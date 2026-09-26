Heading West: 5 Perfect Fall Outfits Spotted in Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado

Shop our favorite suede jackets, Fair Isle sweaters, and more.

Erin Fitzpatrick&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Fall outfit idea with a cardigan
(Image credit: @styledsara)

A lot of people wait for ski season to travel to Jackson Hole, Aspen, Big Sky, and Telluride, but they're seriously missing out on the beautiful fall scenery and fewer crowds that these chic mountain towns offer from September to November. Before the snow falls and the winter sport enthusiasts arrive, these Western destinations are nice and quiet—my ideal type of stress-free vacation.

Figuring out what to pack is half the fun of traveling, so I decided to look to some of my favorite influencers for outfit inspiration. From cowboy hats and suede jackets to Fair Isle cardigans and hiking pants, my list has a little something for everyone. Of course, you're free to wear whatever you want, but I do have a piece of advice: Stick with one Western-inspired piece per outfit. That way, you can dress for the mountain vibe without looking cheesy or like you're trying too hard. Scroll down to shop my suggestions.

Lilly Sisto outfit

(Image credit: @lillysisto)

red fleece jacket outfit

(Image credit: @chloemihailo)

Old Navy fringed sweater outfit

(Image credit: @hadleyhgreene)

western outfit ideas for fall

(Image credit: @claire_most)

western outfit idea

(Image credit: @styledsara)
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.