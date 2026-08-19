I Want to Look Expensive This Autumn—These Reformation Cardigans Get My Stamp of Approval
You might already know and love Reformation's Clara Cashmere cardigan, but for autumn 2026 their offering has expanded, and it has never looked more polished. Scroll to see which Reformation cardigans are currently top of my wish list.
I know it’s a little much to be thinking about autumn whilst it's still 25 degrees outside, but as much as I’ve been loving the balmy, warm weather, in the blink of an eye, grey days will become the norm again. So, if like me, you prefer to stay ahead of the curve, curating a transitional wardrobe now, is the smartest choice when it comes to shopping. From swapping breezy linen trousers for denim jeans, and pretty broderie blouses for long t-shirts, the milder temperatures call for pieces that can counteract the impending chill. And what's better than a cosy cardigan?
Versatile, comfortable and timeless in their construction, cardigans have long been the easiest (and chicest) way to progress your staples into the new season. Having spent hours perusing new-in sections and searching high-and-low for the most sophisticated, expensive-looking silhouettes around, I happened across Reformation's latest drop.
Ref is a brand that needs no introduction, marrying modern minimalism with vintage-inspired motifs and a strong message of sustainability throughout, and this mid-range label has earned its place within the capsule wardrobes of fashion's most stylish insiders and celebrities alike. Pippa Middleton adores the romantic Naira floral dress, whilst Kaia Gerber has long championed the slouched Jadey jumper. And rather unsurprisingly, a host of other Reformation designs have achieved best-seller status (the Cynthia High Rise jeans, anyone?).
Whilst the Clara Cashmere cardigan has long been my go-to, as I looked through the brand's latest styles, I couldn’t help but notice just how elevated each design is. Now, if you’re looking for a roundup of maximalist prints and vivid hues, this perhaps is not the edit for you. But instead you’ll find reinterpreted classics that whisper luxury, neutral colours designed with longevity in mind and pieces comprised of some of the finest recycled materials on the market right now. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to shop the best Reformation cardigans available in autumn 2026 below.
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Shop the Best Reformation Cardigans of 2026:
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
As I said before, the Clara Cashmere needs no introduction. Beloved for its relaxed fit and slouched front button design this best-selling style is currently available in 19 prints and patterns.
Reformation
Ronnie Cashmere Cardigan
The brands take on on the waisted cardigan sports a softly structured waist and balloon sleeves to create a jaw-droppingly beautiful shape.
Reformation
Maude Cashmere Cardigan
A newer launch in the brands exceptional range, the short-sleeved Maude's unrestrictive shape will instantly elevate your go-to rotation of jeans and ballet flats this year.
Reformation
Caspia Cashmere Cropped Cardigan
So lightweight it feels cloud-soft on the skin, the Caspia Cashmere cardigan's elegant design will make you pull it out year after year.
Reformation
Marissa Regenerative Mock Neck Cardigan
This cardigan is comprised of 100% Natvia wool (which is regarded as one of the oldest and best natural fibres available).
Reformation
Sloane Cropped V-Neck Cardigan
Comprised of 100% Natvia wool, this plush V-neck will look so chic styled with the collar of a shirt peaking through.
Reformation
Clara Cotton Crew Cardigan
If you're a lover of the Clara but want a lighter fabrication, the brand has recently released the style in a lightweight cotton too.
Shop Other Reformation Cardigans We Love:
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Hannah Crew Cardigan
I love how this style looks layered with a soft pink blouse.
Reformation
Ari Pointelle Knit Cardigan
Pretty pointelle cardigan's have been a over the fashion set this year.
Reformation
Meadow Cardigan
Style with straight leg trousers and ballet flats this autumn.
Reformation
Janie Cashmere Crew Cardigan
I own this cardigan and would advise you size up for a looser fit.
Reformation
Bernadette Crew Cardigan
Playful polka-dots aren't going anywhere this winter.
Reformation
Lowen Embroidered Cardigan
This embroidered would be the perfect transitional piece. Carrying everything we love about the pretty summer motif just in a thicker fabrication.
Reformation
Val Knit Cardigan
This is exactly how I'll be dressing come September 1st.
Reformation
Holden Regenerative Wool Cardigan
This cardi looks Khaite adjacent.
Reformation
Karina Scoop Neck Cardigan
The scoop neckline is perfect for layering large necklaces.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.