with the Chan Luu pants above!)
Free People
Alesia Maxi Top
There's something very Chloé F/W 26 about this stunning lace long-sleeve.
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Fur Jacket
I'm always on the hunt for a seasonal jacket, and this double-breasted faux leather-and-fur option from Zara may just be my first cold-weather purchase of the year.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Another silky pair of pants I'm eyeing for fall and winter festivities.
I'm not sure what it is about this ultra-high V-neck, but it's singing its autumnal siren song to me. This sweater plus Reformation's Olina Pant equals casual fall perfection.
MANGO
Leather Round-Neck Blazer
I've been looking for a collarless leather blazer for quite some time, and this style from Mango hits every mark.
Whether for the office or a weekend day downtown, this midi skirt brings the promise of endless chic fall outfits.
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
WWW editors have sung the praises of Reformation's Inez Flats for long enough. I'm finally taking the bait with this mustard color.
MANGO
Funnel Neck Wool Coat
I promise some of the items of my wish list are practical—like this wool-blend coat from Mango that's simply begging to go on my winter Central Park strolls.