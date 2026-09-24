Elegant, Opulent, and Romantic: The 6 Dress Trends of Fall 2026 Have Arrived

The fall/winter 2026 collections debuted what seems like eons ago, but now that the season is actually upon us, there's so much to discuss. Based on the overarching trends of the season, we're only just entering the era of elegance, and things are getting even more opulent and couture inspired, especially when it comes to dresses. There are a few themes that are governing the lineup of fall 2026 dresses, and opulence and romanticism are two of them.
Per Alaïa and Chanel, romantic basque waists will still be going strong, but now, silk jacquard finishes are set to define the modern romance movement for the rest of 2026 too. On the other hand, designers played into timeless 1990s silhouettes with dresses that put simplicity back at the forefront. "I loved seeing that stripped-back simplicity at Calvin Klein this NYFW," stylist and content creator Coco Schiffer shared. "I'm also into drop waists; they make even a simple dress feel a little more interesting and intentional without feeling overly trendy." Elegant, opulent, and romantic—discover the six breakout dress trends that are defining fall 2026 style and, of course, shop the best picks.
The Top Dress Trends of Fall 2026
1. Silk Jacquard
As designers this season sought to create pieces that would become modern-day heirlooms, silk jacquard finishes came to the forefront. We're spotting the opulent fabrication across jackets, trousers, and skirts, but dresses are perhaps the piece that embodies the prettiest and most romantic version. Go for a simple slip dress—like this buttercream Dôen style or charcoal-gray COS one—to really let the material shine.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
DÔEN
Ginette Paneled Floral Satin-Jacquard Midi Dress
COS
Animal-Jacquard Midi Dress
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Carlota Floral-Jacquard Dress
COS
Embroidered Sheer V-Neck Dress
MANGO
Jacquard Dress With Silk Details
2. '90s Simplicity
Calvin Klein, Alaïa, The Row, and Gucci all showed similarly stark, pared-back shapes that recalled the dress silhouettes of the late '90s complete with square necklines, thin spaghetti straps, and body-aware structures in muted tones. One under-$200 Massimo Dutti dress is becoming an insider-favorite way to tap into the trend, and Schiffer is a huge fan herself. "I own this dress, and it's such a good one," she effused. "It's super simple, but the cut and tiny straps give it that very '90s minimal feeling I'm loving right now."
GUCCI
Silk-Faille Knee-Length Dress
ALAÏA
Square-Neck Pencil Midi Dress
Massimo Dutti
Linen-Blend Thin Strap Midi Dress
COS
Square-Neck Crepe-Jersey Dress
Éterne
Tank Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
3. Satin Taffeta
Satin dresses are nothing new, but what sets the satin dresses of this fall apart from the typical versions is that these are made of thicker duchess satin and taffeta, and their premium look is rising rapidly in demand. The structure of Monica Barbaro's A-line dress by NYC-based brand Lein certainly sets it apart from all the other LBDs out there.
LEIN
Beau Dress
SRG
Daniel Mini Dress
DONNI
The Taffeta Mini Dress
Self-Portrait
Taffeta Mini Dress
ZARA
Satin Effect Voluminous Mini Dress
4. Lace Trims, Cont.
Just because it's a new season doesn't mean that we're immediately tossing preexisting trends. Au contraire, lace-trimmed dresses are one style that's here to stay, and for fall, the styles we'll see the most of will feature graphic black-and-white colorways, like this insider-beloved Maria McManus slip, and vintage-inspired silhouettes, like Dôen's Corielle Dress.
MARIA MCMANUS
Lace V-Neck Sateen Dress
DÔEN
Corielle Dress
Reformation
Kalinka Velvet Dress
MANGO
Checked Dress With Lace Details
5. Fringe
On the whole, the fall collections were all about texture, but when it comes to how we're actually wearing it, fringed dresses are the item to pinpoint. Instead of bohemian, though, the dresses on deck for this season feature pops of fringe—like the runway-featured Altuzarra Chaney Dress—and decisive fringe trimming that lend a personality-forward feel to fall outfits.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Nilo Fringed Jacquard Midi Dress
Altuzarra
Chaney Fringe Maxi Dress
STAUD
Effie Bead-Embellished Crepe Midi Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Fringe Dress
Reformation
Maribel Dress
SIMONMILLER
Spiral Knit Dress
6. Drop Waists and Draping
Drop-waist dresses were one of the breakout trends we reported on from the fall/winter 2026 collections, and now, the market is finally playing catch-up with gorgeous options that feature the 1920s-inspired silhouette and a good amount of draping to boot. If you're looking for a stunning occasion piece to wear to an event, this is the trend to know.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.