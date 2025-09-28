Not to Brag, But Whenever I Wear This Cardigan With Jeans, Everyone Always Compliments Me On It

My blue cardigan earns me more compliments than anything else in my wardrobe. Discover the 9 chicest styles to pair with jeans this season.

Collage of influencers wearing blue cardigans.
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @natalieemunro, @taffymsipa)
By
published
in Features

Like most, I have a handful of pieces in my wardrobe that I reach for when I need a little lift. The kind of items that brighten my complexion when I’m feeling tired, or are reliably comfortable and slot into most outfits without much planning. While I have a soft spot for the more statement-making pieces in my collection, it’s these reliable staples that hold the most value.

Now that the weather has begun to cool, my wardrobe heroes are shifting slightly, and one item in particular has taken centre stage: a cardigan that seems to draw compliments every time I wear it.

Who What Wear News Writer Natalie Munro wears a blue American Vintage cardigan with jeans.

(Image credit: @natalieemunro)

In a soft, optimistic shade of blue, this cardigan is easily one of my most-loved pieces. Perhaps it’s the pretty tone, a refreshing departure from my otherwise neutral palette, or maybe it’s the calm, almost serene feeling it gives me when I slip it on. Whatever the reason, the combination of this cardigan with denim never fails to spark admiration.

Influencer wears a blue cardigan with trousers and a grey coat.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Unlike the light greys and soft beiges I usually gravitate towards, this wash of colour injects instant freshness into my autumn looks. And while I’ve mostly been pairing it with jeans, it proves versatile—layering beautifully over tailored trousers and the season's favourite white skirts.

Influencer wears a blue cardigan with brown jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

I’m clearly not alone in my affection for this trending knit. Influencers have been quick to embrace its easy silhouette this season, while both high-street and designer labels are offering up their own interpretations. While I picked up American Vintage's Vitow Cardigan (£165), there are plenty of chic options on the market right now.

Read on to discover my edit of the best blue cardigans to shop now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

