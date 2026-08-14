Whilst we're still in the midst of the hottest summer we’ve had in years, who knows how much longer it'll last. As we Brits know, the unpredictability of our weather means it can change overnight. As we near the end of summer, that tricky in-between transitional weather is on the way, and I, for one, want to be prepared.
Over the years, I've curated a lineup of autumnal capsule-wardrobe staples that I reach for as we head into the new season. Light knits, well-fitting jeans, classic shirts and suede loafers are hero pieces perfect for those early-autumn weeks when it’s not quite cold enough for big coats and chunky jumpers.
With dressing for my favourite season in mind, I’ve found five chic outfits ideal for a British autumn to give you some inspiration ahead of that wardrobe switchover. Doing this before we’re actually in the new season allows us to take a look at our wardrobes and spot any handy pieces that might be missing, rather than panic-buying when the weather suddenly drops. Here's hoping you find this as useful as I did!
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1. Striped Polo + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Polo tops are really having a moment right now. With more structure than your average white T-shirt, they have an elevated finish that is great for layering when the temperature drops, too. It's also worth noting how Moicocon pairs suede loafers with a barrel-leg jean (pictured above); the voluminous leg with a tapered ankle gives a sculptural, curved silhouette, whilst the simplicity of the loafer doesn’t overpower the overall finish.
Shop the Look:
CELINE
Triomphe Mini 02 Sunglasses in Acetate
A classic pair.
Life of Ease London
Loe Striped Rugby
I've had my eye on this Life of Ease polo shirt for a while now.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
A subtle barrel silhouette.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
Saint Laurent's suede loafers are iconic.
& Other Stories
Large Tote Bag
A suede tote instantly brings texture to an outfit.
2. Basic Tank Top + Grey Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: An outfit like Francesca’s (above) is an absolute favourite of mine; there’s just something about its chic simplicity. I love how she’s opted for neutral hues and added that pop of colour with a burgundy handbag. Switching classic blue denim for grey or brown jeans in autumn gives a softer, unexpected finish, and for those who, like me, can’t quite let go of summer, don’t stow away your flip-flops just yet.
3. Trench Coat + Breton Top + Tan Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: If this isn’t an outfit full of autumn capsule pieces, then I don’t know what is. Such staple buys can create so many different looks, so it's no surprise that they work so well together. A trench coat is undoubtedly the piece I get the most wear out of during transitional periods, whilst a classic Breton top will see you through the seasons. Adding suede ballet flats is the easiest way to inject a little texture into the look, making this a practical and polished option.
Shop the Look:
Jimmy Fairly
The Elma JF Colors
These autumnal hues compliment the rest of the look so well.
Whistles
Khaki Riley Trench Coat
This is available in petite or regular sizes.
Miu Miu
Striped Jersey T-Shirt
A striped Breton top is such a good investment, as it will be a wardrobe staple for years to come.
STUDIO NICHOLSON
Peached Wide-Leg Cotton-Twill Trousers
These versatile trousers can be worn in so many looks.
Dear Frances
Suede Balla Ballet Flats
Suede and autumn wardrobes go hand in hand.
4. Barn Jacket + White Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: Barn jackets were so on-trend last year that you've likely already invested in one. You might think that white jeans should be reserved for summer, but take inspiration from Hannah (pictured above) and take them with you into autumn; they give a much softer finish to your look and pair so well with autumnal tans, browns and khakis. Sandals are ideal for the earlier autumn days, but as the season progresses, swap them for suede trainers.
Shop the Look:
Le Specs
Duskfall in Tort Brown Mono
Le Specs sunnies look much more expensive than they are.
TOTEME
Summer Country Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
M&S denim comes in a seriously impressive size range.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Simple leather flip-flops are so elevated.
5. Oversized Shirt + Jeans + Mules
Style Notes: This is one of those looks that sounds so simple on paper but proves that simple doesn’t have to mean boring. The oversized shirt paired with straight- or wide-leg jeans keeps things relaxed, and adding a mule (or a heeled boot as the weather drops), instantly polishes the whole outfit.
Shop the Look:
CHANEL
CH5416 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
These have such a timeless feel.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen in Sky Blue Stripe
Linen doesn't have to be reserved for summer. Layer it over a tank top or T-shirt on early-autumn days.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
My new favourite pair of jeans.
Reformation
Jeanne Heeled Mule
So elegant.
THE ATTICO
La Passegiata Medium Asymmetric Shoulder Bag
The Attico is known for its structured, asymmetric shapes.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.