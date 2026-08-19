I Want to Look Expensive This Autumn—These Reformation Cardigans Get My Stamp of Approval

You might already know and love Reformation's Clara Cashmere cardigan, but for autumn 2026 their offering has expanded, and it has never looked more polished. Scroll to see which Reformation cardigans are currently top of my wish list.

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The best Reformation Cardigans of autumn 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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I know it’s a little much to be thinking about autumn whilst it's still 25 degrees outside, but as much as I’ve been loving the balmy, warm weather, in the blink of an eye, grey days will become the norm again. So, if like me, you prefer to stay ahead of the curve, curating a transitional wardrobe now, is the smartest choice when it comes to shopping. From swapping breezy linen trousers for denim jeans, and pretty broderie blouses for long t-shirts, the milder temperatures call for pieces that can counteract the impending chill. And what's better than a cosy cardigan?

Versatile, comfortable and timeless in their construction, cardigans have long been the easiest (and chicest) way to progress your staples into the new season. Having spent hours perusing new-in sections and searching high-and-low for the most sophisticated, expensive-looking silhouettes around, I happened across Reformation's latest drop.

florriealexander

Florrie wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan in Black (£198)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Ref is a brand that needs no introduction, marrying modern minimalism with vintage-inspired motifs and a strong message of sustainability throughout, and this mid-range label has earned its place within the capsule wardrobes of fashion's most stylish insiders and celebrities alike. Pippa Middleton adores the romantic Naira floral dress, whilst Kaia Gerber has long championed the slouched Jadey jumper. And rather unsurprisingly, a host of other Reformation designs have achieved best-seller status (the Cynthia High Rise jeans, anyone?).

Whilst the Clara Cashmere cardigan has long been my go-to, as I looked through the brand's latest styles, I couldn’t help but notice just how elevated each design is. Now, if you’re looking for a roundup of maximalist prints and vivid hues, this perhaps is not the edit for you. But instead you’ll find reinterpreted classics that whisper luxury, neutral colours designed with longevity in mind and pieces comprised of some of the finest recycled materials on the market right now. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to shop the best Reformation cardigans available in autumn 2026 below.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.