Between the heavy thunder, spurts of showers and sudden drop in temperature here in the UK, it might seem a little out of place to be talking about summer. But the good news is that it’s soon set to heat up again here in the UK. With this in mind, there’s nothing more important to me right now than sorting out the summer capsule wardrobe that I’ll be relying on until early autumn. My top priority? Curating a seasonal capsule that’s versatile, easy to style, and that can be mixed and matched for a range of different occasions. And with this criterion, there’s no other place to look for inspiration than with the French fashion set, of course.
The Gallic girls just have a way of making everything look effortlessly chic, and as a born and raised Londoner, I’m not all ashamed to say that I look to them for inspiration more often than not. And for summer 2026, they’re relying on elevated takes on classic summer basics that feel equally as fresh as they do timeless. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below so that you, too, can channel your inner Parisienne this summer.
From elegant midaxi dresses to sleek minimal flip-flops, here are the seven French-girl-approved staples I’m adding to my capsule wardrobe in summer 2026.
1. Scoop-Neck Blouse
Style notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, then it will come as no surprise that a blouse is one of our most-relied-upon warm-weather staples, and the Gallic girls adore them just as much as we do! For summer 2026, it’s all about pretty scoop-neck silhouettes that elongate the neck and accentuate the collarbones. Très élégant!
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Shop the Staple:
H&M
Scoop-Neck Blouse
I cannot believe this is a high street find.
DôEN
Frederica Top
I've spotted this on so many influencers.
Boden
Scoop Neck Ruffle Top
This long-sleeved iteration is perfect for chillier summer days.
Sézane
Kerinne Shirt
Sézane comes French girl-approved.
2. Tailored Linen Trousers
Style notes: I love my classic drawstring linen trousers come summertime; however, they can often feel a bit too relaxed for more formal occasions such as the office. So, for summer 2026, I’ll be taking cues from polished Parisiennes who are turning to tailored linen silhouettes that look and feel slightly more put together.
Shop the Staple:
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
This brown pair is so chic.
TWP
Carries Linen and Silk-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
These will go with everything.
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Trousers
No one will know guess are made of 100% linen.
Ralph Lauren
Linen Blend Twill Wide Leg Trousers
An easy way to inject some colour into your outfits.
3. Minimal Flip-Flops
Style notes: It’s hard to believe that flip-flops were considered dated and tacky just a mere few years ago. But if you talk to any French it girl, they’ll tell you that this pared-back sandal style is here to stay. However, instead of being relied upon solely as rubbery “beach shoes” like before, there now lies a myriad of sleeker, minimal leather and suede options that chic Gallic dressers rely on every summer.