If you live in, have ever spent time in, or know someone who currently resides in New York City, you know the treacherous journey that is finding an apartment. For someone on the fated "summer schedule"—the purgatory between June and September when the latest crop of college graduates trade their family homes for the West Village, new students pile into flex-walled apartments, and the rest of us struggle to rent the residuals (once you move within this lease cycle, it's hard to get out)—finding a stable home with less than two weeks' notice is an uphill battle. TL;DR: I tried to move this summer and failed miserably. The only solution was to stay put and make my space feel entirely new.
Now, don't get me wrong—I love my current apartment. Between its past life as a roaring twenties hotel and its homey community that feels more or less like a vertical cul-de-sac, I have adored every second living inside of it. It's just that new neighborhoods with tree-lined walking paths, roomy bedrooms, and updated kitchens call to me, and I intend to follow until I'm led to a quieter street with a little more counter space (if you're listening, moving gods). I've been in my apartment long enough for my doormen to know my daily routine and my elderly neighbors to know about my dating life, yet I've never, not once, updated my space since moving in years ago. It was time to give my apartment a good ol' rom-com-style makeover.
"Refreshing your home can feel like a daunting investment, but it doesn't have to be," says Danielle Hurhula, vice president of home merchandising at Quince. In fact, you can look at a home makeover like a closet clean-out—clearing out what no longer fits (whether your style or space) and replacing it with a mix of timeless capsule pieces and Marie Kondo–esque joy-sparking additions. "Fashion and interiors are both forms of self-expression, so the colors, materials, patterns, and ways we layer them naturally overlap, but the biggest difference is timing," she adds. "Your wardrobe changes seasonally, but interiors have to live with us for much longer. While the influences may be shared, they tend to have more staying power in the home." Especially in a New York home, where space is sparse and multifunctional items are everything, pieces that can grow with you are a priority.
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With a luxury wish list and an editor's budget, I transformed my space in a matter of weeks. Keep reading to see the home and beauty upgrades that turned my apartment into a hotel-like oasis.
20 Home and Beauty Buys That Upgraded My Space, From $13
Slip
Contour Sleep Mask
Yes, I know $79 is high for a sleep mask, but as I'm a light—and terrible!—sleeper, this blackout mask has been a game changer for my sleep schedule. I'm prone to waking up throughout the night, but this 100% mulberry silk cover with built-in eye contours (to prevent squished eyelashes) helps me get through the night soundly. It's a small price to pay for majorly enhanced sleep.
Hvatixos
Velvet Cutting Jacquard Throw Pillow Covers
When I ask Hurhula where she suggests I start with my refresh, she singles out accent pillows. "They're the easiest to change and fastest to register," she explains. I sport tiger print on the regular, so it only made sense to inject the print into my home as well.
Quince
Bois de Santal Reed Diffuser
"I'm a big believer in fragrance as an immediate home upgrade," says Hurhula. "The Bois de Santal Reed Diffuser adds a sensory layer that furniture and décor alone can't create."
Lemme
Sleep Gummies
As someone who struggles with sleep, remaking my home didn't just mean enhancing the aesthetics. It meant creating a calmer atmosphere to help me unwind. These melatonin gummies from Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand, Lemme, are a fast track to a good night's sleep.
Tov Furniture
Atolla Tassel Table Lamp
Lamps make all the difference in a space, especially when your natural light is cramped due to a flex well. Ah, New York living. My goal with this lamp was to create a cozier ambience and a point of visual intrigue, and this under-$100 lamp from Urban Outfitters does just that. It's my top compliment earner when guests stop by.
Quince
100% European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set in Ivory
In the effort to turn my bedroom from overly styled to soft and welcoming, I wanted to swap my ultra-smooth bamboo bedding for something more lived-in. This ivory linen duvet cover from Quince was the perfect solution, adding a rustic, hotel-like element to my room and looking best wrinkled and unfussy. "Natural wood tones, linen, wool, and suede, layered with tactile textures and relaxed silhouettes, are driving a decisive shift toward warmer, earthier palettes [and] away from the cool grays and stark grays of the last several years," Hurhula explains.
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set
There's nothing like slipping into a bed with silky sheets, especially when they are from Cozy Earth's dreamy bamboo collection. The shade Oat perfectly complements my linen sheets, though I plan to switch these out for a pop of color around the holidays. (More on that later.)
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
I'll do pretty much anything in the name of deeper sleep, which is why I christen my pillow each evening with a spritz of this linen spray from This Works. It's infused with lavender and vetiver essential oils that instantly put your brain into wind-down mode.
Ruggable
Scalamandré Tigre Gold Rug
This is one of the pricier picks on my list, but it completed the makeover in my eyes. (In fact, I loved it so much that I got a second one—the 8'x10' size—for my living room.) "I recently swapped the rug in my bedroom and was amazed by how much it transformed the entire space," says Hurhula. "Color makes a huge difference, so in the absence of painting your walls, create a more dramatic refresh with larger hits of textiles." Patterns, colors, textiles, what have you—additions like these make a room truly sing.
Drift
Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in Wild Lavender
I got an Oura Ring to see if scent really can improve sleep, and spoiler alert, it can. This lavender-infused essential oil diffuser is backed by neuroscientists to invite deeper, more restful sleep. Simply plug it into the wall, install your essential oil vial, and customize the scent potency. Thank me later.
Threadmade
Athena Faux Silk Window Curtain and Scarf Set
Inspired by a trip to Versailles last year, I was set on creating a canopy-bed effect without actually building one in my apartment. After a bit of research, I decided to hang this cascading sheet set above my bed and thread the scarf like a valance—adding textural contrast to my cozy linen bed. While this may sound like aesthetics clashing, Hurhula assures me that this is actually quite chic.
"Consumers are becoming much more confident creating homes that feel distinctly their own, prioritizing comfort and personal expression over following a prescribed aesthetic," she explains. "Rooms feel collected and curated rather than coordinated: warm, layered, and personal, as if they came together over time instead of all at once."
Fenghuangwu
Key Tassel With Loop, Set of 2
Our fashion editors and I have gravitated toward tassels for the past few seasons, so I figured I'd outfit my room accordingly. This set comes with two large key tassels that were the perfect size to hang off my curtain tiebacks. After all, it's the small touches that make the biggest statement.
Quince
Cooling Organic Bamboo Sheet Set in Olive
That aforementioned pop of color? Yep, it's this olive-washed bamboo sheet set from Quince. I run hot when I sleep, so cooling sheets like this moisture-wicking set are essential for good rest. I plan to use this hue in the fall and winter when my building turns up the heat and my bed could use a festive touch.
Quince
Heritage Ceramic Table Lamp With Linen Shade
"Setting the mood by adding a table lamp and scenting the room with a seasonal candle can transform the way you feel in your home," says Hurhula. "My advice is to look for a smaller number of high-impact pieces that complement what you already own. You don't have to compromise on quality materials and design to give your home an affordable refresh!"
Cozy Earth
Luxe Hand Towels in White
It's too easy to let your mind go straight to décor when freshening up a space, but bathroom essentials like towels are equally important to update as the years pass. This ultra-soft set of hand towels, made from a luxe cotton-bamboo blend, is surprisingly absorbent and stays fluffy after countless washes.
Zara Home
Wavy Metal Bath Tray
I recently gifted a friend with a similar bath tray, and ever since, I've been itching to add one to my home. This chic textured dish from Zara Home offers the vintage touch I've been looking for while being entirely functional.
Krigler
Lieber Gustav 14 Opus Rouge Scented Candle
When I'm feeling extra lavish, I'll burn this lavender-, sandalwood-, and tonka bean–spiked candle for a room scented to royal standards. (No, really, the exclusive fragrance house Krigler has long perfumed royals around the world.) At $175 a pop, this candle is exclusively for special occasions, but a room refresh is certainly one of them.
Zara Home
Irregular Stem Mirror
I've been searching for an irregularly shaped mirror, and this model from Zara Home just may be the winner. It has been sitting in my open tabs for quite some time, and once it's nestled in my room, it will add the perfect final touch.
Quince
Cashmere Throw in Ivory
Though I've yet to acquire a new throw blanket for my couch, I'm looking forward to transitioning my living room into fall with this cashmere pick from Quince. I mean, look at the fringe!
Hotel Lobby
New York Boxed Candle
I said I wanted my home to feel like a hotel, no? It better smell the part too. This woody amber scent is the perfect fragrance to pull you into fall, and it has a much more palatable price than my currently burning Krigler pick.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.